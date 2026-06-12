Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision.

Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released.

Technical Specifications

Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any chart timeframe, with independently selectable Higher Timeframe (M1–MN1) Primary Instruments Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFDs Recommended Account Any account type Visualization Colored Trend Candles (Buy/Sell/Weak/Change) + BUY/SELL Arrows Extra Module Session Market Box (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York)

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Projects higher timeframe trend direction directly onto your current chart for a clear macro perspective.

Projects higher timeframe trend direction directly onto your current chart for a clear macro perspective. Weak/Uncertain Bar Detection: Highlights bars where trend conditions are unclear, keeping traders out of choppy zones.

Highlights bars where trend conditions are unclear, keeping traders out of choppy zones. BUY/SELL Signal Arrows: Automatically plots arrows on the bar following a confirmed trend change, with Alert, Push, and Email notification support.

Automatically plots arrows on the bar following a confirmed trend change, with Alert, Push, and Email notification support. One-Click ON/OFF Panel: On-chart button to toggle the indicator and a dropdown to switch the analysis timeframe instantly.

On-chart button to toggle the indicator and a dropdown to switch the analysis timeframe instantly. Session Market Box: Displays Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session ranges directly on the chart with customizable colors and times.

Displays Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session ranges directly on the chart with customizable colors and times. Original Candle Hiding: Optionally hides default chart candles to show only the trend-colored candles for a cleaner view.

Key Technical Enhancements (v2.2)

Stochastic Confirmation: Momentum-based signal validation with three states: CONFIRMED / PARTIAL / NOT CONFIRMED.

Momentum-based signal validation with three states: CONFIRMED / PARTIAL / NOT CONFIRMED. Trend Strength Monitor (ADX): Real-time tracking of trend power to filter weak market conditions.

Real-time tracking of trend power to filter weak market conditions. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: Allows independent timeframe selection for analysis, separate from the current chart view. Scalping: Set dashboard to M5 while chart remains on M1 for precise entries. Swing/Long-term: Use H1, H4, D1, or W1 on the dashboard for higher-timeframe structure analysis.

Allows independent timeframe selection for analysis, separate from the current chart view. Notifications: Popup, push, and email alerts supported for all signals.

How It Helps You Trade

Our indicator is designed to highlight potential trend shifts by marking the candle where a change may be occurring. A signal serves as a directional guide, telling you which direction to look for entry opportunities. This helps you move away from guesswork and trade with a clear, systematic approach.

Timeframes and Sessions

Lower Timeframes: Ideal for scalping and quick, short-term trades.

Ideal for scalping and quick, short-term trades. Higher Timeframes: Provide more reliable signals for capturing larger market moves and higher pip potential.

Provide more reliable signals for capturing larger market moves and higher pip potential. Trading Sessions: The indicator delivers the highest quality and most accurate signals during the London and New York sessions. During these periods of high market liquidity and volatility, trend reversals are most clearly defined, offering the best entry opportunities.

Important Notes