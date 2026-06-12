Trend Sniper X

5

Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision.

Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released.
Code2Profit Channel
Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis!

Technical Specifications

Platform MetaTrader 5
Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator
Operating Timeframe Any chart timeframe, with independently selectable Higher Timeframe (M1–MN1)
Primary Instruments Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFDs
Recommended Account Any account type
Visualization Colored Trend Candles (Buy/Sell/Weak/Change) + BUY/SELL Arrows
Extra Module Session Market Box (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York)

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Projects higher timeframe trend direction directly onto your current chart for a clear macro perspective.
  • Weak/Uncertain Bar Detection: Highlights bars where trend conditions are unclear, keeping traders out of choppy zones.
  • BUY/SELL Signal Arrows: Automatically plots arrows on the bar following a confirmed trend change, with Alert, Push, and Email notification support.
  • One-Click ON/OFF Panel: On-chart button to toggle the indicator and a dropdown to switch the analysis timeframe instantly.
  • Session Market Box: Displays Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session ranges directly on the chart with customizable colors and times.
  • Original Candle Hiding: Optionally hides default chart candles to show only the trend-colored candles for a cleaner view.

Key Technical Enhancements (v2.2)

  • Stochastic Confirmation: Momentum-based signal validation with three states: CONFIRMED / PARTIAL / NOT CONFIRMED.
  • Trend Strength Monitor (ADX): Real-time tracking of trend power to filter weak market conditions.
  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: Allows independent timeframe selection for analysis, separate from the current chart view.
    • Scalping: Set dashboard to M5 while chart remains on M1 for precise entries.
    • Swing/Long-term: Use H1, H4, D1, or W1 on the dashboard for higher-timeframe structure analysis.
  • Notifications: Popup, push, and email alerts supported for all signals.

How It Helps You Trade

Our indicator is designed to highlight potential trend shifts by marking the candle where a change may be occurring. A signal serves as a directional guide, telling you which direction to look for entry opportunities. This helps you move away from guesswork and trade with a clear, systematic approach.

Timeframes and Sessions

  • Lower Timeframes: Ideal for scalping and quick, short-term trades.
  • Higher Timeframes: Provide more reliable signals for capturing larger market moves and higher pip potential.
  • Trading Sessions: The indicator delivers the highest quality and most accurate signals during the London and New York sessions. During these periods of high market liquidity and volatility, trend reversals are most clearly defined, offering the best entry opportunities.

Important Notes

  • Supporting Tools: The SL (Stop Loss) and TP (Take Profit) levels provided are supporting tools. How you utilize them is entirely up to your personal trading strategy and risk management.
  • Compatibility: Designed for XAUUSD, major currency pairs, and cryptocurrency instruments.
Reviews 9
Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.07.26 18:32 
 

da quando ho comprato questo indicatore, mi e diventato tutto piu semplice, segnali ottimi, facilissimo da usare, l autore sempre disponibile a risolvere qualsiasi problematiche e problemi, io lo consiglierei a tutti, arriva il segnale aspetti la zona di entrata quando arriva il momenti apri l operazione e con un rischio adeguato ogni giornata e in profitto... complimenti

Xavier Brummer
366
Xavier Brummer 2026.07.24 20:38 
 

I purchased the indicator recently and with 2 days of observation I must say that the author of this indicator did really a good job, it looks like most of all the signals this indicator produced are profitable. it may not be perfect but one thing is for sure the probability of winning signal is higher and with the right money management you gonna be on a right track. keep it up. I'm looking forward for more profitable days ahead.

Francis Santos
252
Francis Santos 2026.07.13 20:43 
 

Otimo indicador! O segundo que eu compro do desenvolvedor. :)

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Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.07.26 18:32 
 

da quando ho comprato questo indicatore, mi e diventato tutto piu semplice, segnali ottimi, facilissimo da usare, l autore sempre disponibile a risolvere qualsiasi problematiche e problemi, io lo consiglierei a tutti, arriva il segnale aspetti la zona di entrata quando arriva il momenti apri l operazione e con un rischio adeguato ogni giornata e in profitto... complimenti

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.28 16:25
Grazie di cuore per il feedback! Felice di esserti stato d'aiuto. Buon trading!
Xavier Brummer
366
Xavier Brummer 2026.07.24 20:38 
 

I purchased the indicator recently and with 2 days of observation I must say that the author of this indicator did really a good job, it looks like most of all the signals this indicator produced are profitable. it may not be perfect but one thing is for sure the probability of winning signal is higher and with the right money management you gonna be on a right track. keep it up. I'm looking forward for more profitable days ahead.

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.28 16:24
Thank you so much! Wishing you many more profitable days ahead!
mitchelldabe
244
mitchelldabe 2026.07.24 14:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.28 16:23
Thank you! Glad to hear it's working well for you!
Francis Santos
252
Francis Santos 2026.07.13 20:43 
 

Otimo indicador! O segundo que eu compro do desenvolvedor. :)

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.15 16:30
Good Luck !!!
provanet
213
provanet 2026.07.13 20:19 
 

Congratulations, I've taken two trades with TP1, and I can't wait to see in the medium term how it behaves with slightly longer trades. It promises well

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.15 16:30
Thank you so much!
Justin Davis
956
Justin Davis 2026.07.10 18:23 
 

Great Indicator that can be used as standalone or paired with your own trend following strategies. Support has been great as well and Sarvabek always goes the extra mile to ensure questions get answered as well!

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.11 17:29
Thank you so much! I truly appreciate your kind words and trust. Happy trading!
Irfan
1697
Irfan 2026.07.02 19:21 
 

good indicator and support from author

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.07.03 04:57
Thank you! I am always happy to help.
Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2026.06.24 06:25 
 

My second indicator from the author , as always very helpful , and the indicator works absolutely like a charm .

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.06.24 07:16
Thank you very much for your feedback!
Feyenoord.12
178
Feyenoord.12 2026.06.22 05:45 
 

good indicator! with exellent win ratio this would be my new daily use indicator user support is also very good if you have any question the autor sends you a detailed message and about this inidicator for 63.99 is a steal because it would be worth many more

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.06.22 05:57
Thank you very much for your feedback!
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