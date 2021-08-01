Full VWAP

4.88

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

Volume-weighted average price is the ratio of the value traded to total volume
traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at
which a stock is traded over the trading horizon. VWAP is often used as a
trading benchmark by investors who aim to be as passive as possible in their
execution.

With this indicator you will be able to draw the VWAP for the:

  • Current Day.
  • Current Week.
  • Current Month.
  • Current Quarter.
  • Current Year.

Or:

  • Previous Day.
  • Previous Week.
  • Previous Month.
  • Previous Quarter.
  • Previous Year.
Reviews 78
zenfish
44
zenfish 2026.08.05 19:56 
 

Very good. Thank you!

Ab972612
27
Ab972612 2026.07.24 11:13 
 

#

Jose Luis
18
Jose Luis 2026.03.23 06:28 
 

Fantastico

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Filter:
mscanto
24
mscanto 2026.08.17 22:36 
 

Comecei a usar e estou achando muito interessante, mas ainda estou testando quais funcionalidades me ajudam mais.

zenfish
44
zenfish 2026.08.05 19:56 
 

Very good. Thank you!

Ab972612
27
Ab972612 2026.07.24 11:13 
 

#

Jose Luis
18
Jose Luis 2026.03.23 06:28 
 

Fantastico

FERRANDO_MX
74
FERRANDO_MX 2026.03.16 16:57 
 

Me gusto mucho, me preocupa un poco que no coincida con la que tengo en Trading View, que es donde baso el análisis y la estrategia

mib244603
15
mib244603 2026.02.18 10:11 
 

good

Eve55
257
Eve55 2026.01.20 14:16 
 

Thank you

449026
134
449026 2025.11.26 12:16 
 

thank you.

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.09.07 06:21 
 

Another useful indicator to help trading proftible. Thanks

ksteyn
31
ksteyn 2025.09.05 08:08 
 

Perfect, exactly what I was looking for

Arno Lindsberger
18
Arno Lindsberger 2025.09.02 23:59 
 

good indicator - works well -- thank you

Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
2750
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri 2025.09.02 20:09 
 

excellent indicator, very good job

Geanini Barbeli
342
Geanini Barbeli 2025.08.25 11:03 
 

Excellent VWAP for MT5, Thank you Alexandre. Much appreciated.

DAVI
26
DAVI 2025.08.12 19:33 
 

Boa tarde Alexandre, É possível anexar automaticamente uma horizontal_Line no ponto da abertura do preço da vWap ? Para que a mesma seja usada como suporte ou resistencia ?

smv062025
106
smv062025 2025.07.23 18:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cabezon1280
14
Cabezon1280 2025.07.06 08:12 
 

estupendo. la uso mucho con ema de 200 y bandas de bollinger en 5 minuitos

Jorge Luis Paiba Rojas
346
Jorge Luis Paiba Rojas 2025.06.29 20:56 
 

no has considerando implmentar las bandas , personlizables a gusto , por ejemplo usar la primera, la segunada o tercera o solo la principal, quedaria demasiado pro

Shainee
56
Shainee 2025.06.26 09:06 
 

Useful tool. Thank you!

Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes
518
Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes 2025.06.20 16:24 
 

OTIMO,

Apokrif
26
Apokrif 2025.06.16 14:38 
 

замечательный и очень правильный индикатор. весьма и весьма удобен в пользовании. спасибо разработчику

1234
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