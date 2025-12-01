Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5

Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool, not a trading robot.

What the indicator shows

The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information:

Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL

Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (ChoCH)

Bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) Order Blocks with a strength indication

Relevant Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Liquidity areas (equal highs / equal lows) and liquidity sweeps

Asian, London and New York sessions, plus Kill Zones

Local volume profile: POC, VAH, VAL

Compact dashboard with a confluence score (0–100)

The goal is to group in a single indicator the main elements used in price action and Smart Money trading.

Example of usage

Analyse a higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1) to define the overall structure. Define a bullish or bearish bias using structure, key Order Blocks and liquidity areas. Move to an execution timeframe (M5–M30) and wait for price to return to an area of interest: an Order Block, FVG or liquidity level aligned with your bias. Use local signals (new BOS / ChoCH, liquidity sweep, active Kill Zone) to refine entry timing. Manage risk, stop loss and targets according to your own trading plan.

The indicator does not provide any “magic setup”. It is designed to visually organise an existing ICT / Smart Money approach.

Main input groups

You can configure, among others:

Swing and structure sensitivity

BOS / ChoCH display (enable, colours, maximum number of lines)

Order Blocks (enable, maximum number, display duration, removal of mitigated zones)

FVGs (minimum size, maximum number, removal when filled)

Liquidity zones (tolerance in points, minimum number of touches)

Sessions and Kill Zones (enable, schedules, GMT offset)

Volume profile (number of bars, levels, width and transparency)

Dashboard (position, size, transparency, candle countdown)

Markets and timeframes

Major FX pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.

Indices: DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.

Intraday: M5 to H1

Swing trading: H4 to D1

Launch offer

With each purchase of Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5, you can choose 2 additional products for free from my other indicators and utilities available in the MQL5 Market. To receive your bonuses, simply send me a message via MQL5 after the purchase.

The dashboard is currently offered at a launch price, which may change as new features and updates are added.

User guide and support

A detailed PDF user guide (inputs and example configurations) is available for buyers. It is sent on request via the MQL5 message system.

Support and updates are provided based on user feedback and the evolution of the platform.

Risk warning

This product does not guarantee any results and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves a high risk of loss. Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account, and use it only within a proper risk and money management framework.