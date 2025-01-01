*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the signals displayed indicate a potential market reversal when the price moves into important zones — giving traders a higher-probability entry and exit view, enabling confident trade planning, and avoiding trades in unclear, choppy markets. This is an all-in-one Indicator + Signal System (2-in-1), combining intelligent zone analysis with real-time trade entry signals in a single tool. Whether you use it for direct trade execution or as part of your own market analysis, it can be fully customized to fit your personal trading style. ***

Features include

Automated market structure detection (BOS CHoCH),(mBOS mCHoCH) with clear distinction between internal and external market structure.

Key Points of Interest (POI) : All Zones after a Break of Structure

Identification of Order Blocks (OB), Supply Demand Zones (SD) , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Liquidity , Equal Highs Equal Lows, PDH / PDL (Previous Day High/Low) PWH / PWL (Previous Week High/Low)

Premium Discount areas

Auto Fib Level Identify Pullbacks and Reversals with Automatically Drawn Fibonacci Levels

Trading session timings (Tokyo, London, New York)

A customizable dashboard to fit your unique trading style

The program is designed to be simple and easy to use, with a user interface that is easy to understand and straightforward.

Zones Never Disappear – Easy to Backtest and Plan Ideal for strategic traders who want to analyze historical data across multiple timeframes and factors. Helps you train methodically and build precise trading strategies.

Zones Never Disappear – Easy to Backtest and Plan Ideal for strategic traders who want to analyze historical data across multiple timeframes and factors. Helps you train methodically and build precise trading strategies. This tool allows you to enable or disable trading signals and customize the chart display to match your preferred style. Whether you trade with the system or rely on your own analysis, this feature offers the flexibility to suit your strategy.

Indicator + Signal System in One Package Combines powerful zone analysis with real-time entry signals — all in a single tool.

Tick & Tip : Improve your trading accuracy through backtesting by adjusting the Swing setting to suit each asset. Adjusting the Swing value to match the specific characteristics of each currency pair or asset helps you develop more precise strategies and analyze results more effectively.



*** The system operates in real time, both in market analysis and signal display, with no repainting. ***

Instructional Video (Version:Risk Per Trade) : https://youtu.be/4ic_nZlwqsI



Join Us Now for Real-Time Forward Testing : https://www.youtube.com/@fableedge



*** User Manual: Dashboard & Feature Settings and FAQ for Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe ***

*** How to Download the Free Demo Version of the “Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe” Indicator ***

https://docs.google.com/document/d/13bCDw5YQoDRLI5qcOAVDKewmaC6fGxp7BAlb2VqYSjU

https://youtu.be/lHWQRQLmniE

*** Actual screenshot example captured from the "Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe" indicator. ***

*** Step-by-Step Guide for Installation, Purchase, Updating, and Understanding the Versions ***

*** Why Choose Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe? ***

Because it’s the tool that helps you read market structure and trends more easily and accurately.

The Market Structure analysis system instantly tells you whether the market is in an Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways, without wasting time drawing lines or guessing. This reduces errors from manual analysis.



Multi-Timeframe trend analysis allows you to see the big picture from smaller timeframes like M1, M5 up to larger ones such as H4, D1—all on a single screen. You can clearly observe both the overall trend and small price movements, helping you trade with greater precision.

Important zones such as Order Blocks, Supply & Demand, and Fair Value Gaps are clearly highlighted along with the trend direction. This helps you connect entry and exit points effectively, without guesswork.



The system calculates Premium & Discount zones—the high and low price areas within each trend—helping you avoid risky trade entries and protect your capital like a professional.



The system automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with signals indicating the potential for market reversal when price enters important zones. This gives you a higher-probability view of entries and exits, increasing your confidence in trade planning.



Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is the tool that will elevate your trading by giving you deeper market insights, clearer trend visibility, and more precise timing for critical moves

*** Kindly read this message : This version does not include a Risk Per Trade Calculator, but you can get it in the Utility section!****

Would you like a Risk Per Trade Calculator as well? : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132925



What is the difference between the Indicator version and the Utility version (Risk Per Trade) of the program ‘Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe’? - Both versions are exactly the same in terms of features. The only difference is that I added the Risk Per Trade feature in the utility version - Other functions remain the same. If you already have other Trade Assistant tools, I recommend using the Indicator version, as it allows you to attach other Trade Assistant tools to the chart. – On the other hand, the Utility version (which includes the Risk Per Trade feature) does not support attaching other Trade Assistant tools. - However, the advantage is that it simplifies the setup process since you don’t need to add anything else.

*** SMC Key Features ***

1. Accurate Entry Points (Avoiding SMC Traps)

Find high-probability trade entries.

Trading signals that avoid common SMC traps.

2. Market Structure Analysis Based on SMC

Automatic Trend Detection: Analyze trends across all timeframes to help you trade in line with the major market trend.

Never miss a market structure shift! Automatic BOS CHoCH with a Multi-Timeframe Dashboard makes market analysis easier than ever!

Multi Timeframe Analysis: Combines high and low timeframe analysis for greater precision.

Auto Update Market Structure: Updates market structure in real time, adapting to price movements.

3. Precise Identification of Order Blocks (OB), Supply Demand Zones (SD), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Highlights key market zones automatically.

POI (Point of Interest): Identifies key areas where Smart Money is active, such as Order Blocks, FVGs, and Liquidity Grabs.

Fresh Zones: Finds untouched zones, ideal for trade entries before the market reacts.

4. Auto Fib Level

Identify Pullbacks and Reversals with Automatically Drawn Fibonacci Levels

Utilizes Fibonacci tools to analyze areas where price is likely to pull back or reverse.

The system automatically draws Fibonacci levels from the swing high to swing low (or vice versa, depending on the trend).

Fibonacci levels : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1T0ByO4wYs8Tdp7_Z3WJxPevH_30senP0Cbav0TW44hs

5. Premium Discount

Automatically calculates and highlights Premium Discount levels for precise entries.

6. Liquidity Zone Identification

Detects high-liquidity areas, including:

-Equal Highs Equal Lows

-Previous Day Highs & Lows

-Previous Week Highs & Lows

7. Trade Session Analysis

Analyzes price behavior based on each market session:

Tokyo Session: Typically low volatility, where Smart Money creates liquidity traps.

London Session: High trading volume with major price movements, ideal for breakouts and trend continuations.

New York Session: Increased volatility and liquidity, ideal for capturing New York reversals and liquidity sweeps.

8. Customizable Dashboard

Fully adjustable to match your trading style.

9. Quick Timeframe Switching

Switch between timeframes instantly for efficient analysis.

10. User-Friendly Settings

Easy-to-customize settings that align with your trading strategy.

11. Single & Multi-Timeframe Modes

Switch between single and multi-timeframe analysis for maximum flexibility.

12. Alert System



Entry Point & Enter Zone Alerts across different timeframes.

Get alerts via pop-up notifications & push notifications in real time.

