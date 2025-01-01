Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe

4.88

*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the signals displayed indicate a potential market reversal when the price moves into important zones — giving traders a higher-probability entry and exit view, enabling confident trade planning, and avoiding trades in unclear, choppy markets. This is an all-in-one Indicator + Signal System (2-in-1), combining intelligent zone analysis with real-time trade entry signals in a single tool. Whether you use it for direct trade execution or as part of your own market analysis, it can be fully customized to fit your personal trading style. ***

------------------------------------------------------

Features include:
  • Automated market structure detection (BOS CHoCH),(mBOS mCHoCH) with clear distinction between internal and external market structure.
  • Key Points of Interest (POI) : All Zones after a Break of Structure
  • Identification of Order Blocks (OB), Supply Demand Zones (SD), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Liquidity , Equal Highs Equal Lows, PDH / PDL (Previous Day High/Low) PWH / PWL (Previous Week High/Low)
  • Premium  Discount areas
  • Auto Fib Level  Identify Pullbacks and Reversals with Automatically Drawn Fibonacci Levels
  • Trading session timings (Tokyo, London, New York)
  • A customizable dashboard to fit your unique trading style
  • The program is designed to be simple and easy to use, with a user interface that is easy to understand and straightforward.
  • Zones Never Disappear – Easy to Backtest and Plan Ideal for strategic traders who want to analyze historical data across multiple timeframes and factors. Helps you train methodically and build precise trading strategies.
  • This tool allows you to enable or disable trading signals and customize the chart display to match your preferred style. Whether you trade with the system or rely on your own analysis, this feature offers the flexibility to suit your strategy.
  • Indicator + Signal System in One Package Combines powerful zone analysis with real-time entry signals — all in a single tool.
  • Tick & Tip: Improve your trading accuracy through backtesting by adjusting the Swing setting to suit each asset. Adjusting the Swing value to match the specific characteristics of each currency pair or asset helps you develop more precise strategies and analyze results more effectively.

*** The system operates in real time, both in market analysis and signal display, with no repainting. ***

    ------------------------------------------------------

       Instructional Video: https://youtu.be/tWrs7uaR5Bg
     Instructional Video (Version:Risk Per Trade) : https://youtu.be/4ic_nZlwqsI
           Join Us Now for Real-Time Forward Testing : https://www.youtube.com/@fableedge      

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** User Manual: Dashboard & Feature Settings and FAQ for Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe ***

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IrO-L3B9rK7oXXPavHpjOTuzeQFXJjt-S41Juk_96ak

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** How to Download the Free Demo Version of the “Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe” Indicator ***

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/13bCDw5YQoDRLI5qcOAVDKewmaC6fGxp7BAlb2VqYSjU

    https://youtu.be/lHWQRQLmniE

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** Actual screenshot example captured from the  "Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe" indicator.***
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UiQfxFwOnMuCWdIsYscPWit98_XJ5ipLHYjZ5kr-gtU

    ------------------------------------------------------

    • *** Step-by-Step Guide for Installation, Purchase, Updating, and Understanding the Versions ***

    ------------------------------------------------------

    *** SMC | Smart Money Concepts (SMC) | SMART MONEY | SMC Signals | Entry In The Zone | Zone | SMC Reversal Signal Tool SMCFABLE | SMC MT5 | Smart Money Concepts for MT5 SMC Indicator on MT5 | Signals | SMC signal Indicator | SMC signal Indicator MT5 Market Structure | ICT | Market Structure Analysis | BOS CHoCH | orderblock | Automatic BOS CHoCH Detector | mBOS mCHoCH | Order Blocks | OB | Supply Demand | SD |  Fair Value Gaps | FVG | Liquidity | Premium Discount  | Point of Interest(POI) | POI | automated Fibonacci levels Auto Fib Level  Fresh Zone Identification | SMC Multi Timeframe | Multi Timeframe Analysis | Trade Session Analyzer | Trade Session Insights Tokyo, London, New York | Support Resistance | Equal Highs Equal Lows | PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL | Lock Scale Feature | RealTime Alerts | Customizable Dashboard | FABLE SMC FABLE ***

    ------------------------------------------------------

    *** Why Choose Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe? ***

    Because it’s the tool that helps you read market structure and trends more easily and accurately.

    • The Market Structure analysis system instantly tells you whether the market is in an Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways, without wasting time drawing lines or guessing. This reduces errors from manual analysis.
    • Multi-Timeframe trend analysis allows you to see the big picture from smaller timeframes like M1, M5 up to larger ones such as H4, D1—all on a single screen. You can clearly observe both the overall trend and small price movements, helping you trade with greater precision.
    • Important zones such as Order Blocks, Supply & Demand, and Fair Value Gaps are clearly highlighted along with the trend direction. This helps you connect entry and exit points effectively, without guesswork.
    • The system calculates Premium & Discount zones—the high and low price areas within each trend—helping you avoid risky trade entries and protect your capital like a professional.
    • The system automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with signals indicating the potential for market reversal when price enters important zones. This gives you a higher-probability view of entries and exits, increasing your confidence in trade planning.

    • Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is the tool that will elevate your trading by giving you deeper market insights, clearer trend visibility, and more precise timing for critical moves

    ------------------------------------------------------

    *** Kindly read this messageThis version does not include a Risk Per Trade Calculator, but you can get it in the Utility section!****

    Would you like a Risk Per Trade Calculator as well? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132925

    • What is the difference between the Indicator version and the Utility version (Risk Per Trade) of the program ‘Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe’?

      - Both versions are exactly the same in terms of features. The only difference is that I added the Risk Per Trade feature in the utility version

      - Other functions remain the same. If you already have other Trade Assistant tools, I recommend using the Indicator version, as it allows you to attach other Trade Assistant tools to the chart.

      – On the other hand, the Utility version (which includes the Risk Per Trade feature) does not support attaching other Trade Assistant tools. 

      - However, the advantage is that it simplifies the setup process since you don’t need to add anything else.

    ------------------------------------------------------

    ***SMC Key Features***

    1. Accurate Entry Points (Avoiding SMC Traps)

    • Find high-probability trade entries.
    • Trading signals that avoid common SMC traps.

    2. Market Structure Analysis Based on SMC

    • Automatic Trend Detection: Analyze trends across all timeframes to help you trade in line with the major market trend.
    • Never miss a market structure shift! Automatic BOS CHoCH with a Multi-Timeframe Dashboard makes market analysis easier than ever!
    • Multi Timeframe Analysis: Combines high and low timeframe analysis for greater precision.
    • Auto Update Market Structure: Updates market structure in real time, adapting to price movements.

    3. Precise Identification of Order Blocks (OB), Supply Demand Zones (SD), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

    • Highlights key market zones automatically.
    • POI (Point of Interest): Identifies key areas where Smart Money is active, such as Order Blocks, FVGs, and Liquidity Grabs.
    • Fresh Zones: Finds untouched zones, ideal for trade entries before the market reacts.

    4.  Auto Fib Level

    • Identify Pullbacks and Reversals with Automatically Drawn Fibonacci Levels
    • Utilizes Fibonacci tools to analyze areas where price is likely to pull back or reverse.
    • The system automatically draws Fibonacci levels from the swing high to swing low (or vice versa, depending on the trend).

    5. Premium Discount 

    • Automatically calculates and highlights Premium Discount levels for precise entries.

    6. Liquidity Zone Identification

    • Detects high-liquidity areas, including:
      -Equal Highs Equal Lows
      -Previous Day Highs & Lows
      -Previous Week Highs & Lows

    7. Trade Session Analysis

    Analyzes price behavior based on each market session:

    • Tokyo Session: Typically low volatility, where Smart Money creates liquidity traps.
    • London Session: High trading volume with major price movements, ideal for breakouts and trend continuations.
    • New York Session: Increased volatility and liquidity, ideal for capturing New York reversals and liquidity sweeps.

    8. Customizable Dashboard

    • Fully adjustable to match your trading style.

      9. Quick Timeframe Switching

      • Switch between timeframes instantly for efficient analysis.

      10. User-Friendly Settings

      • Easy-to-customize settings that align with your trading strategy.

      11. Single & Multi-Timeframe Modes

      • Switch between single and multi-timeframe analysis for maximum flexibility.

      12. Alert System

      • Entry Point & Enter Zone Alerts across different timeframes.
      • Get alerts via pop-up notifications & push notifications in real time.

      ------------------------------------------------------

      https://docs.google.com/document/d/1V5kS3paIXZaoLhQ1u_oKKhRp84jzbZ7N2PU8wJTOots

      ------------------------------------------------------

              📍***Thank you for your interest in and support of SMC FABLE products. ***

      • Contact us: If you have any questions or need support, feel free to reach out via private message.***


      Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
      331
      Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco 2025.08.14 15:41 
       

      Hey! :D Great product Sirikorn! Thanks for this product, it help me a lot and you gained a customer, i would like to see more products make it for you!Forward!

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.08.15 04:06
      Dear [Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco], Thank you so much for supporting my product! 🙏💙 I truly appreciate your valuable review. I’m glad to hear that what I’ve worked hard to develop has helped you a lot. A new product will definitely be coming in the near future, as we are currently developing it. Best regards
      rerem119
      114
      rerem119 2025.07.26 21:27 
       

      Perfect for trading gold ! Perfectly fits my trading style. Keep up the good work bro.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.07.27 02:34
      Dear [rerem119], Thank you so much for your support and wonderful review 🙏💙
      We will continue to improve and develop the program to make it even better.
      If you encounter any inconvenience while using the program, please feel free to contact me anytime. I’m always here to help you.
      112586
      357
      112586 2025.07.23 15:08 
       

      thanks for the update, i checked the new version: I don't see the session names , the buy signal not visible only sell....thanks again

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.07.23 16:02
      Dear 112586, Thank you so much for your support and for the helpful review 🙏 The session names are displayed inside the session box, but the text might be small, which could make it hard to see clearly. However, if you hover your mouse over the session box, the session name and session time will appear. The Buy/Sell signals function normally but do not appear in every zone because the program has specific conditions for generating signals. We try to filter out false signals or signals caused by sideways market movement to minimize false signals as much as possible. *** Could you please send me a screenshot via private message showing the missing session names and the missing Buy signals? I’ll check it for you, as everything seems to be working fine on my end. If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’m always happy to assist you. Thank you very much again.
      Simon Peter Ward
      396
      Simon Peter Ward 2025.07.08 15:00 
       

      amazing indicator! allows me to make perfect entries, with the aid of another indicator I use for reversals https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rEpTuQ_blujFm3mTX9KONU3m82flkDln/view?usp=drivesdk 1. sell resistance, 2, higher timeframes sell, 3. market reversal block, 4. Sell label, using the reversal block, it allows me to recognize pullbacks and when not to trade: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZZE0OhFk9_kh9m3Poso4Rui3uCjrGkhE/view?usp=drivesdk..........it this indicator had the reversal blocks as well, it would be perfect, 10/10 tripled my money in 3 days

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.07.09 03:14
      Hello Simon Peter Ward, Thank you so much for your support and for the wonderful review. 🙏💌
      I will keep improving and developing it to make it even better.
      If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’m always happy to assist you.
      K G
      23
      K G 2025.06.20 14:06 
       

      I’ve been using this indicator for 3 days now – it’s great, the best one I’ve come across so far. It’s a pity it doesn’t open positions automatically when a signal appears.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.06.20 16:08
      Hello K G, Thank you so much for your support and for the wonderful review. I will keep improving and developing it to make it even better.🙏😊
      athibet chaihawong
      34
      athibet chaihawong 2025.06.03 10:28 
       

      Entry in the Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe” is a top-tier tool for Smart Money Concept traders. It clearly shows structure, order blocks, and key zones across multiple timeframes. Very accurate and easy to use

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.06.03 13:20
      Dear Athibet Chaihawong,
      Thank you very much for your review — I really appreciate it.🙏😊
      I’m glad to hear that “Entry in the Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe” has been helpful to you.
      I will continue to improve this tool to make it even more effective.
      If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’m always happy to assist you.
      Nandibuhle1974
      19
      Nandibuhle1974 2025.06.02 07:46 
       

      I have been using this indicator for almost 3 weeks now, i must say this is one of the best SMC,s Indicator i have ever seen . I backtested it and went way above 50%. Infact it went to 63% so it's more than good, it's rediculously wonderful. Keep up the good work.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.06.02 11:47
      Dear Nandibuhle1974, Thank you so much for taking the time to write a review for me. 🙏
      It truly means a lot to me. I will continue to improve the product and enhance the quality of this indicator consistently.
      Thanks again! ***If you encounter any issues while using the program, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’m always happy and ready to assist you.
      Aravind Kolanupaka
      9335
      Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.05.27 18:24 
       

      Very good indicator that is helping me with SMC. Great customer service and promptly fixing issues or even dealing patiently with complaining customer like me ;) and author is constantly improving the indicator.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.28 06:15
      Dear Aravind Kolanupaka , Thank you so much for your kind and valuable review 🙏💌
      I'm truly happy to hear that the indicator has been effective in supporting your SMC trading. I’m fully dedicated to developing and supporting all users, and I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to report any issues. I always believe that every problem, once resolved, helps make things even better. If you ever run into any issues in the future, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always happy to help
      carlain yvan
      25
      carlain yvan 2025.05.21 16:30 
       

      Bonjour je suis un apprenti tradeur. Les Indicateurs sont tres utiles. Mais j'ai un gros soucis. Les signaux de buy et de sell ne sont pas tres winner. y a til une possibilite dameliorer les signaux de buy et sell

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.21 17:03
      Cher Carlain Yvan,
      Merci beaucoup pour votre avis précieux.
      Vos commentaires me sont très utiles. Je travaille actuellement à améliorer et affiner continuellement l’indicateur ainsi que les signaux, et je continuerai à le mettre à jour régulièrement. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes lors de l’utilisation du programme, n’hésitez surtout pas à me contacter. Je suis toujours heureuse et prête à vous aider ! 🙏
      MD
      606
      MD 2025.05.20 17:38 
       

      In one sentence, A fantastic tool A fantastic and professional developer

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.21 04:19
      Dear MD,
      Thank you very much for your wonderful review.
      Your feedback means a lot to me and encourages me to keep improving.
      ***If you encounter any issues while using the program, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’m always happy and ready to help you! 🙏
      LeongTrader
      25
      LeongTrader 2025.05.20 13:50 
       

      For a newbie trader like myself, identifying and drawing ob and fvg and fibs as well as doing this in multi time frames was an absolutely daunting task! But with Fable's SMC indicator all this was automated and took away all that mundane tasks and i instead focused more on my entries. This indicator is an absolute help and with all the info clear in front of me not only can i make better decisions of entering a buy or sell but also make a more precise entry and exit. Today when i though to close a buy trade opened after about 200 pips due to price looking like its comming back down...the indicator showed me that there was a new OB forming and that helped me decide to stay in the trade and move my SL (above BE) right under it, and hey presto, price tapped into the new OB and shot back up to my original TP scoring 283 pips! It saved me from making a bad decision of cutting profits! It didnt end there...with the indicator drawing out the premium and OB area above...i was able to nicely setup a pending sell order and continued to combo my trades for more profits! Therefore i give this indicator an absoluite 5/5 star! PS. im aware TradingView (TV) has such similar tools but if you are trading on MT5, having it in MT5 itself makes a lot of difference as you dont need to flip around and measure on TV where you want to enter trade then switch back to MT5 to do it....its such a relief to have all this in MT5 itself, and oh did i miss out that having the fib levels drawn auto at every time frame you switch around is a mad blessing too? from my previous experience drawing fibs on MT5 at diff time frames made such a mess, and completely clutter...now with this i can easily switch around and its all done for my ease of view. Thank you Sirikorn Rungsang for creating this indicator and at such a reasonble price too! Love it! You are awesome!

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.20 15:18
      Dear LeongTrader, I sincerely thank you for taking the time to write a review for me. Your feedback means a great deal to me, and I will continue to improve the product consistently. Thank you once again! 🙏 ***If you encounter any issues while using the program, please do not hesitate to contact me. I am always happy and ready to assist you!😊
      fahmi20
      1042
      fahmi20 2025.05.19 15:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.20 02:09
      Dear fahmi20,
      I would like to sincerely thank you for taking the time to write a review for me.
      It truly means a lot to me, and I will continue to improve the product consistently.
      Thank you once again from the bottom of my heart! 🙏
      ***If you encounter any issues while using the program, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I’m always happy and ready to assist you!
      ulmas87
      111
      ulmas87 2025.05.17 17:23 
       

      Очень хороший инструмент для торговля я выражаю свою благодарности автору!

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.18 04:10
      Здравствуйте, уважаемый(ая) ulmas87,
      Я искренне благодарю вас за то, что вы сегодня вернулись и написали отзыв для меня.
      Это очень много значит для меня. Ещё раз сердечно благодарю вас! 🙏 ***Если у вас возникнут какие-либо проблемы с использованием программы, пожалуйста, не стесняйтесь обращаться ко мне. Я всегда с радостью и полной готовностью помогу вам!
      amrandrm
      51
      amrandrm 2025.05.16 16:10 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.16 17:37
      Dear amrandrm,
      Thank you very much for supporting my product and for your kind and helpful review. I sincerely appreciate it.🙏
      I’ve already reached out to Support on your behalf. Let’s wait for their response, and I’ll update you as soon as I hear back.
      May I kindly inform you via private message once I receive a response from Support?
      Ethienne
      786
      Ethienne 2025.05.12 04:05 
       

      Good day. Thank you so very much for putting together and in a very very simple way a set of complicated concepts. With a couple of days using the indicator, it has been very useful to support entries and exits with profits. Excellent work. The only suggestion I would make is to integrate in future releases the automated Fibonacci levels. I cannot wait a new release with bright ideas included in the indicator!

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.05.12 05:00
      Hello manuelcisneros, It’s a pleasure to meet you! I hope you are doing well. I truly appreciate and am deeply touched by your warm support and review. It means a lot to me, and I’m so happy to hear that you’ve been able to fully benefit from what I’ve worked hard to develop. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your suggestion is incredibly helpful to me! Adding the automatic Fibonacci levels is already in my plan. Your feedback is truly valuable, and I will do my best to develop it further. Thank you once again, from the bottom of my heart.🙏💙💌
      Amer Mahmoud Theeb Alzueinat
      205
      Amer Mahmoud Theeb Alzueinat 2025.04.30 10:22 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.04.30 11:10
      Thank you so much for your kind feedback! I'm truly glad to hear that you find the indicator useful. If you ever need any help or have suggestions, feel free to message me anytime! 🙏💌
      Monaheng0206
      138
      Monaheng0206 2025.04.03 16:50 
       

      Great work Sirikorn. The indicator offers great value and has simplified trading for me. I appreciate your great effort and the great support.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.04.04 02:24
      Hello Monaheng0206, I saw your review, and I am truly delighted! It means so much to me that you are using the program I dedicated so much effort to creating, and I’m glad it has made your trading experience easier. I wish you great success in your trading. If you encounter any issues with the program, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me anytime. I would be more than happy to assist you, resolve any issues, and continue improving the program for everyone.🙏
      JeanMarc2222
      1494
      JeanMarc2222 2025.02.26 12:37 
       

      I have been using Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe, and I must say that the quality and attention to detail in these tools are outstanding. The developer, Sirikorn, is not only highly skilled but also incredibly supportive and responsive to user feedback. She continuously improves the product, listens to customer suggestions, and ensures everything runs smoothly. The newly provided Risk Per Trade Calculator EA is a great addition, and I truly appreciate her dedication to making these tools as efficient as possible. If you're looking for a reliable, well-developed SMC tool with an excellent developer behind it, I highly recommend Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe! Looking forward to future updates.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.02.26 12:51
      I would like to sincerely thank you, Jean-Marc. I am fully committed to continuously improving this indicator to ensure it is highly effective and beneficial for our valued users.
      jose maria perea carello
      64
      jose maria perea carello 2025.01.31 20:05 
       

      tiene muchas fallas aun, y muchisimo por mejorar, entre otras hay que luchar para que pinte las zonas de las sesiones, no tiene una seleccion de sesion habilitado o deshabilitado. al cambiar de time frame tarda en cargar y muchas veces no carga, el recuadro flotante falla tambien, no se minimiza siempre que le das la orden. en fin muchos detalles a mejorar. espero saquen actualizacion mejorando esto. It still has many flaws and a lot to improve, among others you have to fight to get it to paint the session areas, it doesn't have a selection of enabled or disabled sessions. When changing the time frame it takes a long time to load and often doesn't load at all, the floating box also fails, it doesn't always minimize when you give it the order. In short, there are many details to improve. I hope they release an update improving this.

      Sirikorn Rungsang
      2676
      Reply from developer Sirikorn Rungsang 2025.02.22 14:51
      We sincerely appreciate your rating and feedback. Your comments are highly valuable to us and help us improve further. Thank you for reaching out. We truly appreciate your patience and would like to explain the issue and our resolution: Issue Causes:
      To ensure the highest accuracy of our zones, we use a database to temporarily store data and implement complex logic for precise calculations. Since our system operates on multiple timeframes (Multi-Timeframe), it requires retrieving and processing data from various timeframes simultaneously. Our Solution:
      We have optimized the code by removing redundancies to enhance overall performance.
      We have implemented indexing and the use of primary keys to improve the efficiency of the database and speed up processing.
      These improvements have been successfully applied, and the system should now run more smoothly. If you continue to experience any delays or issues, please feel free to reach out via private message. We are always happy to assist you. We have successfully updated the program. If you encounter any delays or issues, please contact us via private message. We are always happy to assist you. Thank you for your understanding and support 😊🙏 ***If you see this message, I kindly ask you to check your private messages for the one I sent you. Please take a moment to read it. Thank you!***
      Reply to review