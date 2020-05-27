BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
- Indicators
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Ziggy JanssenBlueDigitsFx develops professional MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure focused on execution, workflow efficiency, market structure analysis, and risk management for serious MetaTrader traders.
The ecosystem includes:
• Trading Dashboards
• Execution Tools
• Market Structure Systems
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 7 June 2026
- Activations: 6
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access
Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem.
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhaustion conditions.
The indicator integrates multiple analytical components, including oscillator-based confirmation, and displays visual signals directly on the chart for structured reversal analysis.
Spike And Strike is designed for traders looking for additional confirmation during reversal conditions, pullbacks, and momentum transitions across multiple market environments.
Key Features
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Visual oscillator-based reversal analysis
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Signals confirmed on candle close for improved stability
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Designed for all symbols and timeframes
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Commonly used on higher timeframes such as 1H and above
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Integrated alerts: pop-up, email, push notifications, and sound alerts
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Useful as an additional confirmation layer alongside structure and trend analysis
How to Use BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Buy Workflow Example
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Spike And Strike value drops toward -6 and moves back above the blue band
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Wait for candle close confirmation before entering
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Use nearby market structure or swing lows for stop placement
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Manage trades until opposing conditions appear
Sell Workflow Example
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Spike And Strike value rises toward +6 and moves back below the blue band
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Wait for candle close confirmation before entering
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Use nearby market structure or swing highs for stop placement
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Manage trades until opposing conditions appear
Workflow Advantages
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Helps traders identify possible exhaustion and reversal conditions
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Useful for swing traders, intraday traders, and momentum-based workflows
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Can help filter weaker reversal setups when combined with additional confirmation tools
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Designed to support structured market analysis instead of isolated signal-taking
Recommended Infrastructure Pairing
Spike And Strike Reversal works especially well alongside BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5 for traders who want to combine reversal analysis with market structure confirmation.
Easy 123 focuses on structure breaks, reversal zones, breakout analysis, and support/resistance workflows, while Spike And Strike adds additional oscillator-based confirmation during possible reversal conditions.
BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048
Important Notes
Spike And Strike Reversal is a dynamic indicator that reacts to changing market conditions and should be used as part of a structured trading workflow.
Additional confirmation from market structure, trend direction, support/resistance, or higher timeframe analysis is recommended before entering trades.
The indicator is designed to support market analysis and workflow efficiency, not to provide guaranteed outcomes or standalone trading decisions.
Part of the BlueDigitsFx Infrastructure Ecosystem
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is part of the BlueDigitsFx MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure ecosystem focused on market structure tools, workflow utilities, execution dashboards, reversal analysis, and trade management support for serious MetaTrader traders.
Best indicator for market reversals.... I LOVE IT💯❤️😫