BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5

4.27

Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access

Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem.

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MT4 Version


BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis

BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhaustion conditions.

The indicator integrates multiple analytical components, including oscillator-based confirmation, and displays visual signals directly on the chart for structured reversal analysis.

Spike And Strike is designed for traders looking for additional confirmation during reversal conditions, pullbacks, and momentum transitions across multiple market environments.


Key Features

  • Visual oscillator-based reversal analysis

  • Signals confirmed on candle close for improved stability

  • Designed for all symbols and timeframes

  • Commonly used on higher timeframes such as 1H and above

  • Integrated alerts: pop-up, email, push notifications, and sound alerts

  • Useful as an additional confirmation layer alongside structure and trend analysis


How to Use BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal

Buy Workflow Example

  • Spike And Strike value drops toward -6 and moves back above the blue band

  • Wait for candle close confirmation before entering

  • Use nearby market structure or swing lows for stop placement

  • Manage trades until opposing conditions appear

Sell Workflow Example

  • Spike And Strike value rises toward +6 and moves back below the blue band

  • Wait for candle close confirmation before entering

  • Use nearby market structure or swing highs for stop placement

  • Manage trades until opposing conditions appear


Workflow Advantages

  • Helps traders identify possible exhaustion and reversal conditions

  • Useful for swing traders, intraday traders, and momentum-based workflows

  • Can help filter weaker reversal setups when combined with additional confirmation tools

  • Designed to support structured market analysis instead of isolated signal-taking


Recommended Infrastructure Pairing

Spike And Strike Reversal works especially well alongside BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5 for traders who want to combine reversal analysis with market structure confirmation.

Easy 123 focuses on structure breaks, reversal zones, breakout analysis, and support/resistance workflows, while Spike And Strike adds additional oscillator-based confirmation during possible reversal conditions.

BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048


Important Notes

Spike And Strike Reversal is a dynamic indicator that reacts to changing market conditions and should be used as part of a structured trading workflow.

Additional confirmation from market structure, trend direction, support/resistance, or higher timeframe analysis is recommended before entering trades.

The indicator is designed to support market analysis and workflow efficiency, not to provide guaranteed outcomes or standalone trading decisions.


Part of the BlueDigitsFx Infrastructure Ecosystem

BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is part of the BlueDigitsFx MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure ecosystem focused on market structure tools, workflow utilities, execution dashboards, reversal analysis, and trade management support for serious MetaTrader traders.

Reviews 24
Jade Lee Valentine
203
Jade Lee Valentine 2025.01.16 19:25 
 

Best indicator for market reversals.... I LOVE IT💯❤️😫

Manuel Domingo
192
Manuel Domingo 2022.06.17 00:31 
 

I have bought this indicator and it has good signals, I will keep checking, good tool!!

kuyabro80
19
kuyabro80 2022.03.30 01:54 
 

I just got this indicator, and so fas it is very useful, I recommend it using it on H1 and H4, little more accurate.

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Violette
660
Violette 2026.07.17 12:55 
 

Repainting indicator, don't believe at the history, i call this a complete SCAM

Jade Lee Valentine
203
Jade Lee Valentine 2025.01.16 19:25 
 

Best indicator for market reversals.... I LOVE IT💯❤️😫

Manuel Domingo
192
Manuel Domingo 2022.06.17 00:31 
 

I have bought this indicator and it has good signals, I will keep checking, good tool!!

kuyabro80
19
kuyabro80 2022.03.30 01:54 
 

I just got this indicator, and so fas it is very useful, I recommend it using it on H1 and H4, little more accurate.

krzys1973
556
krzys1973 2022.03.23 05:23 
 

WARNING - REPAINTING !!! Completely useless. Using this indicator you will lose money. It repaints beautifully! It repaints the arrows on the peaks and bottoms so that they look beautiful on the history! I have proof of this but I can not attach screenshots here.

stogo10
31
stogo10 2022.02.24 11:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Welber Goncalves
412
Welber Goncalves 2022.01.27 23:08 
 

I am very happy with the indicator, results starting to appear with accurate signals from the indicator. Thanks.

tangwisonn
90
tangwisonn 2021.11.29 17:32 
 

217 pips on the first day by combining this indicator and the BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System indicator? Couldn't believe it myself as I have not trusted indicators all these while. Early days I know but judging from the free demo provided, I was convinced enough to take the plunge to purchase these indicators and it proved to be very rewarding. Coupled with a little price action knowledge, these indicators "tells" me what pairs are ripe to buy or sell and most importantly when not to trade.

MarketWatch27378757
152
MarketWatch27378757 2021.11.25 04:47 
 

Excellent, one of the best from many tested

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2021.10.22 08:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

igor65333
87
igor65333 2021.03.04 10:35 
 

Всем привет! Данный индикатор перерисовывает свои пиковые значения...( Жалко очень.

Fadzo
206
Fadzo 2020.12.18 19:07 
 

Accurate tool, Great job ziggy

ChanelM
34
ChanelM 2020.11.29 04:28 
 

Very helpful indicators, def more profitable than before

Nicolas Jose Llarena Arias
291
Nicolas Jose Llarena Arias 2020.11.28 10:33 
 

So far a great indicator! Have made consistent profits by using it and ziggy has been responsive. Thanks!

SFTQ
85
SFTQ 2020.10.30 09:28 
 

great support from ziggy

Emmanuel
365
Emmanuel 2020.09.24 14:52 
 

This is an awesome product. Effective when use appropriately for additional confirmation of trade entries.

luca
135
luca 2020.08.31 16:09 
 

Amazing indicator and very accurate especially in higher timeframes!

Yang123668
26
Yang123668 2020.08.13 13:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elv Kyng
38
Elv Kyng 2020.07.09 14:26 
 

forms a great combo with the 123 system, plus you could get lifetime support. Definitely worth the investment!

ejire
65
ejire 2020.07.06 19:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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