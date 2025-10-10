Super Signal Market Slayer
- Indicators
- Shengzu Zhong
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 12 December 2025
- Activations: 10
No Repaint | High Accuracy | Multi-Market Intelligent Trend Indicator
In trading, the real challenge is not placing an order,
but clearly seeing when a trend has truly begun amid market noise.
Market Slayer was created for this purpose.
It is a no-repaint intelligent indicator designed specifically for intraday trading.
Through multi-layer confirmation and trend-filtering logic, it delivers clear and reliable Buy / Sell signals only at key moments.
Key Advantages
No repaint signals
Once a signal appears, it remains fixed — no shifting, no disappearing.
High-precision trend detection
Tested across multiple instruments, with particularly stable performance on Gold M5 / M15.
Multi-market support
Suitable for Gold, Forex, indices, and major cryptocurrencies.
Optimized for intraday trading
Focused on M5 and M15 to reduce noise and improve execution quality.
Clear and intuitive
Easy to understand and use, even for beginners.
Technical Logic Overview
Market Slayer is not based on a single arrow condition.
It integrates:
Trend direction identification
Momentum activation confirmation
Market noise filtering
Adaptive sensitivity adjustment
Only high-quality trade opportunities are retained, helping avoid emotional entries.
Who Is It For
Traders seeking to move away from random trading and build discipline
Intraday traders tired of repainting and lagging indicators
Users who want to combine signals with EA or semi-automated strategies
Usage Recommendation
Default settings are optimized for Gold and Forex.
Recommended for use on M5 or M15.
Sensitivity can be adjusted according to different market volatility.
Market Slayer
does not promise fast profits,
but serves as a precise tool to act at the right moment within a trend.
I first want to say how incredible Shengzu has been. I asked for a very specific personal request, not because the indicator needed improvements but simply something I wanted added, and he delivered an update within 24 hours. The support alone is exceptional. As for the indicator itself, this is easily one of the best I have ever used. After running initial backtests, it became clear that this is one of the very few indicators that is truly plug and play. When Shengzu says the default settings are all you really need, he is not exaggerating. Most signal indicators require so much extra analysis that you might as well use your own strategy, but this one is different. When a signal prints, you simply take the trade in that direction. You may only get a handful of signals each week depending on the timeframe, but I will take fewer high quality signals over a flood of questionable ones any day. With proper risk management, this is one of the rare indicators you can actually trade straight out of the box and expect consistent results. Honestly, I cannot believe this is only $30. There are indicators and EAs on the market that cost far more and are not worth a fraction of this value. Shengzu is practically giving away a gem here. Take it from someone who has spent thousands on indicators and EAs: you will not regret buying this one.