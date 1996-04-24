Arrow Micro Scalper MT5

Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals).
In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4.

How to work with the indicator.
  • The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default.
  • Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the beginning of a downward trend, pink - the beginning of an upward trend.
  • The "Only trending direction" parameter enables and disables the mode of using the internal trend, providing the opportunity to use your own trend or work without it, also Enables / disables the display of trend arrows and signal only for the trend.
  • Small signal arrows, the most important objects of the indicator, pink for making "BUY" transactions, blue for "SELL" transactions.
  • The "Smoothing" parameter determines how early the signal arrows will appear, the working range is from 7 to 25, large values ​​should be selected for time frames M1-M5, medium for M15-H1 and small for H4 - D1.
  • Trend arrows and the beginning of signal arrows have alerts.
  • The indicator does not repaint.

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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An automatic trend indicator that uses an algorithm to determine impulse signals for scalping and intraday trading. The trend-following indicator automatically calculates potential entry and exit points for trades. The indicator contains a trend line and a target channel for following signals, changing color depending on the direction. Main characteristics Signal colored candles and arrows: blue - downward direction, red - upward direction. Yellow dots for exiting trades are located along the
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