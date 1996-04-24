Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals).
In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4.
How to work with the indicator.
In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4.
How to work with the indicator.
- The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default.
- Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the beginning of a downward trend, pink - the beginning of an upward trend.
- The "Only trending direction" parameter enables and disables the mode of using the internal trend, providing the opportunity to use your own trend or work without it, also Enables / disables the display of trend arrows and signal only for the trend.
- Small signal arrows, the most important objects of the indicator, pink for making "BUY" transactions, blue for "SELL" transactions.
- The "Smoothing" parameter determines how early the signal arrows will appear, the working range is from 7 to 25, large values should be selected for time frames M1-M5, medium for M15-H1 and small for H4 - D1.
- Trend arrows and the beginning of signal arrows have alerts.
- The indicator does not repaint.