Reversion King Indicator

5

A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM )

 This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals .

The indicator Does NOT Repaint

You will learn not only to trade but, effectively manage multiple positions, and cover losing trades by previously profitable open positions.

Built and optimized for M5, it performs on BTCUSD and XAUUSD (NEW: EURUSD USDCAD AUDUSD etc also compatible) where liquidity keeps the signals cleaner and more reliable.

The indicator gives you clear Long and Short signals with automatically calculated entry, stop loss, and take profit levels derived from ATR, so risk management is built in from the start.

The multi TP system targets three progressive levels, letting you scale out at TP1, ride to TP2, and hold runners to TP3 on the bigger moves, which is where the average RR really starts to shine.

Out of the box the default settings are already tuned for consistent performance and you can drop it on a chart and start reading signals immediately.

For those who want more control, every parameter is fully adjustable to fit your trading style.

Instead of a fixed deviation around a moving average, it uses weighted kernel regression to calculate where price genuinely belongs at any given moment, which means the envelope adapts dynamically and filters out a lot of the noise that kills most mean reversion strategies. Historical results across liquid pairs show win rates consistently above 75% when the built-in filters are active.

The confirmation layer includes RSI, Stochastic, an MA obstacle filter, Envelopes filter for traders who want full directional confluence before committing to an entry.

You can toggle any of these on or off without touching the core signal logic.

A built-in stats panel sits on the chart and tracks every signal in real time, showing win rate, total signals, TP breakdown, net points, and pending trades so you always know exactly how the indicator is running on your specific instrument and not on someone else's curated backtest.


Alerts are fully supported including popup, sound, and push notifications with complete signal details the moment a new entry fires.


After purchase feel free to reach out through the MQL5 messaging system if you need help with setup or want guidance dialing in the filters for your market.

Wishing you sharp entries, clean reversals and JUICY TP3s with Reversion King!


DISCLAIMER

This is an indicator. It draws signals, levels and statistics and sends alerts by popup, push and email. It does not open or manage trades for you. The figures on the panel are measured from the price history on your chart and show how the method would have resolved. They are a record, not a promise of what comes next. Test any settings on your own broker before you rely on them, and remember that trading always carries risk.
Reviews 5
Ilie Neagu
267
Ilie Neagu 2026.06.28 09:18 
 

Reversion King Indicator is a robust and complete tool for traders who prefer counter-trend or scalping strategies on small charts (M5). The fact that it does not repaint and that it offers integrated risk management (SL and TP based on ATR volatility) makes it a much more serious option than simple arrow indicators I highly recommend

Stephen J Martret
3442
Stephen J Martret 2026.06.03 04:48 
 

Amazing and super profitable indicator! Developer is friendly and very supportive as well. So far only 100% winning trades yes there will be losers but the stop loss is small and when you hit those massive (and you will!) large take profits your account will grow fast. Highly recommend!

Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.05.26 21:07 
 

One of the best indicator i've tried and the dev is very good person. thanks a lot

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ilie Neagu
267
Ilie Neagu 2026.06.28 09:18 
 

Reversion King Indicator is a robust and complete tool for traders who prefer counter-trend or scalping strategies on small charts (M5). The fact that it does not repaint and that it offers integrated risk management (SL and TP based on ATR volatility) makes it a much more serious option than simple arrow indicators I highly recommend

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.06.28 09:33
thank you very much
Stephen J Martret
3442
Stephen J Martret 2026.06.03 04:48 
 

Amazing and super profitable indicator! Developer is friendly and very supportive as well. So far only 100% winning trades yes there will be losers but the stop loss is small and when you hit those massive (and you will!) large take profits your account will grow fast. Highly recommend!

Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.05.26 21:07 
 

One of the best indicator i've tried and the dev is very good person. thanks a lot

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.26 21:46
Thank you sir
squidme
906
squidme 2026.05.13 07:21 
 

I am surprised with the amazing accuracy of the indicator. Also author is very supportive. You can also join free telegram channel to check the signals quality before buying it

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.13 18:31
thank you very much !
Natthaya Suwannet
43
Natthaya Suwannet 2026.05.11 08:44 
 

An excellent indicator for reversal strategies—easy to use and highly accurate. The developer is very helpful and responsive to questions. I will definitely keep following future upgrades.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.11 09:04
Thank you very much for your kind review! 🙏
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