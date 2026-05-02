Reversion King Indicator

INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indicator Does NOT Repaint You will learn not only to trade but, effectively manage multiple positions, and cover losing trades by previously profitable open positions. Built and optimized for M5, it performs on BTCUSD and XAUUSD (NEW: EURUSD USDCAD AUDUSD etc also compatible) where liquidity keeps the signals cleaner and more reliable.

The indicator gives you clear Long and Short signals with automatically calculated entry, stop loss, and take profit levels derived from ATR, so risk management is built in from the start. The multi TP system targets three progressive levels, letting you scale out at TP1, ride to TP2, and hold runners to TP3 on the bigger moves, which is where the average RR really starts to shine.

Out of the box the default settings are already tuned for consistent performance and you can drop it on a chart and start reading signals immediately. For those who want more control, every parameter is fully adjustable to fit your trading style.

Instead of a fixed deviation around a moving average, it uses weighted kernel regression to calculate where price genuinely belongs at any given moment, which means the envelope adapts dynamically and filters out a lot of the noise that kills most mean reversion strategies. Historical results across liquid pairs show win rates consistently above 75% when the built-in filters are active.

The confirmation layer includes RSI, Stochastic, an MA obstacle filter, Envelopes filter for traders who want full directional confluence before committing to an entry. You can toggle any of these on or off without touching the core signal logic.

A built-in stats panel sits on the chart and tracks every signal in real time, showing win rate, total signals, TP breakdown, net points, and pending trades so you always know exactly how the indicator is running on your specific instrument and not on someone else's curated backtest.



Alerts are fully supported including popup, sound, and push notifications with complete signal details the moment a new entry fires.

