Haven FVG Indicator

4.92

Haven FVG Indicator 2.0 - A New Level of Market Imbalance Analysis

Meet the massive update — Haven FVG Indicator 2.0! This is a professional tool for working with Fair Value Gaps (FVG), now more powerful than ever. In this version, we have implemented full Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and an advanced notification system, allowing you to trade using the Smart Money concept with maximum precision without wasting time switching between charts.

Check out my other products - > HERE.

A Fair Value Gap represents the "footprints" of smart money where the market remains inefficient. Version 2.0 allows you to see these footprints not only on your current chart but also on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1) simultaneously, giving you a global understanding of market context.

What's new in version 2.0?

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis — now you can see FVGs from higher timeframes directly on your current chart. This allows you to trade in harmony with the global trend, even if you are working on M5 or M15.

  • Advanced Notification System — we have added notifications (Alerts, Push) that will notify you when the price enters an FVG zone. You no longer need to watch the screen constantly — the indicator will notify you of a potential trade.

Key Idea – Total Liquidity Control

  • Automatic BISI and SIBI Detection — the indicator instantly identifies bullish and bearish fair value gaps.

  • Smart Filtering — the indicator automatically hides covered zones, leaving only the freshest and most significant points of interest (POI) on the chart.

Why do traders choose Haven FVG 2.0?

  1. Flexible Alert Settings
    The indicator supports "Re-entry" mode: you can configure whether to receive an alert only upon the first touch of the zone or upon every entry. Separate alerts for the current and higher timeframes.

  2. Merge Function
    If there are many overlapping zones on the chart, the merging function combines them into one, clearing your chart of visual "noise."

  3. Adaptive Design
    The indicator automatically detects your chart background and selects the perfect color palette so the zones look professional on both light and dark themes.

All Features of Haven FVG 2.0:

  • Full multi-timeframe analysis: Current TF + H1, H4, D1.

  • Professional notification system: Popup alerts and Push notifications to your phone.

  • Display of the FVG middle line for pinpoint entry accuracy.

  • Zone extension function (Extend FVG) to the current bar.

  • Performance: highly optimized code that does not overload the terminal.

  • Full compatibility: works on any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, Indices).

Main Settings:

  • Display Mode — select the display type (Current TF only, HTF only, or both).

  • Alert Settings — fine-tune notifications and zone entry logic.

  • HTF Filters — enable/disable specific higher timeframes and set limits on the number of displayed zones.

  • AutoColorScheme — automatic color adaptation to your chart theme.

  • Visualization FVG — customize filling, middle lines, and zone extension.

Who is this indicator for?

  • For SMC Traders: an essential tool for daily chart analysis and finding points of interest (POI).

  • For Day Traders: the ability to see where smart money is moving on higher timeframes without switching away from your working chart.

  • For those who value convenience: the alert system frees up your time so you don't have to be glued to the monitor.

Take your analysis to the next level with Haven FVG Indicator 2.0 — start seeing the market like the pros do!

Reviews 20
Chafik Benarrioua
148
Chafik Benarrioua 2026.07.27 10:50 
 

Excellent tool !

CodeFaceCrunch
371
CodeFaceCrunch 2026.07.13 07:16 
 

Very useful and very, very effective. I've already used several FVG indicators before, but this indicator is responding well. I like it. Thanks a lot.

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2026.04.19 04:43 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Haven VWAP Oscillator
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Chafik Benarrioua
148
Chafik Benarrioua 2026.07.27 10:50 
 

Excellent tool !

CodeFaceCrunch
371
CodeFaceCrunch 2026.07.13 07:16 
 

Very useful and very, very effective. I've already used several FVG indicators before, but this indicator is responding well. I like it. Thanks a lot.

Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2026.06.10 15:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Nandi
18
David Nandi 2026.06.03 06:41 
 

Its a wonderful indicator that gives clear entries

Sania Akhtar
41
Sania Akhtar 2026.04.27 16:22 
 

A good and, most importantly, working tool

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2026.04.19 04:43 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

tallman1969
364
tallman1969 2026.03.04 15:56 
 

A very good and accurate indicator!

Filosoful_Liber
38
Filosoful_Liber 2026.02.01 08:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ebulding
14
ebulding 2026.01.13 00:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Iwan Nawi
140
Iwan Nawi 2025.11.25 10:24 
 

usr friendly and it help to understand where to open potition. thanks

Jinah
74
Jinah 2025.09.15 00:52 
 

Very good indicator, thank you!

MAESTRO-PC
14
MAESTRO-PC 2025.08.26 16:05 
 

СПАСИБО ЗА ХОРОШИЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ

Ferdarrilla
38
Ferdarrilla 2025.08.09 22:39 
 

10/10

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.06.08 14:26 
 

Thanks a lot for sharing, it's a good indicator.

behzad zallaghi
48
behzad zallaghi 2025.05.02 11:20 
 

good

andy kang
32
andy kang 2025.04.29 00:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

onker911
264
onker911 2025.04.08 11:34 
 

Great indicator, I'm testing it on MT5 and was wondering if there's an MT4 version as well.

Maksim Tarutin
89126
Reply from developer Maksim Tarutin 2025.04.08 11:35
Thanks for the feedback.
But I have no plans to develop for MT4.
But if there will be a lot of requests, I will consider this issue.
Kimsophie12345
14
Kimsophie12345 2024.12.30 03:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2024.11.27 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksim Tarutin
89126
Reply from developer Maksim Tarutin 2024.12.02 08:49
Thanks for the feedback!
Reply to review