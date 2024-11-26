Haven FVG Indicator 2.0 - A New Level of Market Imbalance Analysis Meet the massive update — Haven FVG Indicator 2.0! This is a professional tool for working with Fair Value Gaps (FVG), now more powerful than ever. In this version, we have implemented full Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and an advanced notification system, allowing you to trade using the Smart Money concept with maximum precision without wasting time switching between charts.

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A Fair Value Gap represents the "footprints" of smart money where the market remains inefficient. Version 2.0 allows you to see these footprints not only on your current chart but also on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1) simultaneously, giving you a global understanding of market context.

What's new in version 2.0?

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis — now you can see FVGs from higher timeframes directly on your current chart. This allows you to trade in harmony with the global trend, even if you are working on M5 or M15.

Advanced Notification System — we have added notifications (Alerts, Push) that will notify you when the price enters an FVG zone. You no longer need to watch the screen constantly — the indicator will notify you of a potential trade.

Key Idea – Total Liquidity Control

Automatic BISI and SIBI Detection — the indicator instantly identifies bullish and bearish fair value gaps.

Smart Filtering — the indicator automatically hides covered zones, leaving only the freshest and most significant points of interest (POI) on the chart.

Why do traders choose Haven FVG 2.0?

Flexible Alert Settings

The indicator supports "Re-entry" mode: you can configure whether to receive an alert only upon the first touch of the zone or upon every entry. Separate alerts for the current and higher timeframes. Merge Function

If there are many overlapping zones on the chart, the merging function combines them into one, clearing your chart of visual "noise." Adaptive Design

The indicator automatically detects your chart background and selects the perfect color palette so the zones look professional on both light and dark themes.

All Features of Haven FVG 2.0:

Full multi-timeframe analysis: Current TF + H1, H4, D1.

Professional notification system: Popup alerts and Push notifications to your phone.

Display of the FVG middle line for pinpoint entry accuracy.

Zone extension function (Extend FVG) to the current bar.

Performance: highly optimized code that does not overload the terminal.

Full compatibility: works on any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, Indices).

Main Settings:

Display Mode — select the display type (Current TF only, HTF only, or both).

Alert Settings — fine-tune notifications and zone entry logic.

HTF Filters — enable/disable specific higher timeframes and set limits on the number of displayed zones.

AutoColorScheme — automatic color adaptation to your chart theme.

Visualization FVG — customize filling, middle lines, and zone extension.

Who is this indicator for?

For SMC Traders: an essential tool for daily chart analysis and finding points of interest (POI).

For Day Traders: the ability to see where smart money is moving on higher timeframes without switching away from your working chart.

For those who value convenience: the alert system frees up your time so you don't have to be glued to the monitor.

Take your analysis to the next level with Haven FVG Indicator 2.0 — start seeing the market like the pros do!