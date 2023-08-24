Smart Trend Trading System MT5
- Indicators
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Issam Kassas👨💻 I’m Issam — full-time Algo Trader & creator of the Professional Smart Trading System (PSTS).
🏆 12+ years experience • Thousand Good Reviews • 10+ premium tools • Thousands of traders worldwide
📢 Want clarity, structure, and clean trading signals?
- Version: 13.10
- Updated: 17 August 2026
- Activations: 20
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.
PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.
|SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.
Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging trading system built for traders who want cleaner signals, better trend direction, and a more organized way to trade the market.
It combines 10+ trading tools into one system, including trend detection, reversal zones, smart cloud, trailing stop logic, support and resistance, candle coloring, alerts, and multi-timeframe analysis.
The system is designed to help you trade different market conditions:
Trending markets:
Identify the main trend, detect pullbacks, follow momentum, and find cleaner entries with stop-loss guidance and trailing stop options.
Ranging markets:
Detect range conditions, identify rejection zones, and receive clearer signals when price reacts from important levels.
Scalping and intraday trading:
Use fast signals, candle colors, alerts, and multi-timeframe confirmation to support short-term trading decisions.
Main Features:
• Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging
• 10+ indicators combined into one trading system
• 7+ strategies and signal combinations
• Trend-following, reversal, scalping, day trading, and swing trading modes
• Entry and exit arrows
• Smart Cloud
• Smart Reversal Zones
• Support and resistance levels
• Smart Trailing Stop
• Multi-timeframe trend analysis
• Volume, trend, and reversal candle coloring
• Alerts to phone, email, and terminal
• Candle timer and spread display
• Prop firm friendly trading approach
• Can be used manually or automated with Smart Universal EA
Recommended Use:
Pairs and markets:
EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, and other liquid forex pairs or metals.
Timeframes:
M5, M30, and H1.
Account type:
ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for better execution.
Smart Trend Trading System gives traders a cleaner way to read the market, filter noise, and make more structured trading decisions.
I’ve been using this indicator for a while now and I’m very happy with it. The signals are clear, the setup is easy to understand, and it has been a great addition to my trading setup. A special thanks to Issam for the quick responses and excellent support whenever I have questions. Really appreciate the fast communication and help. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐