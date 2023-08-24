Smart Trend Trading System MT5

This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99.

The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.



SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.

Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging trading system built for traders who want cleaner signals, better trend direction, and a more organized way to trade the market.



It combines 10+ trading tools into one system, including trend detection, reversal zones, smart cloud, trailing stop logic, support and resistance, candle coloring, alerts, and multi-timeframe analysis.

The system is designed to help you trade different market conditions:

Trending markets:

Identify the main trend, detect pullbacks, follow momentum, and find cleaner entries with stop-loss guidance and trailing stop options.

Ranging markets:

Detect range conditions, identify rejection zones, and receive clearer signals when price reacts from important levels.

Scalping and intraday trading:

Use fast signals, candle colors, alerts, and multi-timeframe confirmation to support short-term trading decisions.

Main Features:

• Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging

• 10+ indicators combined into one trading system

• 7+ strategies and signal combinations

• Trend-following, reversal, scalping, day trading, and swing trading modes

• Entry and exit arrows

• Smart Cloud

• Smart Reversal Zones

• Support and resistance levels

• Smart Trailing Stop

• Multi-timeframe trend analysis

• Volume, trend, and reversal candle coloring

• Alerts to phone, email, and terminal

• Candle timer and spread display

• Prop firm friendly trading approach

• Can be used manually or automated with Smart Universal EA

Recommended Use:

Pairs and markets:

EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, and other liquid forex pairs or metals.

Timeframes:

M5, M30, and H1.

Account type:

ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for better execution.

Smart Trend Trading System gives traders a cleaner way to read the market, filter noise, and make more structured trading decisions.