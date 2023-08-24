Smart Trend Trading System MT5

4.78

This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:  Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.

SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.

 [User Manual] [PDF] , [Installation manual] and [Online course]

Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging trading system built for traders who want cleaner signals, better trend direction, and a more organized way to trade the market.

It combines 10+ trading tools into one system, including trend detection, reversal zones, smart cloud, trailing stop logic, support and resistance, candle coloring, alerts, and multi-timeframe analysis.

The system is designed to help you trade different market conditions:

Trending markets:
Identify the main trend, detect pullbacks, follow momentum, and find cleaner entries with stop-loss guidance and trailing stop options.

Ranging markets:
Detect range conditions, identify rejection zones, and receive clearer signals when price reacts from important levels.

Scalping and intraday trading:
Use fast signals, candle colors, alerts, and multi-timeframe confirmation to support short-term trading decisions.

Main Features:

• Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging
• 10+ indicators combined into one trading system
• 7+ strategies and signal combinations
• Trend-following, reversal, scalping, day trading, and swing trading modes
• Entry and exit arrows
• Smart Cloud
• Smart Reversal Zones
• Support and resistance levels
• Smart Trailing Stop
• Multi-timeframe trend analysis
• Volume, trend, and reversal candle coloring
• Alerts to phone, email, and terminal
• Candle timer and spread display
• Prop firm friendly trading approach
• Can be used manually or automated with Smart Universal EA

Recommended Use:

Pairs and markets:
EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, and other liquid forex pairs or metals.

Timeframes:
M5, M30, and H1.

Account type:
ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for better execution.

Smart Trend Trading System gives traders a cleaner way to read the market, filter noise, and make more structured trading decisions.


    Reviews 171
    Sajith Mendis
    83
    Sajith Mendis 2026.08.17 17:26 
     

    I’ve been using this indicator for a while now and I’m very happy with it. The signals are clear, the setup is easy to understand, and it has been a great addition to my trading setup. A special thanks to Issam for the quick responses and excellent support whenever I have questions. Really appreciate the fast communication and help. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    AI ATIK
    30
    AI ATIK 2026.08.14 15:58 
     

    As a beginner, I would like to say that after installing this tool with the default configuration is working perfectly fine on my pc. Because I have just installed it, and at first glance, I am very much satisfied with it. However, I think I need to learn more about this tool, and the EA will be provided by the seller. I will come back again with a final review, and not only that, I will explain both tools in detail.

    Hing Keung
    23
    Hing Keung 2026.08.14 14:27 
     

    This is an excellent indicator I’ve tried. If you’re looking for a reliable trend identifier that works across different timeframes, this indicator is worth considering. Whenever I follow the trend signals, it helps me make more informed trading decisions. The developer also provides excellent customer support on MQL5 and responds promptly on Telegram. I recommend giving this indicator a try and seeing how it works for you.

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    Filter:
    Sajith Mendis
    83
    Sajith Mendis 2026.08.17 17:26 
     

    I’ve been using this indicator for a while now and I’m very happy with it. The signals are clear, the setup is easy to understand, and it has been a great addition to my trading setup. A special thanks to Issam for the quick responses and excellent support whenever I have questions. Really appreciate the fast communication and help. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    AI ATIK
    30
    AI ATIK 2026.08.14 15:58 
     

    As a beginner, I would like to say that after installing this tool with the default configuration is working perfectly fine on my pc. Because I have just installed it, and at first glance, I am very much satisfied with it. However, I think I need to learn more about this tool, and the EA will be provided by the seller. I will come back again with a final review, and not only that, I will explain both tools in detail.

    Hing Keung
    23
    Hing Keung 2026.08.14 14:27 
     

    This is an excellent indicator I’ve tried. If you’re looking for a reliable trend identifier that works across different timeframes, this indicator is worth considering. Whenever I follow the trend signals, it helps me make more informed trading decisions. The developer also provides excellent customer support on MQL5 and responds promptly on Telegram. I recommend giving this indicator a try and seeing how it works for you.

    Gtraderfx3030
    51
    Gtraderfx3030 2026.08.13 12:08 
     

    "An exceptional indicator in every sense of the word! The high accuracy and impressive success rate make it an indispensable tool for trading. It is very clear that behind this work is a professional developer who truly understands market needs. I highly recommend it and am delighted to give it a full 5-star rating to support this creativity."

    HOTTE
    398
    HOTTE 2026.08.13 09:10 
     

    I purchased this indicator back in 2024, and it has been a fantastic addition to my trading toolkit. It works exactly as described and has been highly reliable over the past two years. On top of that, the developer is very is very generous and offers great incentives for the community. Highly recommendet! 5 stars

    Edward Brahma
    56
    Edward Brahma 2026.08.13 05:00 
     

    This indicator looks promising. We need to figure out which strategy works best for us and try it several times so we can get used to it.

    AI-Lab
    302
    AI-Lab 2026.08.12 23:42 
     

    Very accurate signals, no repaint. Excellent support.

    Mohammad Othman M Alhassan
    159
    Mohammad Othman M Alhassan 2026.08.12 13:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sharjeel Memon
    38
    Sharjeel Memon 2026.08.10 19:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Angel Manuel Vasquez Encarnacion
    177
    Angel Manuel Vasquez Encarnacion 2026.08.09 14:47 
     

    This indicator is very good. The seller responds as quickly as possible, and the support is excellent (the only tip I can give you for faster response times is to keep in mind Spanish time zones and avoid contacting them on weekends). The indicator is very accurate, but you need to take some time first to experiment with it and see which settings suit your needs. The user guide and courses are also very good; they help you understand how the indicator works and how to configure it to your liking. The seller is friendly and explains everything step by step. My final opinion is 5/5, with the caveat that you should know it's not a magic indicator and that it takes time to adapt to it before implementing it in your trading.

    Tariq Mohammad Abdel R Khalel
    143
    Tariq Mohammad Abdel R Khalel 2026.08.09 14:24 
     

    I just bought it a few days ago and I am impressed by the quality signals, I like to trade with the trend, see the Arrow with reading the market structure and the price action I don't need any thing else, great indicator!

    Massawe Wewang
    437
    Massawe Wewang 2026.08.08 15:36 
     

    It is great indicator with attractive appearance dashboard.

    Tim Reum
    53
    Tim Reum 2026.08.08 06:00 
     

    The indicator works as expected. The UI is not cluttered and still delivers lots of information. The signal accuracy is very high

    surines
    54
    surines 2026.08.08 04:11 
     

    This Indicator is very good , easy to use and it works as explained. I used it on FTSE-100 chart the signals generated are very good, I traded on the ftse index signals and they are accurate . The interesting and amazing feature which i didn't find other systems indicators which I own is switching between trend, reversl,scalp and volume. this is very helpfull. One suggestion on this is, it is very helpfull if volume can be used in conjection with other modes. This is worth it for the money.

    Den Regus
    32
    Den Regus 2026.08.07 14:38 
     

    I have been trading for several years, and this indicator stands out for its flexibility and signal quality. The different strategies suit various trading styles, and the multi-timeframe confirmation helps filter out weaker setups. The reversal strategy has delivered some of my best trades so far. I'd love to see built in SL and TP levels in future updates, but overall it's a great tool for serious traders.

    Anwar9976
    31
    Anwar9976 2026.08.06 11:07 
     

    تركت مراجعتي حتى تجربة المؤشر لعدة ايام المؤشر ممتاز ويعطي اشارات دقيقة جدا على الذهب شكرا لك

    Yun Fan Zou
    308
    Yun Fan Zou 2026.08.06 00:13 
     

    非常高兴能得到如此精彩的指标，我已经使用了一周了，总体表现非常亮眼，指标不漂移，成功率很高。尤其是15分钟图表。不过有两个问题：1. 这么好的指标非常希望不只有英文版，有些不符合他的牌面了，要是能支持多国语言就非常棒了。2. 指标面板的AI分析信号弹窗实在太频繁了，给我造成了一定的困扰。非常感谢作者的辛苦努力，大吉大利

    mivanovski844
    79
    mivanovski844 2026.08.05 20:56 
     

    One interesting indicator, easy-to-use interface. I only try it for a day or so and I have very promising results using it. It is a little bit heavy on the MT5 especially if you run it simultaneously on more than one chart at the moment. The strategies are very interesting and promising. The signals are good; I got around 75% accurate signals, especially with reversal strategy. My only remark for the strategies is that there is no added stop loss and take profit levels. I hope that they will be added in some future update. Overall, one of the best indicators that I have got.

    Bader Almulla
    104
    Bader Almulla 2026.08.05 17:23 
     

    Great indicator and it keeps improving with added features. i like the multiple strategies (trend - reversal - scalp) that suits different trading styles and the consideration of multiple time frames to help the trader decide.

    Hakan Akgul
    1228
    Hakan Akgul 2026.08.04 21:59 
     

    "A well-thought-out and well-constructed indicator system. I have just started using it. I hope it provides the opportunity to capture those buy/sell entries in live trades that look so good on historical charts. With its ease of use, it incorporates many strategies. It is very impressive that it provides the real-time trading strength index of timeframes. Having an AI trade direction percentage is also a very well-thought-out feature. The author responds to messages in a very short time. I will share my experiences in the future."

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