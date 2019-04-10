Blahtech Candle Timer MT5

4.85

Over 100,000 users on MT4 and MT5

Blahtech Candle Timer displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management

Links [ Install | Update | Training ]

Feature Highlights

  • The only candle timer on MT5 with no stutter and no lag
  • Selectable Location
  • Tracks server time not local time
  • Multiple colour Schemes
  • Configurable Text
  • Customisable alerts and messages
  • Optimised to reduce CPU usage

Input Parameters

  • Text Location - Beside / Upper Left / Upper Right / Lower Left / Lower Right
  • Text Colour Scheme - Manual  /  Candle Outline Colours  (Bar Up/Down)  / Candle Body Colours (Bar Bull/Bear)
  • Text Colour Bull - Colour for timer text when bar is up
  • Text Colour Bear - Colour for timer text when bar is down (or use Bull colour if set to None)
  • Text Colour Countdown - Colour when counting down the final 10 seconds (select None to disable)
  • Text Size - Font size of timer text
Text Position
  • Text Shift Bars (Candle Location) –Number of Bars to move the text right (when using Candle Location)
  • Text Shift Price (Candle Location) - Move the text up by a specified amount (when using Candle Location)
  • Text Shift X (Chart Location) – Move the text right by a specified amount (when using Chart Corner Locations)
  • Text Shift Y (Chart Location) – Move the text down by a specified amount (when using Chart Corner Locations)
  • Text Anchor (Candle Location Only) – Change the anchor point of the text
  • Text Font - Font for timer text
  • Text Prefix – Display custom text before the timer
  • Text Suffix - Active – Display text after the timer when connected to broker server
  • Text Suffix - Inactive – Display text after the timer when server detected as inactive
  • Text Suffix - Disconnected – Display text after the timer when disconnected from broker server
Alerts
  • Alerts - Popup - Enable/Disable sound and/or popup dialog for active alerts
  • Alerts - Email – Enable email alerts
  • Alerts - Notification – Enable Notification alerts
  • Alerts - Sound Wav File – Change alert sound
  • Alerts - Message Text – User customisable popup/notification text
  • Alerts - Email - Subject - User customisable email subject text
  • Alerts - Email - Body Text - User customisable email body text
  • Alerts - Early Seconds - Trigger the alert early to give the user time to react
  • Alerts - Startup Delay Seconds - Wait a number of seconds before testing for alerts on startup
Other parameters
  • Countdown Seconds - Alter the number of seconds for final countdown
  • Inactive Detection Seconds - Set number of seconds to wait before server is set inactive (default no ticks for 20 seconds)
  • Custom Period Seconds - Define period seconds for custom charts (e.g. 30 second charts) 
  • Candle Time Offset Seconds - Allow the user to start a timer candle early. (e.g. If candles are offset by 5 mins)
  • Local Time GMT Offset - Add seconds to the local timer clock to match the server clock (normally only used at weekends when markets are closed)
  • Instance Id – Unique identifier. Only modify if you need to use multiple instances per chart


Reviews 192
Ynal Al Khalil
1632
Ynal Al Khalil 2026.05.26 21:19 
 

👍🏽👍🏽 thumbs up for both versions MT4 and MT5

Mohamed Afilal
18
Mohamed Afilal 2026.03.31 09:14 
 

Good tool

Kittytrader
14
Kittytrader 2026.03.19 17:00 
 

Perfect, thank you!

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5 (1)
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5 (1)
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Michael Blade
18
Michael Blade 2026.08.24 04:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ynal Al Khalil
1632
Ynal Al Khalil 2026.05.26 21:19 
 

👍🏽👍🏽 thumbs up for both versions MT4 and MT5

Mohamed Afilal
18
Mohamed Afilal 2026.03.31 09:14 
 

Good tool

Kittytrader
14
Kittytrader 2026.03.19 17:00 
 

Perfect, thank you!

Silverstein
80
Silverstein 2026.03.12 09:15 
 

Really useful tool to have in your box, thank you sir.

TRX126
57
TRX126 2026.02.26 13:22 
 

Good tool

Koucz2
16
Koucz2 2026.02.21 22:58 
 

To jest swietne i bardzo przydatne. Bardzo polecam

leha007
49
leha007 2026.02.11 15:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andreivrn Родченков
48
Andreivrn Родченков 2026.01.30 17:05 
 

Почему-то периодически отваливается от графика.

Josue Artiste
135
Josue Artiste 2025.12.13 16:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gerardo Calaycay
18
Gerardo Calaycay 2025.12.02 02:59 
 

Very helpful

karimu kebrit
39
karimu kebrit 2025.11.24 14:32 
 

very good thanks ...

Jason F.
80
Jason F. 2025.10.29 02:49 
 

Blahtech Candle Timer MT5 makes up a small addition to my trading chart, and it makes scalping so much easier without having to look to the lower right corner to check the time.

beetle2008
95
beetle2008 2025.10.27 21:51 
 

It does what it says in the description. I am not sure how to integrate it into my trading strategy yet, but I might figure it out one day.

luckystar777
37
luckystar777 2025.09.25 04:26 
 

Не подошел, сам хорош, но если график подвисает время все равно идет. Использует просто время, а не терминала

89165795
14
89165795 2025.09.16 21:41 
 

Great!

Henry Long
49
Henry Long 2025.08.21 07:21 
 

Qeustion: i was using this indicator for months if not longer, suddenly it disappeared from the charts, i tried to Drag and Drop it into the charts again. But it could not attach to the charts again. i checked the indicator list into charts it was not showing. Help Please

Blahtech Limited
216581
Reply from developer James Cater 2025.08.25 20:22
Sounds like the platform has messed up. Right click in the MT5 navigator and delete the indicator. Then re-install it from the market. If that doesn't work try a fresh MT5 install
Sugeeth Anuruddha Jayasena Gaspe Ralalage
120
Sugeeth Anuruddha Jayasena Gaspe Ralalage 2025.08.11 02:35 
 

Very useful and it is free. Thanks to developer.

alexelcuerpo
14
alexelcuerpo 2025.08.10 21:25 
 

perfecto muy bueno!!!

ANemati
33
ANemati 2025.08.05 05:42 
 

I think it is the most perfect candle timer. I really thank its creator.

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