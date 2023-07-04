Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5

Introducing Quantum Breakout PRO, the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy.









Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box.



It is suited both for Newbie Traders and professional traders as well.







Quantum EAs channel: Click Here



MT4 version: Click here





IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual.



Recommendations:



Timeframe: M15

Currency pair: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads

Broker time: GMT +3

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads





Specifications:

Does not repaint !

Up to 5 suggested profit target zones

suggested Stop Loss level

Customizable Boxes. You can set your own Box Time Start and Box Time End.

Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.



