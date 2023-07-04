Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
- Indicators
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Introducing Quantum Breakout PRO, the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy.
Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box.
It is suited both for Newbie Traders and professional traders as well.
Quantum EAs channel: Click Here
MT4 version: Click here
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pair: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
- Broker time: GMT +3
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- Does not repaint !
- Up to 5 suggested profit target zones
- suggested Stop Loss level
- Customizable Boxes. You can set your own Box Time Start and Box Time End.
Contact
If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.
This is a great indicator. I use it with a few other things and it has been the perfect addition to my current trading system. It also has excellent customer support. Bogdan responds very quickly and will answer any questions. I highly recommend.