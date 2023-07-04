Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5

5

Introducing Quantum Breakout PRO, the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy.



Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box.

It is suited both for Newbie Traders and professional traders as well.



Quantum EAs channel: Click Here

MT4 version: Click here

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual.


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pair: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Broker time: GMT +3
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

Specifications:
  • Does not repaint !
  • Up to 5 suggested profit target zones
  • suggested Stop Loss level
  • Customizable Boxes. You can set your own Box Time Start and Box Time End.


 Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Reviews 9
Maria
239
Maria 2024.10.20 06:43 
 

This is a great indicator. I use it with a few other things and it has been the perfect addition to my current trading system. It also has excellent customer support. Bogdan responds very quickly and will answer any questions. I highly recommend.

4rL14nD1m
375
4rL14nD1m 2024.07.09 05:50 
 

overall good application

Tanuki
200
Tanuki 2024.05.18 07:21 
 

I recommend this indicator. To be honest, this indicator will not always win, but it will give you a positive profit overall. You will get good results even without using other indicators.

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Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2024.11.12 16:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maria
239
Maria 2024.10.20 06:43 
 

This is a great indicator. I use it with a few other things and it has been the perfect addition to my current trading system. It also has excellent customer support. Bogdan responds very quickly and will answer any questions. I highly recommend.

4rL14nD1m
375
4rL14nD1m 2024.07.09 05:50 
 

overall good application

Tanuki
200
Tanuki 2024.05.18 07:21 
 

I recommend this indicator. To be honest, this indicator will not always win, but it will give you a positive profit overall. You will get good results even without using other indicators.

t12gab
19
t12gab 2024.03.14 19:10 
 

wow i have to say this is the only indicator ill ever need. im very impressed how accurate it is also bogdan is amazing very polite and knowledgeable is even answering my questions at 2am uk time... thanks bogdan keep up the good work and definitely will do more business together for the future

Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz
1364
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz 2024.03.03 20:36 
 

The indicators work very well, I recommend them

Nikesh Patel
565
Nikesh Patel 2024.02.14 13:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hinodeman
373
hinodeman 2024.01.22 11:47 
 

It is a very useful indicator that supports discretionary trading. It improves trading accuracy and maximizes profits.

Stefano M
207
Stefano M 2023.12.20 13:19 
 

This indicator works really good, especially if you are an night owl ! I am not but I have to say Mr. Bogdan was excellent in dealing with my problem. I had trouble setting the indicator and he helped right away, he explained how to use it and took the time for me. I appreciated his help very much. The indicator per se does a very good job in giving entry point and SL. Most of the good trades happen late at night and is not suitable for me but I did try it out first hand, because of the Gold, where some of the good trades happen early in the day, or at 15. And I will continue to use it most probably in conjunction with the Sniper, once again I have to thank Mr. Bogdan because this indicator is more suitable for me being in EU, and now I have both with his amazing offer. I am really pleased and I will look into more products from him I am glad I did business with him, I looked around and the EAs are the most popular on this platform, he is the best! Well Done!

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