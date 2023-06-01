Trading Session ICT KillZone

4.81

Trading Session ICT KillZone is a free MT5 indicator designed to show the main trading sessions directly on your chart.

It highlights the Asia, London and New York KillZones, helping traders read market timing with a cleaner visual context. The tool is useful for ICT traders, price action traders and anyone who wants to separate different market sessions without adding unnecessary chart clutter.

Main Features

- Asia, London and New York session zones

- Clean background display on the chart

- Customizable session visibility

- Customizable colors and labels

- Adjustable number of visible KillZones

- Useful for ICT, session timing and price action analysis

Who Is It For?

This indicator is designed for traders who use market sessions as part of their chart-reading process. It can help you observe how price behaves during Asia, London and New York trading periods.

How To Use

Load the indicator on an MT5 chart and use the session zones as a timing reference. The indicator does not generate trade entries and does not trade automatically.

Important Note

This is a visual chart analysis tool. It does not open trades, close trades, place pending orders or guarantee trading results.

StrataFlow Workflow

This free session tool is part of the StrataFlow chart-reading workflow. Traders who also need market structure, FVG, Order Blocks, Auto Fibs and alerts can check the author's other Smart Money tools from the seller profile.

Reviews 87
patwuz
91
patwuz 2026.07.31 13:41 
 

Good indi

mizanur25x
46
mizanur25x 2026.05.31 12:19 
 

excilient indicador

yovandhi ricci
28
yovandhi ricci 2026.04.19 05:44 
 

GOOD

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Dola Khan
58
Dola Khan 2026.08.13 08:41 
 

Solid session tool, does the job without clutter. Custom colors work fine. Keeps my chart clean for Asia-London-NY kills. Decent freebie for the workflow.

Ceng-2510
24
Ceng-2510 2026.08.05 08:08 
 

muy bueno, me ha ayudado en mis analisis

patwuz
91
patwuz 2026.07.31 13:41 
 

Good indi

mizanur25x
46
mizanur25x 2026.05.31 12:19 
 

excilient indicador

HarjyotSingh
14
HarjyotSingh 2026.05.18 02:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jafarfahimi
14
jafarfahimi 2026.04.22 04:42 
 

Very good indicator. Thanks from Afg. Please bro add the function of changing the Session name to smaller text ,e.g. NY instead of New York.

yovandhi ricci
28
yovandhi ricci 2026.04.19 05:44 
 

GOOD

MUNDOINVISIBLE
24
MUNDOINVISIBLE 2026.04.10 04:11 
 

Me gusta mucho el indicador, todo muy bien

Maria Alejandra Borges Perez
20
Maria Alejandra Borges Perez 2026.03.30 14:20 
 

muy bueno y util para demarcar las zonas

Eve55
257
Eve55 2026.03.06 04:09 
 

very good indicator

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.27 11:37 
 

muito bom, obrigado.

AngeloMj
64
AngeloMj 2026.02.22 07:51 
 

Muy buena, me hace hacer el pre mercado mas rapido. Gracias

Robert01Trade
48
Robert01Trade 2026.02.07 12:28 
 

At first, the application is not familiar, but when you get used to it, you realize that this is a very convenient assistant.

Raf68
14
Raf68 2025.12.22 16:11 
 

Me está siendo muy útil. Lo recomiendo ampliamente.

luisemiliof
14
luisemiliof 2025.12.16 22:12 
 

Muy buen indicador, practico, eficaz

Berkut51
74
Berkut51 2025.12.04 07:51 
 

Хороший индикатор! Простой и понятный!

xe.ca
26
xe.ca 2025.11.21 07:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

239667549
14
239667549 2025.11.19 11:35 
 

Working properly and very user friendly

mah_moa
14
mah_moa 2025.09.27 10:27 
 

It is very effective.

Jhani.tfi
34
Jhani.tfi 2025.09.12 16:34 
 

para índices se desconfigura cada vez que se abre mt5

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