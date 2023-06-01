Trading Session ICT KillZone is a free MT5 indicator designed to show the main trading sessions directly on your chart.

It highlights the Asia, London and New York KillZones, helping traders read market timing with a cleaner visual context. The tool is useful for ICT traders, price action traders and anyone who wants to separate different market sessions without adding unnecessary chart clutter.

Main Features

- Asia, London and New York session zones

- Clean background display on the chart

- Customizable session visibility

- Customizable colors and labels

- Adjustable number of visible KillZones

- Useful for ICT, session timing and price action analysis

Who Is It For?

This indicator is designed for traders who use market sessions as part of their chart-reading process. It can help you observe how price behaves during Asia, London and New York trading periods.

How To Use

Load the indicator on an MT5 chart and use the session zones as a timing reference. The indicator does not generate trade entries and does not trade automatically.

Important Note

This is a visual chart analysis tool. It does not open trades, close trades, place pending orders or guarantee trading results.

StrataFlow Workflow

This free session tool is part of the StrataFlow chart-reading workflow. Traders who also need market structure, FVG, Order Blocks, Auto Fibs and alerts can check the author's other Smart Money tools from the seller profile.