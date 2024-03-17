Atomic Analyst MT5

This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:

Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99.

The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.



SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades.

Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed for manual trading, signal clarity, and EA automation.

It analyzes price action, strength, momentum, multi-timeframe direction, and advanced filters to help traders reduce noise, avoid weak setups, and make more structured trading decisions.

The indicator turns complex market calculations into simple visual signals, color-coded candles, trend readings, stop-loss levels, and multiple take-profit zones that traders can understand quickly and use in real market conditions.

Main Trading Uses:

Scalping and intraday trading:

Designed for fast decision-making, clear arrows, alerts, candle colors, and structured entry/exit zones.

Day trading and swing trading:

Helps traders follow larger market moves using trend direction, strength, momentum, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Multi-market trading:

Can be used on forex pairs, gold, indices, and other liquid markets supported by MT5.

Main Features:

• Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging

• Price action, strength, and momentum analysis

• Multi-timeframe trend scanner

• Overall trend percentage calculation

• Buy and sell arrows

• Stop-loss and multiple take-profit levels

• Up to 5 Fibonacci-based take-profit levels

• Trailing stop logic

• Color-coded candles for trend and momentum

• Real-time alerts to terminal, phone, and email

• Modern user-friendly panel

• Live trade monitoring

• Buy and sell potential display

• Total number of trades display

• Daily, weekly, and all-time profit display

• Daily commission calculation

• Bid, ask, and spread display

• Candle timer, local time, and server time

• Terminal connection status

• Account currency display

• Timeframe control directly from the panel

• Can be used manually or automated with Smart Universal EA

Recommended Use:

Pairs and markets:

EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and other liquid forex pairs or metals.

Timeframe:

H1 is recommended.

Account type:

ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for better execution.

Atomic Analyst gives traders a cleaner way to read market direction, filter noise, manage trades, and turn price action into structured trading decisions.