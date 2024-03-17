Atomic Analyst MT5

4.44

This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:
Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.

SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades.

[Online Course][How to use] , [User Manual][PDF] And [DEMO]

Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed for manual trading, signal clarity, and EA automation.

It analyzes price action, strength, momentum, multi-timeframe direction, and advanced filters to help traders reduce noise, avoid weak setups, and make more structured trading decisions.

The indicator turns complex market calculations into simple visual signals, color-coded candles, trend readings, stop-loss levels, and multiple take-profit zones that traders can understand quickly and use in real market conditions.

Main Trading Uses:

Scalping and intraday trading:
Designed for fast decision-making, clear arrows, alerts, candle colors, and structured entry/exit zones.

Day trading and swing trading:
Helps traders follow larger market moves using trend direction, strength, momentum, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Multi-market trading:
Can be used on forex pairs, gold, indices, and other liquid markets supported by MT5.

Main Features:

• Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging
• Price action, strength, and momentum analysis
• Multi-timeframe trend scanner
• Overall trend percentage calculation
• Buy and sell arrows
• Stop-loss and multiple take-profit levels
• Up to 5 Fibonacci-based take-profit levels
• Trailing stop logic
• Color-coded candles for trend and momentum
• Real-time alerts to terminal, phone, and email
• Modern user-friendly panel
• Live trade monitoring
• Buy and sell potential display
• Total number of trades display
• Daily, weekly, and all-time profit display
• Daily commission calculation
• Bid, ask, and spread display
• Candle timer, local time, and server time
• Terminal connection status
• Account currency display
• Timeframe control directly from the panel
• Can be used manually or automated with Smart Universal EA

Recommended Use:

Pairs and markets:
EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and other liquid forex pairs or metals.

Timeframe:
H1 is recommended.

Account type:
ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for better execution.

Atomic Analyst gives traders a cleaner way to read market direction, filter noise, manage trades, and turn price action into structured trading decisions.

Reviews 58
Ron Maberry
66
Ron Maberry 2026.08.20 14:18 
 

Atomic Analyst MT5 — The Development and Commitment Are Impressive I especially wanted to leave a review for **Atomic Analyst MT5** because I've personally seen the amount of work Issam has continued putting into this indicator. The improvements and updates demonstrate something that I greatly respect: **commitment to the product after the customer has already purchased it.** Instead of simply releasing an indicator and moving on, you continue working to make it better, cleaner, more useful, and more effective for traders. That means a lot to me. I also sincerely appreciate the time you've invested in creating YouTube videos explaining the indicator and educating us on how the different components should be used. Providing the tool is one thing; taking the additional time to teach people how to understand it is another level of service. As someone who takes trading seriously, I know there are no shortcuts or guaranteed profits. Indicators are tools, and ultimately, we still have to develop the discipline, knowledge, patience, and risk management necessary to use them correctly. But having quality tools backed by a developer who continues educating and improving his products is extremely valuable. Issam, keep going. Keep improving Atomic Analyst and continue pushing your products forward. The work you're putting in is being noticed and appreciated. I'm excited about what you're developing now and what is still to come. Thank you again for your time, knowledge, updates, and dedication, brother. I'm proud to support your work. Rondre Maberry Founder, KD-Trades

hacene3113
44
hacene3113 2026.08.14 22:46 
 

Excellent indicator! Atomic Analyst is very professional, clear and easy to use. The interface is clean, well designed and professional. I especially appreciate the multi-timeframe analysis, which makes it much easier to understand the overall market direction. The Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are clearly displayed and very useful for planning trades. The BUY/SELL signals, confidence level and indicator consensus make the analysis easy to understand. Everything runs smoothly on MT5. Great work and excellent support from the developer. Highly recommended

surines
54
surines 2026.08.13 03:29 
 

This tool is very good . It is very good addition to the must have indicators. This can be trader alone or supports to the existing stratogy . The confidence score is good all the technicals are covered in 1 indicator , the panel seems to be bit bigger and occupies the window , need to pull down and adujust. May be it needs that size to fit the info provided. This is worth for the price paid

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Filter:
Ron Maberry
66
Ron Maberry 2026.08.20 14:18 
 

Atomic Analyst MT5 — The Development and Commitment Are Impressive I especially wanted to leave a review for **Atomic Analyst MT5** because I've personally seen the amount of work Issam has continued putting into this indicator. The improvements and updates demonstrate something that I greatly respect: **commitment to the product after the customer has already purchased it.** Instead of simply releasing an indicator and moving on, you continue working to make it better, cleaner, more useful, and more effective for traders. That means a lot to me. I also sincerely appreciate the time you've invested in creating YouTube videos explaining the indicator and educating us on how the different components should be used. Providing the tool is one thing; taking the additional time to teach people how to understand it is another level of service. As someone who takes trading seriously, I know there are no shortcuts or guaranteed profits. Indicators are tools, and ultimately, we still have to develop the discipline, knowledge, patience, and risk management necessary to use them correctly. But having quality tools backed by a developer who continues educating and improving his products is extremely valuable. Issam, keep going. Keep improving Atomic Analyst and continue pushing your products forward. The work you're putting in is being noticed and appreciated. I'm excited about what you're developing now and what is still to come. Thank you again for your time, knowledge, updates, and dedication, brother. I'm proud to support your work. Rondre Maberry Founder, KD-Trades

Ahmed F
39
Ahmed F 2026.08.17 08:15 
 

Thanks, Atomic Analyst is a valuable indicator.

hacene3113
44
hacene3113 2026.08.14 22:46 
 

Excellent indicator! Atomic Analyst is very professional, clear and easy to use. The interface is clean, well designed and professional. I especially appreciate the multi-timeframe analysis, which makes it much easier to understand the overall market direction. The Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are clearly displayed and very useful for planning trades. The BUY/SELL signals, confidence level and indicator consensus make the analysis easy to understand. Everything runs smoothly on MT5. Great work and excellent support from the developer. Highly recommended

surines
54
surines 2026.08.13 03:29 
 

This tool is very good . It is very good addition to the must have indicators. This can be trader alone or supports to the existing stratogy . The confidence score is good all the technicals are covered in 1 indicator , the panel seems to be bit bigger and occupies the window , need to pull down and adujust. May be it needs that size to fit the info provided. This is worth for the price paid

Mohammad Othman M Alhassan
159
Mohammad Othman M Alhassan 2026.08.12 13:22 
 

After trying the program and using it for a sufficient period, I can honestly say that all of Professor Essam's programs and indicators are characterized by absolute accuracy and an excellent success rate in technical and analytical analysis. I used the integrated set of tools, specifically the Atomic indicator, the Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator, and the trend indicator, and as a result, I saw a significant difference in accurately identifying market direction and entry and exit points. It truly deserves a 5-star rating, and thank you to Professor Essam for this effort and professionalism.

binafxtrading
207
binafxtrading 2026.08.07 19:37 
 

This product is amazing and one tool that I now use everyday. I hope that you will continue to improve this fantastic masterpiece and maybe make it possible to make the panel more large. Thank you Issam for this EA

Tati1603
65
Tati1603 2026.08.03 14:36 
 

Simply one of the best indicators I’ve ever purchased. It runs smoothly across four different MT5 instances on my desktop. On my laptop, I have four XAU/USD timeframes open with the indicator running, and it hasn't lagged or crashed at all. I backtested it on the 15-minute XAU chart for July, and the accuracy was incredible. Today, I entered the first 15-minute trade that appeared after the purchase; had I not moved the stop to break-even after hitting TP1, it would have hit the TP5 zone. It’s fantastic because it eliminates the need to analyze any other price action indicators. Now, I’m going to run it alongside a copy-trading tool to test it in conjunction with an EA. A suggestion from me to further boost accuracy and turn this into a true "sniper" tool: combine it with the SMC indicator. Thanks to Issam, who answered my questions extremely quickly and efficiently—even before I made the purchase.

Vsevolod Morozov
270
Vsevolod Morozov 2026.07.29 14:37 
 

A few days ago, I purchased it and attached it to many charts with a one hour timeframe. Since then, I have received four signals (one gold and three audcad) - all on my phone. If you follow the program's logic, you can make a good profit. The author responds to questions without any issues. I will continue to explore the functionality and update this review. For now, I am giving it a five star rating.

Mctrading123
129
Mctrading123 2026.07.26 16:53 
 

I really like working with these tools, I have been working only with them for years and each time I have seen improvements that make it easier for me to have more free time

Julio Abreu
25
Julio Abreu 2026.07.21 21:43 
 

It is an excellent indicator; it combines multiple strategies that would otherwise make a single chart look cluttered. It appears simple and straightforward yet delivers great profits. Just follow the developer's instructions, and you'll do wonderfully

Adam Piotrowski
200
Adam Piotrowski 2026.07.21 21:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rene Larsen
250
Rene Larsen 2026.07.16 13:15 
 

Atomic Analyst has helped me significantly improve my trading. It gives me a clear overview of the current market situation, which has made it easier to identify better entries and place my take-profit and stop-loss levels more accurately. One of the biggest benefits for me is that it helps me stay disciplined and avoid impulsive decisions. Since I started using it as part of my trading strategy, my decision-making has become more structured, and I have achieved very good results. It is not a replacement for proper risk management or your own analysis, but it is an excellent tool for creating clarity and structure in your trading. Highly recommended.

khushab
944
khushab 2026.07.12 13:02 
 

Excellent indicator . the author is responsive and helpfull. i use this indicator from 6:00am to 10:00am EST. getting good result. most important thing is read the manuel and watch videos . it explains many things and will help you alot.

Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim
1280
Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim 2026.07.09 18:50 
 

I just bought this tool. My first day looks promising. It is a really complete trader eye bird view on the market. I will test it both for scalping gold and day trading the forex majors... looking forward even to test it on swing position trading in the comming weeks....

RAED
22
RAED 2026.07.08 19:21 
 

Excellent product with a professional design and clear trading signals. The developer provides outstanding support and is always willing to help. Highly recommended!

Pst Nathankn
73
Pst Nathankn 2026.07.08 03:06 
 

I purchased Atomic Analyst MT5 by Issam Kassas from the MQL5 marketplace, and I am very satisfied with both the indicator and the support provided. The indicator delivers clear and useful market analysis, helping me identify quality trading opportunities with greater confidence. What stands out even more is the developer's excellent customer service. Issam is responsive, professional, and always willing to help with questions or setup issues. It's rare to find such dedicated support after a purchase.

Abzal Vlasov
21
Abzal Vlasov 2026.06.29 12:49 
 

Hello everyone, I've been watching this indicator for six months. I liked him. Now I bought it from the real author and did not regret that I bought it. It works 100%. The indicator is very accurate and works properly. The author is always in touch. I recommend it! Всем привет, я наблюдал за этим индикатором в течении полугода. Он мне нравился. Теперь я его купил у настоящего автора и не пожалел о том что приобрел его. Он работает на все 100%. Индикатор очень аккуратен и работает должным образом. Автор всегда на связи. Рекомендую!

AndreGruber
56
AndreGruber 2026.06.27 09:40 
 

Ich habe den Indikator getestet und bin sehr zufrieden mit den Ergebnis, eine gute Unterstützung beim Traden. Vor dem Kauf habe ich ihn Intensiv im Backtest Laufen lassen und war schon mit diesen Ergebnissen sehr zufrieden. absolute Empfehlung.

fpetitcolin
21
fpetitcolin 2026.06.25 09:40 
 

Le winrate est très aléatoire et le support est presque inexistant. A fuir !!!!

Issam Kassas
731442
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2026.06.25 10:05
what do you mean the support is not existing! I answer messages in one minute! Did you send me a message? Man be fair and be honest! what do you gain from saying such thing. you just put this review and i instantly responded to the review! means i am here reading everything and attending to all questions.
This guy sent me message at 18:33 and i answered at 18:34 of the same day! so my answer was so fast in 1 minute.
and Yet he claims that i dont give support.
In the DM you Said Atomic analyst is very good. and now you are saying different thing. I dont understand, why are you doing this exactly. What do you gain from all this.
Egbert0815
259
Egbert0815 2026.06.23 14:08 
 

Also ich arbeite mit dem Indikator schon 2 Monate und bin Top zufrieden auf 6 min Chart und MT5. Signale sind mit ca 80% korrekt. Ich kann den Indikator sehr empfehlen.Heute damit 76 Dollar gemacht.

123
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