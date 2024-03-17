Atomic Analyst MT5
- Indicators
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Issam Kassas👨💻 I’m Issam — full-time Algo Trader & creator of the Professional Smart Trading System (PSTS).
🏆 12+ years experience • Thousand Good Reviews • 10+ premium tools • Thousands of traders worldwide
📢 Want clarity, structure, and clean trading signals?
- Version: 83.10
- Updated: 19 August 2026
- Activations: 20
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.
PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:
Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.
|SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades.
[Online Course], [How to use] , [User Manual] , [PDF] And [DEMO]
Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed for manual trading, signal clarity, and EA automation.
It analyzes price action, strength, momentum, multi-timeframe direction, and advanced filters to help traders reduce noise, avoid weak setups, and make more structured trading decisions.
The indicator turns complex market calculations into simple visual signals, color-coded candles, trend readings, stop-loss levels, and multiple take-profit zones that traders can understand quickly and use in real market conditions.
Main Trading Uses:
Scalping and intraday trading:
Designed for fast decision-making, clear arrows, alerts, candle colors, and structured entry/exit zones.
Day trading and swing trading:
Helps traders follow larger market moves using trend direction, strength, momentum, and multi-timeframe analysis.
Multi-market trading:
Can be used on forex pairs, gold, indices, and other liquid markets supported by MT5.
Main Features:
• Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging
• Price action, strength, and momentum analysis
• Multi-timeframe trend scanner
• Overall trend percentage calculation
• Buy and sell arrows
• Stop-loss and multiple take-profit levels
• Up to 5 Fibonacci-based take-profit levels
• Trailing stop logic
• Color-coded candles for trend and momentum
• Real-time alerts to terminal, phone, and email
• Modern user-friendly panel
• Live trade monitoring
• Buy and sell potential display
• Total number of trades display
• Daily, weekly, and all-time profit display
• Daily commission calculation
• Bid, ask, and spread display
• Candle timer, local time, and server time
• Terminal connection status
• Account currency display
• Timeframe control directly from the panel
• Can be used manually or automated with Smart Universal EA
Recommended Use:
Pairs and markets:
EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and other liquid forex pairs or metals.
Timeframe:
H1 is recommended.
Account type:
ECN or low-spread accounts are recommended for better execution.
Atomic Analyst gives traders a cleaner way to read market direction, filter noise, manage trades, and turn price action into structured trading decisions.
Atomic Analyst MT5 — The Development and Commitment Are Impressive I especially wanted to leave a review for **Atomic Analyst MT5** because I've personally seen the amount of work Issam has continued putting into this indicator. The improvements and updates demonstrate something that I greatly respect: **commitment to the product after the customer has already purchased it.** Instead of simply releasing an indicator and moving on, you continue working to make it better, cleaner, more useful, and more effective for traders. That means a lot to me. I also sincerely appreciate the time you've invested in creating YouTube videos explaining the indicator and educating us on how the different components should be used. Providing the tool is one thing; taking the additional time to teach people how to understand it is another level of service. As someone who takes trading seriously, I know there are no shortcuts or guaranteed profits. Indicators are tools, and ultimately, we still have to develop the discipline, knowledge, patience, and risk management necessary to use them correctly. But having quality tools backed by a developer who continues educating and improving his products is extremely valuable. Issam, keep going. Keep improving Atomic Analyst and continue pushing your products forward. The work you're putting in is being noticed and appreciated. I'm excited about what you're developing now and what is still to come. Thank you again for your time, knowledge, updates, and dedication, brother. I'm proud to support your work. Rondre Maberry Founder, KD-Trades