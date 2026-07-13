KAMA Confluence Engine

KAMA Confluence Engine


Scans all pairs in the market simultaneously!

See only the strong moves. Trade with confidence. No noise, no guessing.

KAMA is built to show you only what matters: the real direction of the market, confirmed by volume and by several timeframes at once. Everything else, stays filtered out. You open the chart and instantly see where the market is going, how strong the move is, where to enter, where your stop belongs and where your targets are. Ready to trade.


Why traders love it

  • Clear trend at a glance.
  • Confidence Score from 0 to 100 percent. Not just a color, but a real number for the strength of the signal. You enter when the number is high and wait when it is low.
  • Confirmation across 4 timeframes. You see whether M15, H1, H4 and D1 point in the same direction before you risk any money.
  • Scans every pair in the market.
  • The indicator automatically checks all instruments in your Market Watch and shows you which ones currently have the strongest setups. One click opens the chart.
  • You stop searching manually, the opportunities come to you.
  • Ready-made trade levels.
  • Entry, Stop Loss and three targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) are drawn automatically based on ATR and Risk/Reward logic.
  • Alerts on your phone. Push, sound, popup or email on important changes. You do not have to watch the screen all day
  • A colored neon ribbon: green means up, red means down, gray means stay out.


The panels you see on screen

  • Multi-Timeframe panel. Direction across 4 timeframes at once, plus volume status. You immediately see whether the trend is aligned or the market is undecided.
  • Market Scan panel (all pairs). Scans the entire Market Watch, ranks pairs by confidence and shows the top opportunities. Click a row to open the instrument directly.
  • Signal strength panel. Current direction, Confidence Score and whether the filters (volume plus MTF) are met.
  • Trade levels panel. Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3 drawn right on the chart, ready to place.


How to trade with it, step by step

  • Step 1. Find the opportunity. Look at the Market Scan panel. Pick a pair with high confidence and a clear direction. Skip everything gray and weak.
  • Step 2. Confirm the direction. Check the Multi-Timeframe panel. Look for at least 3 of 4 timeframes in the same direction. Disagreement means you stay out.
  • Step 3. Enter on the signal. Buy: the ribbon is green, confidence is above your minimum, volume confirms. Sell: the ribbon is red, confidence is above your minimum, volume confirms.
  • Step 4. Manage the trade. Use the ready-made levels. Stop Loss based on ATR, which adapts to volatility. TP1, take partial profit. TP2, reduce the position further. TP3, let the rest run for the maximum.
  • Step 5. Exit in time. Close when the ribbon changes color against you, when confidence drops or when the levels are hit. Discipline, not emotion.


Who it is for

Trend and swing traders. People who do not have time to watch every pair manually. Anyone who wants clear rules for entry, stop and targets in one system.


What you get

Less noise. Fewer false entries. Clearer decisions. You stop guessing and start trading by a system, with direction, confidence and a ready plan for every trade.


MT4 version is free.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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KAMA Confluence Engine  Trade with the trend — and know your Entry, Stop and Targets the moment it turns. The KAMA Confluence Engine is an all-in-one trend indicator built around Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), enhanced with tick-volume weighting, multi-timeframe confirmation and automatic trade levels. It adapts to the market: fast and responsive in trends, calm and filtered in choppy conditions — so you stay on the right side of the move without the noise. What makes it different Vo
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Ivan Stefanov
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One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
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MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and labels
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Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Advanced momentum oscillator that automatically adjusts its period based on market volatility for more accurate overbought and oversold signals. How It Works The indicator uses an adaptive period calculation that shortens during high volatility and lengthens during low volatility. This dynamic adjustment provides faster signals when the market is trending and reduces false signals during ranging conditions. The RSI value is calculated based on this variable period, making it more responsive t
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