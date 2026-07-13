KAMA Confluence Engine





Scans all pairs in the market simultaneously!

See only the strong moves. Trade with confidence. No noise, no guessing.

KAMA is built to show you only what matters: the real direction of the market, confirmed by volume and by several timeframes at once. Everything else, stays filtered out. You open the chart and instantly see where the market is going, how strong the move is, where to enter, where your stop belongs and where your targets are. Ready to trade.





Why traders love it

Clear trend at a glance.

Confidence Score from 0 to 100 percent. Not just a color, but a real number for the strength of the signal. You enter when the number is high and wait when it is low.

Confirmation across 4 timeframes. You see whether M15, H1, H4 and D1 point in the same direction before you risk any money.

Scans every pair in the market.

The indicator automatically checks all instruments in your Market Watch and shows you which ones currently have the strongest setups. One click opens the chart.

You stop searching manually, the opportunities come to you.

Ready-made trade levels.

Entry, Stop Loss and three targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) are drawn automatically based on ATR and Risk/Reward logic.

Alerts on your phone. Push, sound, popup or email on important changes. You do not have to watch the screen all day

A colored neon ribbon: green means up, red means down, gray means stay out.





The panels you see on screen

Multi-Timeframe panel. Direction across 4 timeframes at once, plus volume status. You immediately see whether the trend is aligned or the market is undecided.

Market Scan panel (all pairs). Scans the entire Market Watch, ranks pairs by confidence and shows the top opportunities. Click a row to open the instrument directly.

Signal strength panel. Current direction, Confidence Score and whether the filters (volume plus MTF) are met.

Trade levels panel. Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3 drawn right on the chart, ready to place.





How to trade with it, step by step

Step 1. Find the opportunity. Look at the Market Scan panel. Pick a pair with high confidence and a clear direction. Skip everything gray and weak.

Step 2. Confirm the direction. Check the Multi-Timeframe panel. Look for at least 3 of 4 timeframes in the same direction. Disagreement means you stay out.

Step 3. Enter on the signal. Buy: the ribbon is green, confidence is above your minimum, volume confirms. Sell: the ribbon is red, confidence is above your minimum, volume confirms.

Step 4. Manage the trade. Use the ready-made levels. Stop Loss based on ATR, which adapts to volatility. TP1, take partial profit. TP2, reduce the position further. TP3, let the rest run for the maximum.

Step 5. Exit in time. Close when the ribbon changes color against you, when confidence drops or when the levels are hit. Discipline, not emotion.





Who it is for

Trend and swing traders. People who do not have time to watch every pair manually. Anyone who wants clear rules for entry, stop and targets in one system.





What you get

Less noise. Fewer false entries. Clearer decisions. You stop guessing and start trading by a system, with direction, confidence and a ready plan for every trade.





MT4 version is free.