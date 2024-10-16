Introducing Quantum TrendPulse, the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend, RSI, and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence.

Key Features:

SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability.

Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect overbought and oversold levels, perfect for timing market reversal, used as filter for SuperTrend

Detect overbought and oversold levels, perfect for timing market reversal, used as filter for SuperTrend Stochastic Accuracy: Leverage stochastic oscillations to find hidden opportunities in volatile markets, used as filter for SuperTrend

Leverage stochastic oscillations to find hidden opportunities in volatile markets, Multi-timeframe Analysis: Stay on top of the market on different timeframes, from M5 to H1 or H4.

Stay on top of the market on different timeframes, from M5 to H1 or H4. Customizable Alerts: Get notified when your custom trading conditions are met, so you never miss a trade.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, Quantum TrendPulse gives you the edge you need to enhance your strategy and trade with confidence. Turn insights into profits with this powerful indicator—take control of your trading!









Recommendations:



Timeframe: For best results we recommend using it on M30, H1 and higher timeframes

Currency pairs: US500, US30, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURAUD, XAUUSD and others

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads

Broker time: Any

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads









Specifications:

Does not repaint !

Identifies trend reversals with high precision using SuperTrend as a trend confirmation, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert

Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message. Contact me after purchase to receive the installation manual



