Quantum TrendPulse
- Indicators
-
Bogdan Ion Puscasu🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 11 November 2024
- Activations: 10
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse, the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend, RSI, and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence.
Key Features:
- SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability.
- RSI Precision: Detect overbought and oversold levels, perfect for timing market reversal, used as filter for SuperTrend
- Stochastic Accuracy: Leverage stochastic oscillations to find hidden opportunities in volatile markets, used as filter for SuperTrend
- Multi-timeframe Analysis: Stay on top of the market on different timeframes, from M5 to H1 or H4.
- Customizable Alerts: Get notified when your custom trading conditions are met, so you never miss a trade.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, Quantum TrendPulse gives you the edge you need to enhance your strategy and trade with confidence. Turn insights into profits with this powerful indicator—take control of your trading!
***Buy Quantum TrendPulse and you could get Quantum Trend Sniper for FREE !***
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: For best results we recommend using it on M30, H1 and higher timeframes
- Currency pairs: US500, US30, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURAUD, XAUUSD and others
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
- Broker time: Any
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- Does not repaint !
- Identifies trend reversals with high precision using SuperTrend as a trend confirmation, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert
Contact
If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message. Contact me after purchase to receive the installation manual
This is the second Quantum series EA I've bought, and almost every one of them has been profitable.