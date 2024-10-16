Quantum TrendPulse

5

Introducing Quantum TrendPulse, the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend, RSI, and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence.

Key Features:

  • SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability.
  • RSI Precision: Detect overbought and oversold levels, perfect for timing market reversal, used as filter for SuperTrend
  • Stochastic Accuracy: Leverage stochastic oscillations to find hidden opportunities in volatile markets,  used as filter for SuperTrend
  • Multi-timeframe Analysis: Stay on top of the market on different timeframes, from M5 to H1 or H4.
  • Customizable Alerts: Get notified when your custom trading conditions are met, so you never miss a trade.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, Quantum TrendPulse gives you the edge you need to enhance your strategy and trade with confidence. Turn insights into profits with this powerful indicator—take control of your trading!


***Buy Quantum TrendPulse and you could get Quantum Trend Sniper for FREE !***


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: For best results we recommend using it on M30, H1 and higher timeframes
  • Currency pairs: US500, US30, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURAUD, XAUUSD and others
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Broker time: Any
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads


Specifications:
  • Does not repaint !
  • Identifies trend reversals with high precision using SuperTrend as a trend confirmation, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert 


 Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message. Contact me after purchase to receive the installation manual


Reviews 31
pai lim liew
108
pai lim liew 2026.05.12 04:51 
 

This is the second Quantum series EA I've bought, and almost every one of them has been profitable.

Ikashi259
75
Ikashi259 2026.05.11 13:43 
 

Ein "guter" Indikator aber mit vorsicht zu Nutzen. Buy oder Sell Signale stimmen nicht immer, man muss weiterhin den Chart auf mehreren Zeitfenstern beobachten und den Marktverlauf analysieren ansonsten ist der Account schnell am Ende. Es ist ein Indikator den man als unterstützung zur eigenen Marktanalyse nutzen kann, sich rein auf die Signale zu verlassen kann ich allerdings nicht empfehlen.

Adam Kostecki
383
Adam Kostecki 2026.04.13 21:42 
 

Very good indikator, very helpful, I recomend this for every trader. It'a another great product by Bogdan.

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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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Quantum King EA
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4.96 (26)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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pai lim liew
108
pai lim liew 2026.05.12 04:51 
 

This is the second Quantum series EA I've bought, and almost every one of them has been profitable.

Ikashi259
75
Ikashi259 2026.05.11 13:43 
 

Ein "guter" Indikator aber mit vorsicht zu Nutzen. Buy oder Sell Signale stimmen nicht immer, man muss weiterhin den Chart auf mehreren Zeitfenstern beobachten und den Marktverlauf analysieren ansonsten ist der Account schnell am Ende. Es ist ein Indikator den man als unterstützung zur eigenen Marktanalyse nutzen kann, sich rein auf die Signale zu verlassen kann ich allerdings nicht empfehlen.

Adam Kostecki
383
Adam Kostecki 2026.04.13 21:42 
 

Very good indikator, very helpful, I recomend this for every trader. It'a another great product by Bogdan.

Jack Wong
107
Jack Wong 2026.03.04 11:02 
 

Its an good indicator to help support my everyday trade style.

Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2026.03.03 03:15 
 

I’ve been testing Quantum TrendPulse for several days and I’m very satisfied with its performance. The indicator provides clear and structured signals by combining trend and momentum confirmations, which helps filter out low-quality entries. I’ve especially tested it on XAUUSD, and when used with proper risk management, it offers solid intraday and scalping opportunities. What I like most is that the signals are not random — they are based on multiple confirmations, which increases confidence when entering trades. It’s also visually clean and easy to interpret. Additionally, the developer is professional and responsive, which makes the overall experience even better. Overall, a well-designed and reliable trading tool. I’m looking forward to exploring more products from this developer.

RJSCBIH
212
RJSCBIH 2025.12.29 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
4708
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2025.12.24 10:33 
 

Great indicator, simple and straightforward. Working well with TMA for good timing. Quick response from the author of this great masterpiece.

Takuma
49
Takuma 2025.11.11 13:19 
 

I’ve been using Quantum Trend Pulse on the EUR/USD 30-minute chart for about a week, and I was honestly surprised by how accurate the signals were. They matched the movements really well, and it made taking trades feel much more comfortable. I didn’t expect it to work this smoothly, but so far, the results have been great.

ホウケンイ
465
ホウケンイ 2025.11.04 00:01 
 

Fast response time, and the indicator is simple and easy to use! However, I hope there will also be recommended settings for lower timeframes!

Tomas Jikanda
88
Tomas Jikanda 2025.10.08 08:06 
 

This is an excellent indicator. Its accuracy is especially high on the H1 timeframe. I recommend using it when a clear trend is present. The support team also responded quickly and was very kind and helpful.

kt khoa
58
kt khoa 2025.08.24 05:30 
 

một chỉ báo có độ chính xác cao ở những khung 1h, 4h !

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.06 08:55
Thank you for the great feedback and support. I’m really happy to hear that Quantum TrendPulse is delivering strong performance for your trading approach and helping you identify quality market opportunities more effectively.
jeonse
534
jeonse 2025.07.16 09:19 
 

Quantum Trend Pulse is very accurate. Bogdan's work is also great.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.06 08:54
Thank you for the great feedback. I’m very glad to hear that you are satisfied with the accuracy of Quantum TrendPulse, as precision and reliability were major priorities during its development.
BOSWANSIB
67
BOSWANSIB 2025.06.04 17:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.06 08:48
Thank you very much for the excellent feedback. I’m really happy to hear that Quantum TrendPulse is helping improve your entry and exit precision and that you are seeing better trading results with it. I also appreciate your comments regarding the clear signals, real-time alerts, and simple interface, as the goal was to create a powerful yet easy-to-use indicator for both beginners and experienced traders.
Nicolas2006.H-
24
Nicolas2006.H- 2025.05.01 08:37 
 

Thanks for the product, it is quite accurate and I am happy with the results.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.06 08:47
Thank you for your feedback. I’m very glad to hear that you are satisfied with the results and that the accuracy of Quantum TrendPulse has been meeting your expectations.
Yixun Quan
161
Yixun Quan 2025.04.10 21:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.06 08:45
Thank you very much! I truly appreciate your continued support and I’m very happy to hear that Quantum TrendPulse continues to deliver a great experience for you.
Sanjivani Lifeline
140
Sanjivani Lifeline 2025.02.23 15:27 
 

Its really useful and accurate if used with different timeframes and quantum trend sniper. Good work. Keep it up brother.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.06 08:44
Thank you for your feedback. I’m very pleased to hear that you are using Quantum TrendPulse effectively and that you understand how important proper confirmation and timeframe alignment are when using the indicator effectively.
Cao Ze Hao
1643
Cao Ze Hao 2025.02.05 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.06 09:12
Thank you for your review! I’m glad to hear the indicator has been useful in giving structure to your trading decisions. One of the strengths of Quantum TrendPulse is that it’s designed to highlight market behavior in a way that makes planning trades more straightforward, even when the market feels unpredictable. Hearing that it’s helping you approach trades with more confidence is very encouraging. Recommendations like yours are especially meaningful because they show that the tool is genuinely supporting traders in developing effective strategies, which is exactly what I aim for when improving and maintaining it.
11156601
74
11156601 2025.02.01 11:51 
 

Easy to use and works pretty good.if you integrate it in your setup theres a good chance to make profit.still testing it,i recommend the m30 timeframe.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.06 09:07
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. I’m glad to hear that Quantum TrendPulse is proving useful in your trading and helping you approach the market with more clarity. Seeing it contribute to better timing and decision-making is exactly the outcome it was designed for. It’s also great that you’re actively exploring how it fits into your strategy and testing its signals — that hands-on approach is key to understanding market behavior and building confidence. Your feedback is really appreciated, and it motivates me to continue improving the tool to ensure it remains a reliable resource for traders.
traderkims
189
traderkims 2025.02.01 09:43 
 

Here is the method I use. If it is a weekly trend rising trend section,I only enter buy in the daily rising trend section. In this section, I enter when a buy signal occurs in trendpulse on the 1h time chart. This method helps increase the winning rate. Enter in the trend direction. Quantum Trendpulse accurately shows the indications of rising and falling trend in weekly,daily,1h.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.06 09:02
Thank you for sharing your approach and how you integrate Quantum TrendPulse into your strategy. It’s great to hear that you’re using it to make decisions that follow the broader market direction, as that kind of alignment can really help improve consistency. I’m glad the indicator has been reliable in highlighting trend shifts across different timeframes, giving you a clearer picture of market movement. Insights like yours are very motivating because they show the tool is helping traders make more informed choices, which is exactly what it was designed for.
OtunbaJimi
72
OtunbaJimi 2025.01.23 20:39 
 

I’ve been exploring the Quantum TrendPulse indicator alongside the Stochastic Oscillator for a week and more to guide my entries— placing BUY orders at the lowest points alert and SELL at the highest alert, betweem TF 5-1hr. I also tested it on USD/JPY, and it performed flawlessly! I highly recommend this indicator for traders seeking more accuracy in their trading strategies and patterns.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
76630
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.06 08:46
Thank you for sharing your review! It’s great to see that you’ve been actively exploring how Quantum TrendPulse fits into your trading approach and that it’s helping you make more informed decisions. Combining it with other tools to refine your entries shows a thoughtful approach to trading, and it’s encouraging to know the indicator is supporting you in identifying opportunities more confidently. Hearing that it’s helping improve the accuracy of your strategies and giving you clarity in your trades is exactly the kind of outcome I aim for.
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