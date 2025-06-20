Crystal Heikin Ashi

4.71

Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi with Smart Volume Support

Overview
Crystal Heikin Ashi is a professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It provides enhanced visualization of price trends and momentum, with advanced customization options, theme integration, and seamless compatibility with volume-based tools.

Designed for manual traders, scalpers, and algorithmic analysts, this indicator offers superior clarity for trend detection, momentum strength, and reversal spotting — especially when combined with volume analysis.

MT4 Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149652

Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro EA For AutoTrading :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156775


Key Features

  • Pure Heikin Ashi Candles

    • Generated natively (not overlays on standard candles).

  • Customizable Candle Styles

    • Standard Bull/Bear format.

    • Trend-based coloring for strong/weak momentum.

    • Body-strength mode for visualizing candle pressure.

  • Dark/Light Chart Theme Support

    • Automatic adaptation to theme.

    • Options to fade or hide default candles.

  • Optimized Performance

    • High-performance rendering for large datasets.

    • Fast calculations with minimal system load.

  • Visual Clarity

    • Clear identification of strong trends and reversals.

    • Distinguishes momentum phases for better decision-making.

  • Volume Integration

    • Designed as a companion for volume indicators (Crystal Volume Pro, Delta Volume Tools, VSA systems).

    • Confirms bullish/bearish momentum with volume strength.

    • Identifies reversals supported by volume divergence.

    • Filters out low-volume candles to avoid false signals.

Parameters

  • Candle Style: Standard, Trend, or Momentum.

  • Chart Theme: Light or Dark mode.

  • Original Candles: Show or hide.

  • Performance Optimization: Enable/disable fast rendering.

  • Debug Mode: Developer support for troubleshooting.

Package Contents

  • Indicator file (.ex5).

  • Lifetime license per account.

  • Free updates.

  • Documentation (available upon request).

Best For

  • Manual price action traders.

  • Scalpers using trend and volume confirmation.

  • Algorithmic traders needing visual trend filters.

  • Traders combining Heikin Ashi with VSA or Delta-based volume tools.

Risk Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical visualization tool. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee profits.
Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before live use and apply proper risk management.


Reviews 16
Emanuel533
184
Emanuel533 2025.11.30 17:15 
 

EXELENTE MUCHAS GRACIAS 10/10 2025 practico y facil en real probado en BTCUSD

eli7373
64
eli7373 2025.10.31 18:39 
 

Hallo , wie kann ich den Indikator auf Handy oder Tablet nutzen . Danke im Voraus

keeproll
74
keeproll 2025.10.21 11:14 
 

This is a truly excellent indicator tool. It's been incredibly helpful to me in my trading! I highly recommend it to everyone.

Filter:
