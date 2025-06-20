Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi with Smart Volume Support

Overview

Crystal Heikin Ashi is a professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It provides enhanced visualization of price trends and momentum, with advanced customization options, theme integration, and seamless compatibility with volume-based tools.

Designed for manual traders, scalpers, and algorithmic analysts, this indicator offers superior clarity for trend detection, momentum strength, and reversal spotting — especially when combined with volume analysis.

Pure Heikin Ashi Candles Generated natively (not overlays on standard candles).

Customizable Candle Styles Standard Bull/Bear format. Trend-based coloring for strong/weak momentum. Body-strength mode for visualizing candle pressure.

Dark/Light Chart Theme Support Automatic adaptation to theme. Options to fade or hide default candles.

Optimized Performance High-performance rendering for large datasets. Fast calculations with minimal system load.

Visual Clarity Clear identification of strong trends and reversals. Distinguishes momentum phases for better decision-making.

Volume Integration Designed as a companion for volume indicators (Crystal Volume Pro, Delta Volume Tools, VSA systems). Confirms bullish/bearish momentum with volume strength. Identifies reversals supported by volume divergence. Filters out low-volume candles to avoid false signals.



Parameters

Candle Style: Standard, Trend, or Momentum.

Chart Theme: Light or Dark mode.

Original Candles: Show or hide.

Performance Optimization: Enable/disable fast rendering.

Debug Mode: Developer support for troubleshooting.

Package Contents

Indicator file (.ex5).

Lifetime license per account.

Free updates.

Documentation (available upon request).

Best For

Manual price action traders.

Scalpers using trend and volume confirmation.

Algorithmic traders needing visual trend filters.

Traders combining Heikin Ashi with VSA or Delta-based volume tools.

Risk Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical visualization tool. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee profits.

Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before live use and apply proper risk management.





