Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading

Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard. Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction, dynamic stop levels, and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold entries with confidence.

Key Features & Advantages

Multi-Timeframe Signal Analysis – Instantly see M1, M5, and M15 trend direction in one dashboard for better entry confirmation.

ATR-Based Trailing Stop System – Adaptive stop levels that adjust with volatility to protect profits and reduce risk.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard – Displays signal status, ATR levels, Linear Regression midline, and trade bias in a clean and modern layout.

Clear Buy/Sell Markers – Automatic arrows and text labels for every signal, with customizable colors and sizes.

Exit Alerts & Trade Management – Automatic exit detection using deviation and delay settings to lock in profits.

Full Customization – Control dashboard position, colors, font size, and ATR/Linear Regression parameters to match your trading style.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Perfect for M1 to M15 gold scalping, yet equally effective for forex, indices, and crypto.

Why Choose Gold Entry Sniper?

Gold Entry Sniper was created for traders who want fast, accurate, and visual trading decisions. The combination of ATR trailing logic, multi-timeframe confirmation, and professional dashboard presentation makes it an essential tool for traders aiming to catch the best gold entry points with precision. Whether you scalp the 1-minute chart or trade larger moves on the 15-minute, this indicator adapts to your strategy while keeping your trading screen clear and information-rich.



