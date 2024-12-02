Haven Candle Timer Countdown — Convenient Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer

Haven Candle Timer Countdown is a practical assistant indicator designed to track the remaining time before the current candle closes on multiple timeframes simultaneously. It helps traders avoid untimely entries near the end of a bar formation and keeps the current server time clearly visible on the chart.

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Tracking the exact candle close time is highly useful for decision-making in many trading systems. This indicator automates the process, displaying the information directly on the chart without cluttering your workspace.

Key Features

Current Candle Timer (Tracks BID Price) — displays the remaining time directly next to the active price line. The timer's color automatically changes depending on the candle's direction (bullish or bearish), assisting in quick visual market assessment.

Three Configurable Corner Timers — allows you to display the countdown for three selected timeframes (from M1 to MN) in a preferred corner. This helps you monitor higher or lower intervals without switching tabs.

Broker Session Awareness ("Market Closed" Status) — the indicator monitors your broker's actual trading hours. When the market is shut (e.g., during weekends), it displays a clean "Market Closed" status instead of misleading or frozen numbers.

Final Seconds Warning (Warning Period) — 10 seconds before a candle closes, the timer's text changes to a distinct warning color (Indian Red), signaling the imminent completion of the current bar.

Adaptive Background Panel — a clean background panel is drawn behind the corner timers. Its color and size dynamically adapt to your chart's color scheme (light or dark) and the text length, ensuring readability on any chart.

All Functions of Haven Candle Timer Countdown:

Displays the current estimated server time in a clean format.

Dynamic BID price-bound timer with configurable bar offsets.

Up to 3 customizable corner timers supporting all standard timeframes.

Automatic candle direction detection to match the active trend color.

Visual final-seconds warning to avoid late entries.

Intelligent auto-recovery system to restore chart elements if deleted.

Adaptive background panels that blend with both dark and light chart themes.

Efficient recovery logging to prevent terminal journal flooding during layout issues.

Main Settings:

InpShowServerTime — Enable or disable server time display.

InpShowCurrentCandleTimer — Show or hide the timer next to the current active candle.

InpCurrentCandleTimerOffsetBars — Horizontal timer offset in bars from the current price.

InpShowCandleTimer1 / 2 / 3 — Toggle specific corner timers on or off.

InpTimeFrame1 / 2 / 3 — Select timeframes for each of the corner timers (M1, M5, H1, D1, etc.).

InpServerTimersCorner / InpCandleTimersCorner — Select preferred chart corners for displaying server time and timers.

InpShowCornerBackground — Toggle the background panel under corner labels.

InpAutoCornerBackgroundColor — Automatically match the background panel color to the chart's theme (true) or use a manual color (false).

Who Is This Indicator For?

Scalpers and Intraday Traders: Assists in entering exactly at the open of a new candle or exiting right before the current one closes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysts: Keeps track of higher-interval trends (e.g., H4 or D1) while executing trades on lower-interval charts.

Traders valuing clean charts: The indicator adjusts its look to match your workspace, avoiding visual clutter.

Add a simple and reliable time management tool to your chart setup with Haven Candle Timer Countdown! For any questions or suggestions, please feel free to send a direct message.