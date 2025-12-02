Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5

Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5

Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection

Overview

The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a comprehensive multi-timeframe dashboard for professional traders.

Key Features

Core Functionality

- Parabolic SAR Integration: Precise trend reversal detection with customizable step and maximum parameters.
- ADX Filter System: Eliminates weak signals by filtering trades based on trend strength.
- Directional Movement Cross Detection: Additional confirmation signals through +DI/-DI crossovers.
- ADX Cloud Visualization: Visual representation of trend strength with dynamic height adjustment.

Pair-Specific Optimization

Pre-configured conservative settings for major trading instruments:
- XAUUSD (Gold): Optimized for precious metals volatility.
- EURUSD: Calibrated for major forex pair characteristics.
- USDJPY: Adjusted for yen cross dynamics.
- XAGUSD (Silver): Fine-tuned for silver market behavior.
- BTCUSD: Configured for cryptocurrency volatility patterns.

Advanced Alert System

- Multi-Language Support: Alerts available in 10 languages.
- Mobile Notifications: Push notifications to mobile devices.
- Sound Alerts: Customizable audio notifications.
- Bar Close Confirmation: Option to alert only on completed candles.

Professional Dashboard

- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Simultaneous monitoring of 7 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).
- Color-Coded Status: Instant visual feedback on signal strength.
- ADX Meter: Real-time trend strength indication with three-tier color coding.
- Signal Box Display: Clear buy/sell signal identification with directional arrows.

Visual Enhancements

- Signal Boxes: Customizable rectangular overlays marking entry points.
- Trend Lines: Dynamic trend visualization connecting signal points.
- ADX Value Display: Real-time ADX values shown alongside signals.
- Transparency Controls: Adjustable opacity for all visual elements.

Technical Specifications

Signal Generation

- Buy Signal: PSAR flips below price + ADX above threshold + optional DI confirmation.
- Sell Signal: PSAR flips above price + ADX above threshold + optional DI confirmation.
- Weak Signal Filtering: Automatic rejection of signals when ADX falls below minimum threshold.

Customization Options

- Visual Controls: Comprehensive color and transparency settings.
- Box Dimensions: Adjustable signal box length and height parameters.
- ADX Thresholds: Configurable minimum ADX levels for signal validation.
- Cloud Settings: Dynamic ADX cloud with customizable height and colors.

Performance Features

- Optimized Calculations: Efficient buffer management for smooth operation.
- Memory Management: Proper cleanup of visual objects on indicator removal.
- Multi-Handle Support: Simultaneous multi-timeframe data processing.

Use Cases

Professional Trading

- Swing Trading: Medium-term trend identification and entry timing.
- Scalping: Short-term signal generation with ADX strength confirmation.
- Portfolio Management: Multi-asset monitoring through pair-specific modes.

Risk Management

- Signal Filtering: ADX threshold prevents trading in choppy, trendless markets.
- Trend Confirmation: Multiple indicator convergence reduces false signals.
- Visual Clarity: Clear signal identification minimizes interpretation errors.

This professional-grade indicator combines proven technical analysis methods with modern user interface design, delivering reliable trend analysis and signal generation for traders across all market conditions and trading styles.

PSAR+ADX Trading Style Guide by Time Horizon

SCALPING (M1-M5, Hold: Minutes)

Aggressive Style - RECOMMENDED
Setup:
- Timeframes: M1, M5
- Pure PSAR signals (no ADX filter)
- Quick entries on PSAR flip
- Tight stops: 10-20 pips
Why Aggressive Works Better:
- Captures quick momentum shifts
- No delay from ADX confirmation
- Higher signal frequency needed for scalping
- Fast execution matches scalping requirements

Conservative Style - NOT RECOMMENDED
- ADX confirmation creates delays
- Misses quick scalping opportunities
- Too few signals for scalping frequency
- Better suited for longer timeframes

INTRADAY TRADING (M15-H1, Hold: Hours)

Aggressive Style - GOOD FIT
Setup:
- Timeframes: M15, M30
- All PSAR directional changes
- Stop loss: 20-50 pips
- Target: 30-80 pip moves
Advantages:
- More trading opportunities
- Catches intraday momentum
- Good for active session trading
- Quick profit realization

Conservative Style - ALSO GOOD FIT
Setup:
- Timeframes: M30, H1
- ADX >25 confirmation required
- Stop loss: 40-80 pips
- Target: 80-150 pip moves
Advantages:
- Higher probability setups
- Less false signals during consolidation
- Better risk-reward ratios
- Suitable for part-time traders

SWING TRADING (H1-D1, Hold: Days/Weeks)

Conservative Style - HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
Setup:
- Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
- ADX >25 + multi-timeframe alignment
- Stop loss: 100-300 pips
- Target: 200-800 pip moves
Why Conservative Excels:
- Filters out market noise
- Catches major trend moves
- Perfect for trend-following approach
- Lower maintenance trading

Aggressive Style - LESS SUITABLE
- Generates too many signals
- Increases overtrading risk
- Noise outweighs trend signals
- Better for shorter timeframes

Quick Selection Guide
SCALPING: Aggressive only (M1-M5)
INTRADAY: Both styles work (Aggressive: M15-M30, Conservative: M30-H1)
SWING: Conservative preferred (H1-D1)

Risk Management by Style
Aggressive (All Timeframes):
- Risk: 0.5-1% per trade
- Daily limit: 3% account risk
- Stop after 3 consecutive losses
Conservative (All Timeframes):
- Risk: 1-2% per trade
- Daily limit: 4% account risk
- Focus on quality over quantity

