SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator

The UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5 is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by (UZFX-LABS), this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability buy and sell signals across all currency pairs and timeframes.

    Key Features

    Smart Signal Detection – Identifies strong trend reversals and continuation patterns with precision.
    Multi-Timeframe Scalping – Works flawlessly on All timeframes.
    Customizable Alerts – Get popup, email, and mobile notifications for every signal (configurable).
    Clear Visual Arrows – Easy-to-spot blue (BUY) and red (SELL) arrows on your chart.
    Adaptive Signal Strength – Adjustable Signal Power for short-term, mid-term, or long-term trading.
    User-Friendly Interface – Clean chart display with no repainting or lagging signals.

    How It Works

    The UZFX SSS Indicator scans price action to detect:
    Bullish Reversals – When price breaks above a key resistance level after a downtrend.
    Bearish Reversals – When price breaks below a key support level after an uptrend.
    Trend Continuation Signals – Confirms strong momentum in the current trend direction.

    The indicator uses a proprietary algorithm to filter out false signals, ensuring high-quality trade setups.

    Why Traders Love This Indicator

    High Accuracy – Reduces noise and focuses on only the strongest signals.
    No Repainting – Signals appear only after candle close, ensuring reliability.
    Flexible for All Strategies – Works with scalping, day trading, and swing trading.
    Easy to Use – Just apply it to your chart and follow the arrows.
    Customizable Alerts – Never miss a trade with instant notifications.

    Who Should Use This Indicator?

    Scalpers – Catch quick 5-20 pips moves
    Day Traders – Find high-probability intraday setups
    Swing Traders – Identify strong trend reversals
    Beginners – Simple, arrow-based signals with no complex analysis needed
    Experts – Use as a confirmation tool alongside your strategy

    Get Started Now!

    Download & Install in seconds
    Follow the Signals and trade with confidence


    Recommended products
    Stratos Pali mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.5 (8)
    Indicators
    Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
    Max Min Delta Indicator
    TitanScalper
    Indicators
    Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
    DYJ BoS
    Daying Cao
    Indicators
    The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
    Mine Farm
    Maryna Kauzova
    Experts
    Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
    RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
    Kulvinder Singh
    Indicators
    RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Basic Support and Resistance MT5
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    Indicators
    Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
    Premium level Pro
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicators
    Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
    TRI Visualizer
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    Indicators
    TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
    Adaptive Momentum Wave
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    Adaptive Momentum Wave: Unlock the Market's True Rhythm Tired of lagging indicators that get you into trades too late and whipsaw you in choppy markets? The Adaptive Momentum Wave is a next-generation trend analysis tool meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem. It dynamically adjusts to market volatility, providing you with a clearer, more responsive, and less noisy view of the underlying trend. Stop guessing and start trading with an indicator that thinks like the market moves. The
    Multi Factor Channel Score MT5
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    MFCS (Multi Factor Channel Score)  is an advanced indicator designed to provide a clear reading of market dynamics through a weighted scoring system and adaptive volatility-based channels. MAIN FEATURES: Adaptive ATR channels adjusted to real-time volatility Multi-factor scoring (position, volume, momentum, HTF trend, volatility) Signals categorized by score intensity (0–100) Complete dashboard showing score, trend, and key indicators Multi-timeframe filtering to align market direction Optional
    KT Renko Patterns MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
    Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
    Niccolo Filippo Palombi
    Indicators
    Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicators
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
    Your Trend Friend
    Luigi Nunes Labigalini
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicators
    Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
    Rainbow EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
    Drawdown indicator
    Pascal Marmugi
    Indicators
    # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
    Pro Gold System Indicator
    PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
    Indicators
    ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
    Smooth Patterns
    Roman Vashchilin
    Indicators
    Trading patterns on Forex is considered to be the highest level of trading, since it usually requires years of mastering various patterns (shapes and candle combinations) and the ways they affect the price. Patterns are different combinations of Japanese candles on a chart, shapes of classical technical analysis, as well as any regularities of the market behavior repeating many times under the same conditions. After the patterns appear on a chart, the price starts behaving in a certain way allow
    Volality Index Scalper
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
    Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
    Gabriel Leite Nunes
    Experts
    This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
    Cumulative Delta NG
    Anton Polkovnikov
    Indicators
    Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
    Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
    Visual Bronze Path Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    Bronze Path Indicator The Bronze Path Indicator is a powerful yet customizable trading tool designed to help traders identify potential market opportunities using advanced technical analysis. This indicator provides a clear visual representation of buy and sell signals, ensuring traders can make informed decisions based on market conditions. Please note that this indicator is not optimized; it is created for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your trading strategy and preferences. Ho
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Indicators
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Indicators
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    Matreshka
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicators
    TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.47 (136)
    Indicators
    Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
    Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
    Shock Pullback
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
    Orderflow Scalp Pro
    TitanScalper
    Indicators
    Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicators
    How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
    Real Trend Zigzag PRO
    Timo Kosiol
    Indicators
    Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
    All Trend power
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
    Jingfeng Luo
    Indicators
    AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
    Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. MY RECOMMENDED*  BEST   TIME FRAMES : 30M AND ABOVE. {1H} IS MY FAVORITE. AND RESULTS ARE MIND BLOWING...! Key Features Include: Clear visual arrows for recent and histori
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Weltrade Spike Sentinel
    Batsirayi L Marango
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Indicators
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.53 (19)
    Indicators
    INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG    -     Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when acti
    More from author
    Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. MY RECOMMENDED*  BEST   TIME FRAMES : 30M AND ABOVE. {1H} IS MY FAVORITE. AND RESULTS ARE MIND BLOWING...! Key Features Include: Clear visual arrows for recent and histori
    Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that enables traders to immediately close all active market positions with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes all open Buy and Sell positions across all symbols. Uses the latest Bid/Ask price for accurate execution. Helps traders instantly
    FREE
    Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    4 (2)
    Libraries
    The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. Features: Automatically sets the Stop Loss of all open positions to breakeven (entry price). Enhances risk
    FREE
    Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT5 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close. Key Features: Automatically calculates the total expected profit and loss from all active trades and pending orders. Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close, helping traders manage entries a
    FREE
    Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    3 (1)
    Libraries
    The UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently. Features: Calculates the margin required for opening a 1-lot trade on the selected symbol. Determines the maximum lot size a trade
    FREE
    Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. Features: Automatically sets the Stop Loss of all open positions to breakeven (entry price). Enhances risk m
    FREE
    Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. Features: Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart. Works instantly with a single execution.
    FREE
    Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
    FREE
    Delete Only Pending Orders
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. Features: Deletes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Does not affect open market positions. Provides real-time execution feedbac
    FREE
    Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Experts
    The UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA is a straight forward and powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Account and Risk Management tool designed to protect your trading account by monitoring daily profit and loss limits. Created by (UZFX LABS), a trusted forex expert, this Expert Advisor (EA) does not open trades but focuses on enforcing your risk management rules to stop trading when limits are reached. It helps traders of all levels manage funds professionally, ensuring discipline and safety in trading. Key Fea
    FREE
    Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Indicators
    The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT4 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total   Take Profit (TP)   and   Stop Loss (SL)   values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close. Key Features: Automatically calculates the total expected profit and loss from all active trades and pending orders. Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close, helping traders manage e
    FREE
    Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Indicators
    Live Trades and History Visualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders track their open and closed positions with crystal-clear visual cues. Whether you're monitoring live trades or analyzing past performance, this tool provides intuitive, customizable displays of entry/exit points, profit/loss, and trade statistics—directly on your chart. Key Features: Visualize active trades with dynamic lines connecting entry to current price Instant profit/loss updates in real-tim
    FREE
    Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. Features: Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart. Works instantly with a single execut
    FREE
    Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Indicators
    The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. Key Features Displays running profit and loss in   USD and your local currency. Daily Profit & Loss Calculation   – Tracks closed trades' P&L for the cu
    FREE
    Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Libraries
    The   UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. Features: Deletes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Does   not   affect open market positions. Provides real-time
    FREE
    Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Indicators
    The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. Key Features Displays running profit and loss in   USD and your local currency. Daily Profit & Loss Calculation   – Tracks closed trades' P&L for the cu
    FREE
    Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    Indicators
    The UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a comprehensive tool designed to simplify trading decisions and enhance discipline. It automatically identifies high-probability buy and sell signals, removing emotion and guesswork from the process. For every signal generated, the indicator provides a complete trading plan directly on the chart. It plots precise entry, stop-loss, and up to five take-profit levels based on customizable risk-reward ratios. This built-in structure ensures
    Filter:
    维京
    67
    维京 2025.12.04 13:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    9755
    Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2025.12.13 09:30
    choose the Scalping Trading style and back bar from 3 to 1 or 2.
    ady887
    78
    ady887 2025.10.25 14:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    9755
    Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2025.10.26 13:54
    Thank you so much dear. May you succeed.
    240990
    37
    240990 2025.09.20 16:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    9755
    Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2025.09.22 12:15
    thanks a lot.
    Findolin
    1890
    Findolin 2025.09.11 19:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    9755
    Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2025.09.12 12:21
    Most welcome! Findolin.
    Reply to review