When it comes to recognizing perfect market opportunities and trading breakouts precisely, RangeXpert is one of the most effective tools on the market. Developed by me specifically for beginners and semi-professionals, it delivers analysis quality that you usually only know from professional trading tools for banks, institutional traders and hedge funds. The indicator identifies market areas that often lead to strong movements and marks them so clearly and intuitively that even complex structures become immediately visible. RangeXpert reduces wrong decisions, improves your timing and shows you in real time when a range ends and a real trend begins. The dynamic adjustment to volatility, the strength of multiple positions and the intelligent profit distribution make it one of the most powerful breakout indicators that traders use today.


Specifications

  • Perfect entry zone 
  • Perfectly optimized chart view 
  • Clearly visible take-profit and stop-loss lines
  • Signal-optimized trailing stop with pip display
  • All settings perfectly coordinated with each other
  • Intuitive color, chart and direction indications available
  • Colored candles during strong price movement (No Wick on Close) available
  • Signal color change as a possible indication of an upcoming trend reversal
  • Alerts: Popup, E-Mail, Push notifications and acoustic notifications
  • Trailing EMA for analysis of the trend change or for protecting the order
  • Compatible for all timeframes and all assets in MetaTrader
  • Ability to check strategies in the strategy tester
  • A true ALL-IN-ONE solution for traders



High-precision AUTOTRADING available COMING SOON. With my AutoXpert for traders who want to automate control.
The expert combines structured market logic with controlled automation.
Send me a friend request and become a free tester.



Recommendations

  • Scalp and intraday trading
  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 and H1, H4 (all)
  • Assets: Forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks and indices 
  • Account types: ECN, NDD, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Sessions: London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney and New York
  • Brokers: all available


Watch the video about RangeXpert and read all feature descriptions here.
DON'T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with us.
Requests? Write me – RangeXpert stays focused but adaptive.

Filter:
