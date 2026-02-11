FX Trend MT5 NG

FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence

Overview

FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. Meet him at https://stein.investments

1. Why FX Trend NG Is Different

Three-State Trend Logic – Not Just Buy or Sell

• Most indicators only show two states: Buy or Sell.

• FX Trend NG introduces a third state: Fade.

• Fade signals weakening trend intensity before a full reversal occurs. This additional layer gives you structural awareness instead of binary signals. Multi-Timeframe Clarity (M1 to MN1)

• Analyze trends across all relevant timeframes from scalping to position trading.

• Identify alignment, conflict, or exhaustion instantly.

• Configure timeframes freely to match your trading style. Trend Intensity in Percent

• Every timeframe includes a measurable intensity value.

• Visual bars reflect trend strength dynamically.

• Define your own Fade threshold to control when momentum is considered weakening.





2. Complete Market Coverage in One Panel

Monitor Multiple Asset Classes

• Forex Majors

• Forex All 28 Pairs

• Gold or all Metals

• Indices

• Cryptocurrencies Create your own personal monitoring system by adding custom symbols to the list. Whether you trade five instruments or the entire market, FX Trend NG adapts to your workflow. True Market Overview

See the trend direction and intensity of every symbol across every timeframe in one structured matrix. This is institutional-style market scanning made accessible.





3. Instant Chart Navigation

Click any symbol and timeframe inside the panel and the chart switches automatically. No manual searching. No tab chaos. You move directly from overview to execution.





4. Dynamic Trailing Trendline

Visual Trend Structure

• FX Trend NG draws a dynamic trendline directly in the chart.

• Color adapts to direction and intensity.

• A break of the line signals structural change. Built-In Trailing Logic

• Use the line as a professional trailing stop reference.

• Stay in strong trends longer.

• Allow price to breathe while maintaining structure. This makes FX Trend NG more than a dashboard. It becomes a practical manual trading framework.





5. Cross-Timeframe Trendline Projection

Display higher timeframe trendlines directly inside lower timeframe charts. Example:

• Trade on M15

• See the H1 or M30 trendline in the same chart Respect larger structure while executing precision entries.





6. Smart Alert System

Trend Switch Alerts

Receive notifications when a timeframe changes direction. Inline Alignment Alerts

Define custom multi-timeframe conditions, for example:

• Alert when M5 to D1 are fully aligned

• Alert when intensity rebuilds after a Fade phase Available as popup, email, or mobile push notifications.





7. Compact Mode & Multi-Instance Setup

Compact Mode

Reduce panel size while keeping full trend visibility. Multi-Instance Support

Run multiple panels simultaneously to split market categories:

• Panel 1: Forex & Gold

• Panel 2: Indices

• Panel 3: Cryptocurrencies Design your monitoring layout exactly how you need it.





8. Flexible Configuration

• Custom timeframes

• Adjustable intensity parameters

• Configurable Fade threshold

• Custom symbol lists

• Graphical customization options FX Trend NG remains powerful, yet fully adaptable.





FX Trend NG – Structured Trend Intelligence for Serious Traders

Stop reacting to random signals. Start reading structure, intensity, and alignment across the entire market.

Whether you trade Forex, Metals, Indices, or Crypto – FX Trend NG gives you the structural edge.





Professional Multi-Market Trend Scanner for MT5

Three-state trend logic. Full market coverage. Multi-timeframe alignment. Dynamic trailing structure.





Happy Trading!

Daniel & Alain