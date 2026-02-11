FX Trend MT5 NG

5

FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence

Overview
FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

1. Why FX Trend NG Is Different

Three-State Trend Logic – Not Just Buy or Sell
• Most indicators only show two states: Buy or Sell.
FX Trend NG introduces a third state: Fade.
• Fade signals weakening trend intensity before a full reversal occurs.

This additional layer gives you structural awareness instead of binary signals.

Multi-Timeframe Clarity (M1 to MN1)
• Analyze trends across all relevant timeframes from scalping to position trading.
• Identify alignment, conflict, or exhaustion instantly.
• Configure timeframes freely to match your trading style.

Trend Intensity in Percent
• Every timeframe includes a measurable intensity value.
• Visual bars reflect trend strength dynamically.
• Define your own Fade threshold to control when momentum is considered weakening.


2. Complete Market Coverage in One Panel

Monitor Multiple Asset Classes
• Forex Majors
• Forex All 28 Pairs
• Gold or all Metals
• Indices
• Cryptocurrencies

Create your own personal monitoring system by adding custom symbols to the list. Whether you trade five instruments or the entire market, FX Trend NG adapts to your workflow.

True Market Overview
See the trend direction and intensity of every symbol across every timeframe in one structured matrix. This is institutional-style market scanning made accessible.


3. Instant Chart Navigation

Click any symbol and timeframe inside the panel and the chart switches automatically.

No manual searching. No tab chaos. You move directly from overview to execution.


4. Dynamic Trailing Trendline

Visual Trend Structure
• FX Trend NG draws a dynamic trendline directly in the chart.
• Color adapts to direction and intensity.
• A break of the line signals structural change.

Built-In Trailing Logic
• Use the line as a professional trailing stop reference.
• Stay in strong trends longer.
• Allow price to breathe while maintaining structure.

This makes FX Trend NG more than a dashboard. It becomes a practical manual trading framework.


5. Cross-Timeframe Trendline Projection

Display higher timeframe trendlines directly inside lower timeframe charts.

Example:
• Trade on M15
• See the H1 or M30 trendline in the same chart

Respect larger structure while executing precision entries.


6. Smart Alert System

Trend Switch Alerts
Receive notifications when a timeframe changes direction.

Inline Alignment Alerts
Define custom multi-timeframe conditions, for example:
• Alert when M5 to D1 are fully aligned
• Alert when intensity rebuilds after a Fade phase

Available as popup, email, or mobile push notifications.


7. Compact Mode & Multi-Instance Setup

Compact Mode
Reduce panel size while keeping full trend visibility.

Multi-Instance Support
Run multiple panels simultaneously to split market categories:
• Panel 1: Forex & Gold
• Panel 2: Indices
• Panel 3: Cryptocurrencies

Design your monitoring layout exactly how you need it.


8. Flexible Configuration

• Custom timeframes
• Adjustable intensity parameters
• Configurable Fade threshold
• Custom symbol lists
• Graphical customization options

FX Trend NG remains powerful, yet fully adaptable.


FX Trend NG – Structured Trend Intelligence for Serious Traders

Stop reacting to random signals. Start reading structure, intensity, and alignment across the entire market.

Whether you trade Forex, Metals, Indices, or Crypto – FX Trend NG gives you the structural edge.


Professional Multi-Market Trend Scanner for MT5

Three-state trend logic. Full market coverage. Multi-timeframe alignment. Dynamic trailing structure.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 7
wzrd67
119
wzrd67 2026.05.22 17:00 
 

Another excellent tool from Stein Investments! It's great for giving a quick market overview and for indicating trends on an individual chart. When used in conjunction with other Stein Investments tools, it's an important piece in any trend-following trading system. I also appreciate the care and attention that goes into the design of all the Stein Investment tools, along with their aesthetics: they not only function brilliantly but they look great on the charts too!

dmb09forex
140
dmb09forex 2026.05.22 01:43 
 

I’ve been using Stein Investments products for a while now, including FX Trend, FX Power, FX Levels, and PTM. Their tools have become an essential part of my trading strategy, built around their ecosystem and methodologies. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious traders.

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.02.22 06:58 
 

This is the 4th indicator that i buy from Stein. It has high quality indicators and the best support i have ever seen.

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Kevin Strydom
230
Kevin Strydom 2026.07.06 07:58 
 

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wzrd67
119
wzrd67 2026.05.22 17:00 
 

Another excellent tool from Stein Investments! It's great for giving a quick market overview and for indicating trends on an individual chart. When used in conjunction with other Stein Investments tools, it's an important piece in any trend-following trading system. I also appreciate the care and attention that goes into the design of all the Stein Investment tools, along with their aesthetics: they not only function brilliantly but they look great on the charts too!

dmb09forex
140
dmb09forex 2026.05.22 01:43 
 

I’ve been using Stein Investments products for a while now, including FX Trend, FX Power, FX Levels, and PTM. Their tools have become an essential part of my trading strategy, built around their ecosystem and methodologies. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious traders.

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.02.22 06:58 
 

This is the 4th indicator that i buy from Stein. It has high quality indicators and the best support i have ever seen.

Johnfinley84
189
Johnfinley84 2026.02.16 21:03 
 

This is the latest edition from Daniel and his team, And all I can say is that it is brilliant, Once you refine the settings for your trading style its beyond as good as your going to get as retail investors, and I know it will just get better as the updates roll in. EXCELLENT PRODUCT!!! Well Done Stein Investments!!

Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2026.02.15 15:01 
 

Excellent Multi-Timeframe Trend Tool – Highly Recommended! FX Trend NG is an outstanding addition to the FX Suite. The three-state trend logic (Buy/Sell/Fade) provides crucial insight most indicators miss, and the multi-market panel saves tremendous time. The dynamic trendlines work brilliantly for trailing stops, and as always with Stein Investments, the quality is top-notch with exceptional support. Absolutely worth it!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Jack Hudson
121
Jack Hudson 2026.02.13 07:45 
 

FX Trend Classic has been a favorite of mine and many others for years. This one is even smarter and with additional useful features. Daniels support is always rapid in the Telegram room and unlike so many others he trades his own work.

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