M1 Sniper MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 28 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets as well.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS FOR FREE!

The signals of the indicator can be traded in the direction of the trend and against it. I teach a special trading technique which will help you trade in both directions using the signals of the indicator. The method is based on using special dynamic support and resistance price areas.

After purchase you will be able to instantly download the M1 SNIPER arrow indicator. Moreover I provide the extra Apollo Dynamic SR indicator shown in the screenshots below to all users of the M1 SNIPER tool absolutely for free! The combo of these two indicators can help you make your trading with M1 time frame easier and more accurate.

I wish you great success in trading!

Reviews 5
Mohamed Ibrahim
36
Mohamed Ibrahim 2026.07.18 22:05 
 

Hi Oleg, thank you for this amazing product and extra free indicators and tools, really impressive, I loved your work, also thank you for the tons of information which you provided beside the M1 Sniper guide.. Your guide is fully detailed even when you mention examples you prefer to show it on screenshot from chart with some scenarios Really I am happy that I got your product, great job and effort from such an excellent trader knows how to teach and help other traders. Gents this indicator is the best the best for those who working in scalp time frame (M1 and M5) Don't miss this indicator

Gryffn10
584
Gryffn10 2026.07.18 04:25 
 

Hi Oleg... Thank you for your very detailed message and all the extra indicators and the EA... I have always loved your work and the accuracy of your indicators so I have just popped in to confirm with all your other users... You are the BEST and your indicators WORK! Kind regards Gry🌹

elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2026.07.17 08:28 
 

This is the third product I’ve purchased from this content creator; they are very supportive, and I really love their products.

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Odete Argelio Simbine
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QUASAR SYNC 3TF: The Ultimate Pro HUD Dashboard A next-generation MTF indicator combining perfect visibility with high-precision trend analysis. [ 5 Core Features ] 100% Non-Repaint: Arrows and signals never repaint, disappear, or shift after the candle closes. 3TF Sync System: Instantly analyzes the current and two higher timeframes. The panel and candles highlight brightly when all 3 trends perfectly align. 10 Premium Themes: Click the "THEME" button to instantly switch between 10 beautiful U
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Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.08.07 08:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Ibrahim
36
Mohamed Ibrahim 2026.07.18 22:05 
 

Hi Oleg, thank you for this amazing product and extra free indicators and tools, really impressive, I loved your work, also thank you for the tons of information which you provided beside the M1 Sniper guide.. Your guide is fully detailed even when you mention examples you prefer to show it on screenshot from chart with some scenarios Really I am happy that I got your product, great job and effort from such an excellent trader knows how to teach and help other traders. Gents this indicator is the best the best for those who working in scalp time frame (M1 and M5) Don't miss this indicator

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.19 10:18
Hello, dear Mohamed! Thank you for such an amazing review! I’m glad you’re enjoying my trading tools and finding them useful. Knowing that you are satisfied is the best reward for my work. Your kind words and support mean a lot! Wishing you great success in all areas of your life! May God bless you and bring you prosperity and abundance!
Gryffn10
584
Gryffn10 2026.07.18 04:25 
 

Hi Oleg... Thank you for your very detailed message and all the extra indicators and the EA... I have always loved your work and the accuracy of your indicators so I have just popped in to confirm with all your other users... You are the BEST and your indicators WORK! Kind regards Gry🌹

elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2026.07.17 08:28 
 

This is the third product I’ve purchased from this content creator; they are very supportive, and I really love their products.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.17 11:06
My dear friend, Thank You very much for your positive feedback! Your kind words mean a lot to me. I am happy to know my trading methods do really help you in trading. Thank you very much for being my valued returning customer!:)
MarkHamp
158
MarkHamp 2026.07.06 20:54 
 

This is a fantastic indicator. Right up there with the Gann Made Easy one Oleg does. I am a truck driver and being in a position to place trades when the indicator posts one is quite often not achievable as I am driving. Now he has compiled an EA to run alongside the indicator it automates everything meaning I can be in many more trades. At the moment I am only running a 1k demo account just to be sure everything runs smoothly. Using the included set files it seems to place many trades but with small profits. Much like the plugin title suggests Sniping at it. As of typing this and today is my first day it has placed an amazing 27 trades with one loss. The lowest winning trade was £0.76 and the highest £1.93 This is on a 1k demo account. Yes of course it's early and time will tell but very positive results so far. Any major losses over time I will report back. 5 stars from me.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.07 10:07
Thank you so much for your kind words and positive feedback! It really means a lot for me to hear that the tools I provide, have been helpful to you. My goal is always to provide useful trading tools and assistance to help people succeed in trading, so I'm glad to know I could contribute to your forex trading journey. I really appreciate your trust and appreciation. I wish you GREAT SUCCESS in trading! And may the Forex market always be at your side! Thank You once again!
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