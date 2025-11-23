PredatorPulse AI Trader

PREDATOR PULSE AI TRADER - ATHENA Quantum Neural Trading System

NOTE THIS IS A VERY DEEP NEURAL NETWORK SIMILAR AND BETTER TO THOSE USED BY INSTITUTIONAL DESKS.

THIS IS THE SONS BRIDGING THE GAP AND GIVING YOU A FIGHTING CHANCE TO MASTER THE MARKET THROUGH ATHENA THEN SIT BACK AND WATCH IT WORK

THIS OFFER COMES WITH UNLIMITED FUTURE UPDATES FOR OUR PRODUCTS AND THIS IS ATHENA FIRST GEN NEURAL LAYER AI. GRAB YOURS WHILE OFFER LASTS

Plus free trainer EA these two are a limited launch offer for the Athena series.

Limited Launch Offer: Only 200 Copies Available at This Price (168 remaining)

Predator Pulse AI Trader-AEGIS V14 combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with institutional Smart Money Concepts to deliver non-repainting signals backed by a self-learning neural network. Adapts to all market conditions across any symbol and timeframe.

Core Technology:

ATHENA Quantum Neural Network (6-layer deep learning, 80 institutional features)

Smart Money Concepts integration (Order Blocks, FVG, BOS, Supply/Demand)

Multi-timeframe adaptive parameters

Self-correcting confidence calibration

Continuous learning from every closed trade

KEY FEATURES

ATHENA AI Engine

Real-time confidence scoring (0-100%) on every signal. Self-learning correction matrix improves from prediction errors. Experience replay buffer retains 10000+ historical trades. Ensemble voting system uses multiple neural networks for consensus predictions.

ATHENA trains automatically on first installation, analyzing up to 5000 historical bars. Initial training completes in 2-5 minutes. After deployment, continuously learns from every closed trade.

Smart Money Concepts Suite

Fully automated detection of institutional patterns:

Order Blocks (bullish/bearish, mitigated/unmitigated)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with fill tracking

Liquidity Grabs and Stop Hunts

Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)

Market Structure Shifts (MSS)

Supply and Demand Zones

Premium and Discount Arrays

All SMC elements automatically drawn on chart, scored by institutional strength (0-100%), updated in real-time, color-coded by quality.

Signal Generation System

Non-repainting arrows confirmed after bar close with complete trade setup:

Bullish and Bearish entry signals

Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, three Take Profit levels

Structural stop-loss placement (swing highs/lows + ATR)

Risk-to-reward ratios: TP1 (2:1), TP2 (3:1), TP3 (4.5:1)

Trailing stop activation after TP1

Break-even move after 1R achieved

Pattern Recognition

Detects 12 patterns:

Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

Pin Bars (Hammer and Shooting Star)

Morning Star and Evening Star

Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows

Bullish and Bearish Harami

Inside Bars

Doji Reversals

Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly)

Head and Shoulders

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Comprehensive higher timeframe confirmation:

Configurable HTF (default: H1, H4, D1)

Automated trend alignment verification

Structure confirmation across timeframes

Adjustable confluence requirements (1-3)

Swing mode uses all three HTF for maximum accuracy

Adaptive Trading Modes

Automatic mode selection based on timeframe:

Scalping Mode (M1-M15): Fast signals, tight stops, quick TPs

Confluence: 2 factors | Score: 45% | ATR: 2.0x

TP Ratios: 1.2:1, 1.8:1, 2.5:1

Intraday Mode (M30-H4): Balanced approach

Confluence: 2 factors | Score: 45% | ATR: 2.5x

TP Ratios: 2:1, 3:1, 4.5:1

Swing Mode (D1-W1): Conservative entries, wider stops

Confluence: 3 factors | Score: 55% | ATR: 3.2x

TP Ratios: 2.5:1, 3.5:1, 5.5:1

Each mode auto-adjusts confluence requirements, scoring thresholds, stop distances, TP ratios, cooldown periods, and order block lookback ranges.

Market Condition Intelligence

Real-time regime detection:

Trending vs. Ranging identification

Volatility classification (Low, Medium, High, Extreme)

Trading session awareness (Asian, London, New York, Overlap, Off-hours)

Market cycle position (Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown)

Volume surge detection

Adaptive parameter adjustment based on market state for optimal signal quality.

Institutional Risk Management

First we are traininv models using microfeatures directly uncorrelated to make model understand depths of matket making nanosecond predictions

Advanced position sizing:

Kelly Criterion calculation

Optimal-F sizing methodology

Fixed lot or risk-percentage modes

Real-time account heat monitoring (0-100%)

Protective limits:

Maximum daily loss percentage

Maximum daily profit target

Maximum concurrent signals

Spread filter (avoids unfavorable conditions)

Drawdown tracking with alerts

Real-time metrics:

Win rate (overall and per mode)

Profit factor

Sharpe ratio

Sortino ratio

Maximum drawdown

Kelly percentage

Live account equity curve

Professional Dashboard System

Main Performance Panel: Real-time win rate, signal count, total pips, profit factor, Sharpe ratio, market condition, volatility regime, current session.

ATHENA AI Panel: Live prediction (STRONG_BUY to STRONG_SELL), confidence percentage, model quality, total trades learned, AI win rate, update timestamp.

Risk Management Panel: Account balance and equity, drawdown percentage, account heat level, daily profit/loss tracking, Kelly recommendation.

Order Block Panel: Top 8 active order blocks, bullish/bearish classification, strength percentage, distance to price, mitigation status.

Active Signals Panel: Last 5 live signals, entry prices, status, TP1/TP2/TP3 hit indicators, break-even activation.

Alert System

Multi-channel: Pop-up alerts, sound notifications, push notifications, email alerts, Telegram integration.

Alert types: New signal, TP hit, SL hit, break-even moved, premium OB detected, major BOS event, account heat critical.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 4240+)

Memory: 15-25 MB | CPU: <5%

Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

Timeframes: All (M1-MN1)

Included: 12 professional libraries

ATHENA LEARNING

Initial Training: Automatically analyzes 5000 historical bars, trains neural network (80 epochs), validates on holdout data, saves model. Completes in 2-5 minutes.

Continuous Learning: Learns from every closed trade. Correction matrix adjusts weights. Confidence calibration optimizes thresholds. Experience replay stores 10000+ trades. Auto-saves every 3 trades. Optional daily retraining.

Adaptive Learning Rates (per Timeframe): M1: 0.000008 | M5: 0.00001 | M15: 0.0002 | M30: 0.0003 | H1: 0.00035 | H4: 0.0004 | D1: 0.0005 | W1: 0.00055 | MN1: 0.0006

Symbol-Adaptive Multipliers: Forex Majors: 1.0x | Forex Minors: 0.85x | Exotics: 0.7x | Crypto: 0.5x | Indices: 0.9x | Commodities: 0.75x

PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

Scalping Mode: 60-70% win rate, small wins/losses

Intraday Mode: 55-65% win rate, balanced R:R

Swing Mode: 50-60% win rate, large wins (3-5R average)

ATHENA Accuracy: 60-75% after 100+ trades learned

AFTER PURCHASE SUPPORT

Contact developer for:

Personal 1-on-1 setup assistance

Custom optimization for your broker

Best parameter sets for your trading style

Additional configuration files

Troubleshooting and technical support

As highlighted this is a deep 6 neural system and will need time to train the Sons haven't blackboxed the model and initial training takes time and computation power thus the EA trainer is recommended .





The model is semi autonomous to track learning progress and accept change but don't change settings if you don't understand we are working to ensuring a fully autonomous ensemble.Only current Users of athena gen 0l will get the upgraded two model meta for free with its launch product . Feel free to contact developer for any enquiry



