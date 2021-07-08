PZ Lopez Trend MT5

Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends

This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%.

  • Amazingly easy to trade
  • Find oversold/overbought situations
  • Enjoy noise-free trading at all times
  • Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts
  • The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance
  • It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard

The indicator is suited to trade low timeframes, because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections, by reducing market noise around a mean price.

  • The indicator needs no optimization at all
  • It implements email/sound/push alerts
  • The indicator is non-repainting and non-backpainting

This indicator implements a trend-following orientation suitable for small timeframes that can permeate into very long trends in higher timeframes, amplifying your winnings.

Anatomy of the Indicator

The indicator displays a colored line surrounded by a price band. The colored line is the mean price of the security, and the price band represents the overbought/oversold levels. If the mean price is blue you should be looking for long trades when the market is not overbought, and if the mean price is red, you should be looking for short trades when the market is not oversold.

A trend change in the indicator is not a signal to trade or close the opposite trades right away! The bands are used for timing.


Technical Information

  • The indicator is evaluated every bar, not every tick
  • The indicator has only one drop-down parameter with four possible values
  • It implements visual, sound, email and push alerts

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

