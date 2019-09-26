TrendLine PRO MT5

4.67

The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection.
Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices.

The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy.

Robots using Trend Line PRO and real Signals can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx/seller

At the moment, the Trend Line PRO indicator is distributed for $75. The price after the promotion is $149.


Advantages of Trend Line PRO

  • Never redraws its signals
  • The possibility of using it as an independent strategy
  • It has three automatic levels Take Profit and Stop Loss level 
  • The indicator has iCustom signal buffers, which allows you to create trading robots based on it
  • Has a notification function
  • The indicator has proven its effectiveness in trading on real accounts


How to set up and optimize the Trend Line PRO indicator:

  • By changing the Amplitude parameter and the TP and SL levels, focus on the Profit value  on the indicator dashboard
  • You can automatically optimize the indicator parameters using: Optimizer Utility
  • Detailed instructions (ENG): here


How the Trend Line PRO indicator works:

  • After the indicator signal appears in the form of an up or down arrow, wait for the end of the current candle on which the signal was formed
  • Open a position in the same direction (you can open up to 3 orders simultaneously with different levels of Take Profit protection)
  • Set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels suggested by the indicator
  • After the price reaches the first protection level TP1, close the first order and move the Stop Loss at the level of the entry price (breakeven),
  • Fix the profit partially or completely on TP2 or TP3


    Reviews 145
    LaraOmar9090
    296
    LaraOmar9090 2023.07.26 10:24 
     

    I've been using this indicator for 2 years and I can say that its one of the most reliable indicators to use

    Rookietrader
    233
    Rookietrader 2024.05.16 01:26 
     

    hello , the indicator is great , but I want to ask you it s possible show how works the HTF Histogram correctly , I dont got it clearly how is work? I think I dont using totally correctly, thank you

    Filter:
    [Deleted] 2025.12.04 15:02 
     

    Santos Pedro Hilari Gutierrez
    24
    Santos Pedro Hilari Gutierrez 2025.08.10 23:11 
     

    Gerald Boham
    216
    Gerald Boham 2025.04.23 20:05 
     

    lt775775
    84
    lt775775 2025.03.27 18:22 
     

    PHAI6813
    15
    PHAI6813 2025.03.23 12:56 
     

    Corral
    24
    Corral 2025.02.26 17:35 
     

    Dankira Properties
    18
    Dankira Properties 2024.12.28 07:37 
     

    33.Hl21
    154
    33.Hl21 2024.12.13 19:31 
     

    Mel888
    14
    Mel888 2024.11.28 09:01 
     

    YAho33
    146
    YAho33 2024.11.26 15:39 
     

    Irusel
    704
    Irusel 2024.10.29 21:12 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.11.01 07:34
    Спасибо. Присоединяйтесь к нашему каналу чтобы быть в курсе обновлений: https://t.me/robomarket_org
    Passakon Ekaburudkul
    368
    Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.07.26 08:03 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.09.18 20:36
    Thanks Passakon (and other customers) for your review. Join our channel to be informed about new programs and promo: https://t.me/robomarket_org
    nisha
    156
    nisha 2024.06.24 04:10 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.10.12 13:43
    Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
    Rookietrader
    233
    Rookietrader 2024.05.16 01:26 
     

    hello , the indicator is great , but I want to ask you it s possible show how works the HTF Histogram correctly , I dont got it clearly how is work? I think I dont using totally correctly, thank you

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.10.12 13:45
    Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
    You can find HTF description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722749
    Feel free to ask me any questions
    sunnychow
    9048
    sunnychow 2024.04.23 15:41 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.05.11 19:21
    Thank you. Feel free to ask me any questions.
    All our programs: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx/seller
    tet32523451
    14
    tet32523451 2023.11.01 15:14 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.03.14 18:32
    Hello. Actually if you want to trade automatically, you need to use Trend Line EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63002?source=Site+Profile+Seller If you sleep, you should use SL and TP levels which the Trend Line PRO indicator shows you.
    King Leung Chiu
    505
    King Leung Chiu 2023.09.23 09:23 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.09.23 09:26
    Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
    LaraOmar9090
    296
    LaraOmar9090 2023.07.26 10:24 
     

    I've been using this indicator for 2 years and I can say that its one of the most reliable indicators to use

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.08.17 20:02
    Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
    Methee Taengngam
    1218
    Methee Taengngam 2023.05.21 11:57 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.08.17 20:02
    Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
    Vladimir Kraus
    26
    Vladimir Kraus 2023.05.02 17:45 
     

    Evgenii Aksenov
    231357
    Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.05.02 18:08
    Hi. Sure. I will contact you DM
    12345678
    Reply to review