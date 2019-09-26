TrendLine PRO MT5

The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection.

Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices.

The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy.

Robots using Trend Line PRO and real Signals can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx/seller

At the moment, the Trend Line PRO indicator is distributed for $75. The price after the promotion is $149.





Advantages of Trend Line PRO

Never redraws its signals

The possibility of using it as an independent strategy

It has three automatic levels Take Profit and Stop Loss level

The indicator has iCustom signal buffers, which allows you to create trading robots based on it

Has a notification function

The indicator has proven its effectiveness in trading on real accounts





How to set up and optimize the Trend Line PRO indicator:

By changing the Amplitude parameter and the TP and SL levels, focus on the Profit value on the indicator dashboard

You can automatically optimize the indicator parameters using: Optimizer Utility

Optimizer Utility Detailed instructions (ENG): here





How the Trend Line PRO indicator works:

After the indicator signal appears in the form of an up or down arrow, wait for the end of the current candle on which the signal was formed

Open a position in the same direction (you can open up to 3 orders simultaneously with different levels of Take Profit protection)

Set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels suggested by the indicator

After the price reaches the first protection level TP1, close the first order and move the Stop Loss at the level of the entry price (breakeven),

Fix the profit partially or completely on TP2 or TP3



