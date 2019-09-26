TrendLine PRO MT5
- Indicators
- Evgenii Aksenov
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 20 March 2025
- Activations: 20
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection.
Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices.
The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy.
Robots using Trend Line PRO and real Signals can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx/seller
At the moment, the Trend Line PRO indicator is distributed for $75. The price after the promotion is $149.
Advantages of Trend Line PRO
- Never redraws its signals
- The possibility of using it as an independent strategy
- It has three automatic levels Take Profit and Stop Loss level
- The indicator has iCustom signal buffers, which allows you to create trading robots based on it
- Has a notification function
- The indicator has proven its effectiveness in trading on real accounts
How to set up and optimize the Trend Line PRO indicator:
- By changing the Amplitude parameter and the TP and SL levels, focus on the Profit value on the indicator dashboard
- You can automatically optimize the indicator parameters using: Optimizer Utility
- Detailed instructions (ENG): here
How the Trend Line PRO indicator works:
- After the indicator signal appears in the form of an up or down arrow, wait for the end of the current candle on which the signal was formed
- Open a position in the same direction (you can open up to 3 orders simultaneously with different levels of Take Profit protection)
- Set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels suggested by the indicator
- After the price reaches the first protection level TP1, close the first order and move the Stop Loss at the level of the entry price (breakeven),
- Fix the profit partially or completely on TP2 or TP3
I've been using this indicator for 2 years and I can say that its one of the most reliable indicators to use