Advanced Supply Demand MT5

4.53

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)

Important Information Revealed

Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply Demand, please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720245 

Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of entry or target? Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This is because it graphically shows the strongest supply and demand zones and how it performed in the past (showing old zones). These features were designed to help make it easier for you to find the best entry zones and levels. Now you can optimize and edit the zone strength for your symbol and timeframe!

Advanced Supply Demand Indicator works on all products and timeframes. It is a new formula, and the very new features are two zone strength functions adjustable by user input! This is a great advantage in trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the zone strength with min X-factor of price travel away, you will be able to tell whether the zone is strong or not.

The supply and demand zones are used as an alert trigger. You have the choice of 3 alerts. If the price 1) enters the zone and/or 2) breaks the zone and/or 3) a reversal candle has formed from a zone. You can use popup alert with sound on MetaTrader 4 and/or push and/or email. When you will receive the alert you will know as a trader what to do.

A message will tell you how many demand zones have been broken in a row, so you want to trade with the trend and look for a trend continuation.

The indicator can detect nested S/D zones!

A very powerful feature! The alert will tell if a S/D zone is nested (within) a higher timeframe S/D zone! All alerts can be filtered for nested zones.

Parameters

Supply Demand settings

  • Min candles before a zone is printed (used for live chart).
  • Min X-factor of price travel away (ATR) (The higher the number the stronger the zones). OPTIMIZE HERE FOR YOUR SYMBOL AND TIME FRAME!
  • Min Y-factor of price travel away (zone size) 2nd Input: The higher the number the stronger the zones. OPTIMIZE HERE FOR YOUR SYMBOL AND TIME FRAME!
  • Limited size of a big zone. Max factor (ATR) (Oversized big zones will be reduced. The higher the number the larger zones are allowed).

MTF settings

  • Add higher TF
  • Higher TF period (if MTF is the same or lower than chart TF, the higher one will be used)
  • min HTF!-candles before a zone is printed
  • min X-factor of price travel away (ATR) MTF
  • min Y-factor of price travel away (zone size) MTF
  • Limited size of a big zone. Max factor (ATR) MTF (Oversized big zones will be reduced. The higher the number the larger zones are allowed).
  • Show inner price labels MTF
  • Show outer price labels MTF

Chart settings

  • Show inner price labels.
  • Show outer price labels.
  • Show old zones (needed for Sup/Dem counter, see below).
  • Show yesterdays high/low
  • Show todays pivot
  • Show number of broken Sup/Dem in a row (counter)
  • Show above in corner
  • draw rectangle extended over live candle

Alert settings

  • Alert zone hit
  • Alert zone break
  • Alert reverse candle from zone
  • alert only NESTED zones! (within MTF)
  • Alert Fake Breakout
  • FBO min bar Size Point
  • FBO bar close back % (20-90)
  • FBO pattern bar count (1-3)
  • Popup Alerts (MT4 popup and sound)
  • Send email alerts
  • Send push alerts

    Color settings

    • You know how to use it. Each zone has its own color.
      To see the full list click here.

      Other settings

      • use PIN (to use for an EA)
      • Show max number of supply zones
      • Show max number of demand zones
      • To see the full list click here.

        Tips

        1. User Manual: Click Here.
        2. Use my template (See comments).
        3. Optimize Zone Strength for your symbol and timeframe.
        4. Stay within the trend. The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength.
        5. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

        I will always help you if you have any questions.

        Best regards, Bernhard


        Reviews 19
        Ely Alsedy
        9369
        Ely Alsedy 2024.03.15 09:56 
         

        it's a great tool to use for assessing the market zones and make a decision also very good to spot fake outs i love to use it with Demark channel or another channel indicator the support and the author gets a THUMBS UP from me

        Claudio Jones
        229
        Claudio Jones 2024.01.28 21:50 
         

        I bought it today at first very promising, light and well built indicator. In the backtest, the reversal arrows work very well in conjunction with the alerts. Everything working perfectly.

        update 27/06/24 - without a doubt it remains an excellent indicator.

        great profits over this period, I'm on an insane streak. Thanks Bernhard!!!

        Heyneke
        55
        Heyneke 2023.11.09 20:25 
         

        Insanely accurate indicator ! Took the time to study the logic and settings behind the indicator. Strongly doubt you’ll find better on the market. Thanks a mil

        Recommended products
        RBreaker
        Zhong Long Wu
        Indicators
        RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
        Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
        Rafael Vasili
        Indicators
        DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
        Noize Absorption Index
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        Indicators
        Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
        Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
        Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
        Indicators
        STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
        Professional Renko Chart MT5
        Elham Afsharpour
        Indicators
        Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a clean MetaTrader 5 Renko chart indicator designed to display Renko bricks in a separate indicator window, with optional Renko box visualization directly on the main price chart. The indicator is built for traders who want a familiar Renko chart style inside MetaTrader 5, similar to the Renko chart visualization available on popular modern charting platforms such as TradingView. It converts normal time-based candles into Renko bricks
        Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
        Ku Chuan Lien
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
        Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
        Yardley Zuniga
        Indicators
        Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
        JTC Smart Gold Indicator
        Moses Adjaklo
        Indicators
        JTC Smart Gold Indicator is a professional trading indicator designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) 5-minute timeframe on MetaTrader 5. It focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities during the New York session while helping traders maintain a disciplined and structured trading approach. Unlike indicators that generate excessive signals, JTC is designed to prioritise quality over quantity, typically highlighting a small number of carefully selected opportunities during active
        Heikin Ashi MTF
        Ebrah Ssali
        Indicators
        Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
        Trend Master V2
        Oratile Pitsoane
        Indicators
        What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
        Drawdown indicator
        Pascal Marmugi
        Indicators
        # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
        Tethys Pullback Compass
        Guad Bibar
        Indicators
        Tethys Pullback Compass – Non-Repainting Pullback Signals for MT5 Tethys Pullback Compass is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish trend-continuation setups after a pullback . Instead of chasing extended moves, Tethys waits for price to retrace and evaluates multiple conditions before displaying a signal. Trend → Pullback → Confirmation → Signal 100% Non-Repainting Closed-Bar Signals Signals are confirmed only after the candle has closed. Once a signal is co
        Cumulative Delta NG
        Anton Polkovnikov
        Indicators
        Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
        Long island reversal MT5
        Dmitry Fedoseev
        Indicators
        An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
        CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
        Chainarong Yensawat
        Indicators
        CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
        Your Trend Friend
        Luigi Nunes Labigalini
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
        Universal Soul Reaper
        Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
        Indicators
        Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
        Impulses and Corrections 5
        Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
        Indicators
        "Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
        CosmiCLab FIBO
        Kirils Subins
        Indicators
        CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
        HTF Candle POC
        Nhat Vy Vu
        Indicators
        C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
        BTC Trend Scalper MT5
        Ardhan Kurniawan
        Experts
        BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
        Wave Trend MT5
        Diego Arribas Lopez
        Indicators
        MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
        Trend Strenght Index Indicator
        Daniel Froebel
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Trend Indicator Multi-timeframe trend scoreboard with box system, ATR impulse arrows and automatic score for MetaTrader 5. Panel Position The scoreboard panel can be freely positioned in the chart using X and Y coordinates. Parameter Default Description X 260 Horizontal position of the panel (pixels from left) Y 25 Vertical position of the panel (pixels from top) Timeframes The scoreboard displays three columns. Each column can be set to any timeframe independently. Parameter Default Descri
        Advanced CRT Indicator MT5
        Tola Moses Hector
        Indicators
        Advanced CRT Indicator MT5 — Candle Range Theory Tool Advanced CRT Indicator MT5 is a professional analysis tool that automates Candle Range Theory. It identifies consolidation ranges, breakout levels, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and profit targets, with a real-time dashboard and alerts. Overview - Multi-timeframe candle range detection   - Automatic breakout levels with buffer settings   - Fair Value Gap identification and tracking   - Up to three customizable target levels (Risk:Reward ratios)  
        CleanTrend by NeuralTick
        Oleh Savinovskyi
        Indicators
        CleanTrend by NeuralTick is a trend indicator that NEVER repaints the past. Tired of indicators that look beautiful on history but repaint signals in live trading? Three reasons why traders who are fed up with noise and deception choose CleanTrend: 100% NO REPAINTING. The line colour is fixed forever. Not a single bar will change retroactively — test it in the Strategy Tester. DUAL NOISE FILTER. A signal appears only when the price has moved beyond a set threshold (MinMove) and has held
        Premium level Pro
        Dmitriy Kashevich
        Indicators
        Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
        Crash index scalping indicator
        David Chokumanyara
        Indicators
        Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
        Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
        Boris Armenteros
        1 (1)
        Indicators
        Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
        Mine Farm
        Maryna Kauzova
        Experts
        Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
        Has rsi signal
        Evgenii Savinov
        Indicators
        HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Trend Sniper X
        Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
        5 (11)
        Indicators
        Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
        Neuro Poseidon MT5
        Daria Rezueva
        4.85 (54)
        Indicators
        Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
        Divergence Bomber
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.89 (94)
        Indicators
        From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
        Entry Points Pro for MT5
        Yury Orlov
        4.51 (148)
        Indicators
        The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
        Superhero
        Ihor Otkydach
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
        SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
        Muhammad Usman Siddique
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
        SkyHammer Signal Pro
        Shengzu Zhong
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
        Gem SIGNAL
        Shengzu Zhong
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
        The Oracle Pro
        Ottaviano De Cicco
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
        Azimuth Pro
        Ottaviano De Cicco
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
        Ace Trend
        Mikhail Sergeev
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
        Quant Direction MT5
        Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
        Indicators
        Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
        Supply and demand indicators MT5
        Xin You Lin
        Indicators
        FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
        Btmm state engine pro
        Garry James Goodchild
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
        M1 Quantum MT5
        Hamed Dehgani
        4.27 (11)
        Indicators
        Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
        Session High Low Lines
        Rostyslav Hrytsai
        Indicators
        Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
        Quantum TrendPulse
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (25)
        Indicators
        Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
        PrimeScalping
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        Indicators
        PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
        RelicusRoad Pro MT5
        Relicus LLC
        4.96 (24)
        Indicators
        RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
        Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
        Genki Andou
        3.8 (5)
        Indicators
        KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
        Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
        TrendMaestro5
        Stefano Frisetti
        Indicators
        note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
        Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
        Numan Naseer
        Indicators
        contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
        Trend Forecaster
        Alexey Minkov
        5 (8)
        Indicators
        Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
        Bill Williams Advanced
        Siarhei Vashchylka
        5 (11)
        Indicators
        Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
        Precision Spike Detector
        Francisco Mandomo Simbine
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
        Ziva LSE Pro
        Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
        Indicators
        ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
        KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
        KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
        Indicators
        Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
        OrderFlux Footprint Orderflow
        Simon Draxler
        Indicators
        OrderFlux – Order Flow and Footprint Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OrderFlux is a professional order flow and footprint indicator for MetaTrader 5. It opens up each individual candle and reveals what is happening inside: traded volume at every price level, separated into aggressive buyers and sellers. From this tick data, a complete Footprint Chart is built in real time, including Delta, Imbalance, Volume Profile, and Market Profile . A standard chart only shows Open, High, Low, and Close. That is
        Spike detector Rider
        Francisco Mandomo Simbine
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
        More from author
        Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.8 (104)
        Indicators
        Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
        Advanced Supply Demand
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.91 (302)
        Indicators
        Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.43 (7)
        Indicators
        Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
        Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.91 (659)
        Indicators
        Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
        Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.81 (21)
        Indicators
        Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
        GOLD Impulse with Alert
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.67 (12)
        Indicators
        This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
        Currency Strength Exotics
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.88 (33)
        Indicators
        CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
        Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.9 (491)
        Indicators
        Trading Special – 40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and c
        Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
        Bernhard Schweigert
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
        Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
        Bernhard Schweigert
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades.
        TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        3.91 (22)
        Indicators
        CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
        My Trades in Pips
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.83 (18)
        Utilities
        A trading tool you do not want to miss. The indicator displays all trades/deals in the chart with the symbol it is attached to. It prints the number of pips in profit or loss. By choice it prints a vertical line through sub-windows for better analysis. Check also the PRO-version here:  My Trade History PRO As well it adds the information about the total result of trades in the deposit currency and the total pips. You can choose to show only the trades of the day or to show only trades within a n
        FREE
        Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.55 (49)
        Indicators
        Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is an affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features along with a new formula. The Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume Indicator is specialized for the main 28 Forex pairs and works on all time frames. It is a new formula that on a single chart extracts all the currency volume (C-Volume) of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD. This is a great advantage in trading. Volume traders will know
        My Trade History PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        CURRENTLY 20% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! Review your trades is the first step to a successful trader. Successful traders have a habit of regularly reviewing their trading performance. This tool will help you to do just that. The review process will be most effective with this tool to track your trading. Analyse your manual trades or the trades of your EA. Use the 3 general view. To switch between just click on the button. Closed Trades Open Trades Close+Open Trades Al
        NextGen Trade Manager AI
        Bernhard Schweigert
        Utilities
        Trading Special – 40% OFF Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precisi
        Filter:
        Matthew Wragg
        49
        Matthew Wragg 2025.04.05 06:18 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Ely Alsedy
        9369
        Ely Alsedy 2024.03.15 09:56 
         

        it's a great tool to use for assessing the market zones and make a decision also very good to spot fake outs i love to use it with Demark channel or another channel indicator the support and the author gets a THUMBS UP from me

        Claudio Jones
        229
        Claudio Jones 2024.01.28 21:50 
         

        I bought it today at first very promising, light and well built indicator. In the backtest, the reversal arrows work very well in conjunction with the alerts. Everything working perfectly.

        update 27/06/24 - without a doubt it remains an excellent indicator.

        great profits over this period, I'm on an insane streak. Thanks Bernhard!!!

        Heyneke
        55
        Heyneke 2023.11.09 20:25 
         

        Insanely accurate indicator ! Took the time to study the logic and settings behind the indicator. Strongly doubt you’ll find better on the market. Thanks a mil

        Alexander Berger
        837
        Alexander Berger 2023.11.05 15:58 
         

        Great indicator

        Dedre Du Plessis
        245
        Dedre Du Plessis 2023.03.14 11:22 
         

        This is by far the best supply and demand indicator I have used. It takes some time to test and find the settings that will work best with your own trading style, but once you have it, it is gold. Everyone should remember, this is an indicator, it will INDICATE, but you still need to put in your own work and make sure that the zones fit your trading rules. Thank you for a great indicator, Bernhard.

        [Deleted] 2022.10.11 13:13 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.11.05 17:46
        A new version of all MT5 products was released this week. A free update is available to you.
        Md Jewel Khan
        180
        Md Jewel Khan 2022.03.05 01:21 
         

        Main issue, it's an eye wash and take your money. 5 activations only when you set up windows, then each time same pc same account gone 1 Activision. After that, they said buy again and owner big drama actor. They can't help because when you buy they get money again. Chart higher timeframe resistant and pvt nothing work. it's just never 1 or 3 candle then comeback and broken as always. Unless to waste your money and don't buy. Same type out markate some software. Here most feedback free. Owner also send email write a good review then he will discount. He is a big cheater.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.03.05 09:13
        You must have me confused with someone else. Your accusations are not true. This is how all mql5 products work. Therefore write to Metaquotes, not to me.
        The MQL5 license gives you the possibility to use the indicator for all (unlimited) MT4 accounts on your computer. For this you need only 1 activation. It is practical and simple.
        About the break of zones: yes zones break, this is the market, especially when there is a strong trend as we have it now with the Ukraine crisis. Why not use the break alarm in this case?
        tarasovkc
        80
        tarasovkc 2022.02.09 12:46 
         

        Awesome

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.02.09 17:16
        Thanks for the review! 👍
        Frank Paetsch
        7501
        Frank Paetsch 2022.01.24 10:51 
         

        Premium Indicator

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.02.09 17:16
        Thanks for the feedback! 🙏👍
        Chukwuma Okoye
        1205
        Chukwuma Okoye 2021.12.11 09:23 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.01.24 10:53
        Thanks for the review! 👍
        Narcisse DEDELISSA
        44
        Narcisse DEDELISSA 2021.07.29 20:41 
         

        J’aime bien cet indicateur, ça me trace automatiquement les zones Dynamiques, je n’ai plus à louper une zone, et ceci dans tous Timeframe. C’est cool!!!

        brightenmutswa
        35
        brightenmutswa 2021.06.30 16:06 
         

        i need help. purchased the indicator but i have a problem when i install it...it says installation failed..please help what should i do?

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.06.30 16:21
        I will send you a Personal Message. Please check your MQL5 inbox.
        S070
        39
        S070 2021.02.17 22:38 
         

        Great indicator! Works very well. Recommend it to every trader. You buy value for your money.

        G4U FMD
        784
        G4U FMD 2020.12.20 18:51 
         

        This a great indicator if your strategy is based on Supply and Demand level. Bernhard is very helpful to advisor programming, which allows to create, test and finally get a great tool for trading. Отличный индикатор для стратегии торговли по уровням. Использую в реальной торговле с помощью советника, написанного на базе этого индикатора.

        elvisgonya
        134
        elvisgonya 2020.11.04 11:58 
         

        Best A&D, already recovered the money I spent. continue doing great you will go far

        CaesarX
        348
        CaesarX 2020.09.23 12:21 
         

        Perfect for setting TP and floating SL's by, take a bit of time to fully understand how supply and demand areas work, fake break outs etc but this will soon be an integral tool in your arsenal that you won't be able to go without.

        Ezzy28
        42
        Ezzy28 2019.11.17 11:24 
         

        Best supply and demand indicator ever

        Ositadinma Onyeugwo
        230
        Ositadinma Onyeugwo 2019.02.23 15:56 
         

        This is a great tool. Useful for TP and SL levels. Combined with the other indicators by Bernhard, that's a winning strategy.

        Reply to review