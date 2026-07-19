DayTrader PRO

DayTrader PRO is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments.

The indicator generates clear BUY and SELL signals together with adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated from current market volatility. Built-in Trend, Efficiency Ratio, Volatility, and Candle filters help eliminate low-quality setups and improve signal accuracy.

A real-time performance panel displays the currently optimized settings, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, and other trading statistics. DayTrader PRO also supports Popup, Push, Email, and Sound alerts so you never miss a trading opportunity.

Features