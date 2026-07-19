DayTrader PRO
- Indicators
-
Davit BeridzeHello! I’m Davit Beridze.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 July 2026
- Activations: 10
DayTrader PRO
DayTrader PRO is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments.
The indicator generates clear BUY and SELL signals together with adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated from current market volatility. Built-in Trend, Efficiency Ratio, Volatility, and Candle filters help eliminate low-quality setups and improve signal accuracy.
A real-time performance panel displays the currently optimized settings, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, and other trading statistics. DayTrader PRO also supports Popup, Push, Email, and Sound alerts so you never miss a trading opportunity.
Features
- Fully Automatic Parameter Optimization
- Adaptive BUY & SELL Signals
- Dynamic ATR Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Daily, Weekly or Monthly Re-Optimization
- Built-in Trend & Market Filters
- Performance Statistics Dashboard
- Popup, Push, Email & Sound Alerts
- 100% No Repainting
- Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and Cryptocurrencies
- Works on All Timeframes
What a clever design in how this indicator self optimises and the developer has amazing support and really knows his stuff. In visual tester looks great but I will run for a few weeks then update my review and will give honest feedback how its going.