Weltrade Spike Sentinel

Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade

Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade broker's PainX and GainX Indices.

Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights

Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.

Optimized for Maximum Performance

To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on PainX and GainX Indices. In the background it does milt timeframe analysis.

What Sets Our Indicator Apart:

- Exclusive design for PainX and GainX Indices on Weltrade broker

- Advanced strategies for high-probability trading setups

- Optimized for 5-minute timeframe charts

- Unparalleled accuracy and reliability

- Maximum support from the developer

Key Features:

- Real-Time Alerts: Receive instant notifications on your computer, mobile phone, and email, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

- Customizable Notifications: Personalize your notifications to suit your trading preferences.

- Non-Repaint Arrows: Clear and concise buy and sell signals displayed as non-repaint arrows, eliminating confusion and ensuring accurate trading decisions.

- Dual Take Profit Estimates: Maximize your trading potential with two take profit estimates, providing flexibility and adaptability in changing market conditions.

- Visual Support: Easily identify key levels with horizontal lines, facilitating quick and informed trading decisions.

- Stop Loss Estimates: Minimize losses with reliable stop loss estimates, helping you navigate drawdowns with confidence.

- Take Profit Alerts: Receive instant notifications when take profit levels are hit, ensuring you capitalize on profitable trades.

- Multilingual Support: Access your indicator in five languages: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Malay, catering to a global trading community.

Optimization Tips for Maximum Performance:

1. Multi-Chart Coverage: Set the indicator on all PainX/GainX charts (400, 600, 800, 999, and 1200) to maximize trading opportunities.

2. Timeframe Optimization: Use the 5-minute timeframe for optimal signal accuracy and timely alerts.

3. 24/7 Alerts with VPS: Ensure uninterrupted alerts on your mobile phone by using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for seamless operation.

4. Support and Resistance Adjustment: Utilize support and resistance areas to fine-tune your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, optimizing your trading strategy.

5. Patience is Key: High-probability signals may not occur frequently, but when they do, be prepared to maximize profits. Avoid impulsive decisions and stay focused on your trading goals.

By following these optimization tips, you'll be well on your way to unlocking the full potential of your trading strategy.

I’m available for installation and trading support. I will add you to the VIP Channel on Telegram and also give VPS access upon purchase or rental. Feel free to get in touch on:

Contact the Developer

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/batsielm

I can assist you installing the indicator and can also give further links to other platforms

Trading Risks

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.



