SkyHammer Signal Pro

5
SkyHammer Signal Pro

Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels

SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals.

It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5.

The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generating a signal.

Core Features

Locked Signal Mechanism

Once a signal is confirmed, the arrow, Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanently locked on the chart.

The signal will not disappear, move, or change because of later candle movement.

This helps traders review each signal clearly and avoids the common problem of signals being withdrawn during live market movement.

Complete Historical Signal Archive

All confirmed signals are automatically recorded and preserved.

After changing timeframes, restarting the platform, or reloading the indicator, historical signals can still remain visible for review.

This allows traders to check the real performance of each past signal by themselves, instead of only seeing the current signal on the chart.

Built-in Real-Time TP1 Statistics

SkyHammer Signal Pro includes an on-chart statistics panel that displays real-time TP1 hit statistics for different signal types.

The sample size is shown together with the result, so traders can see how many signals are included in the calculation.

The statistics are not fixed marketing numbers. They are calculated dynamically from the confirmed signals recorded on the chart.

Five-Layer Smart Filtering System

The indicator uses a multi-layer confirmation system to reduce low-quality signals.

The main filters include:

  • Trend alignment

  • Momentum strength

  • Volume confirmation

  • Breakout confirmation

  • Target-space validation

Each filter can be enabled or disabled in the settings, giving traders more flexibility to adjust the indicator for different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

Multi-Timeframe Adaptive Logic

SkyHammer Signal Pro automatically adapts its higher-timeframe trend reference from M1 up to Monthly charts.

There is no need to manually configure the higher timeframe. The indicator adjusts the reference structure automatically according to the chart timeframe.

Clear Risk Structure

Every confirmed signal provides a complete trading structure:

  • Entry

  • Stop Loss

  • TP1

  • TP2

This helps traders plan trades with a clear risk and reward structure before entering the market.

MT4 / MT5 Support

SkyHammer Signal Pro is designed for both MT4 and MT5 versions, making it suitable for traders using different MetaTrader platforms.

Clean Adaptive Interface

The indicator includes a DPI-adaptive information panel.

The panel is designed to display clearly across different screen sizes and resolutions without overflowing or becoming difficult to read.

Alerts and EA Integration

SkyHammer Signal Pro supports:

  • On-chart arrows

  • Entry / SL / TP lines

  • Pop-up alerts

  • Sound alerts

  • Push notifications

  • Buffer output for EA integration

This makes it suitable for manual trading, signal confirmation, and automated strategy integration.

Suitable For

SkyHammer Signal Pro can be used for:

  • Gold / XAUUSD

  • Forex pairs

  • Intraday scalping

  • Trend-following strategies

  • Manual signal confirmation

  • EA signal integration

For best results, traders should test the indicator on their preferred symbol and timeframe before live trading.

Important Note

SkyHammer Signal Pro is a trading tool, not a guaranteed-profit system.

No indicator can predict the market perfectly. Losses are part of trading, and proper risk management is always required.

The goal of this indicator is to provide cleaner, fixed, transparent, and verifiable trading signals with a clear Entry / SL / TP structure.


Reviews 4
harrier
24
harrier 2026.07.30 07:53 
 

I've been using GoldWave since March, and I bought it because I trust it. I haven't used many indicators before, but since it's easy to use, I'd like to try out a variety of them.

makistar
24
makistar 2026.07.30 07:31 
 

I've been using developer Shengze Zhong's EAs for a long time, and his after-sales support, including regular updates, is simply outstanding. I immediately purchased his new indicator upon its release. The buy/sell signals don't repaint, allowing for retrospective analysis, and the clear TP/SL points make it very easy to use. It supports multiple currencies and offers smartphone notifications, making it ideal for monitoring multiple currencies simultaneously. Personally, I'll be using it in conjunction with my own trading criteria. I'm looking forward to Shengze Zhong's future creations.

sumiohouse
29
sumiohouse 2026.07.30 06:43 
 

I've bought several products from this developer before, and since they’ve all been fantastic, I decided to purchase this one as well. It’s only been a few days since I started using it, but I’m already amazed by its high win rate. I’m really looking forward to long-term profitability with this.

Recommended products
Vertex Structure Dashboard
Keattisuk Viriyasu
Indicators
Vertex Structure Dashboard delivers a complete multi-timeframe market structure analysis in a single, compact panel. It monitors up to 9   timeframes simultaneously and displays trend bias, structural breaks, momentum, and value zones in real time — no tab-switching, no manual   tracking.   The panel is fully draggable and collapsible. Its position persists across timeframe changes through GlobalVariables, so your layout stays   exactly where you placed it.   How It Works   Each enabled tim
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Break of Trend Lines and Confirmation Candles
R Darshan Jadhav
Indicators
Here’s a tight ~300-character text : A trendline break signals a potential shift in market direction. However, entry should only be taken after a confirmation candle. A strong bullish or bearish close beyond the trendline validates the breakout and reduces false signals, improving trade accuracy and confidence.    ShowPatterns ShowBullEngulf ShowBearEnguIf ShowHammer ShowShootingStar ShowMorningStar ShowEveningStar ShowMarubozu
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
FREE
Market Session Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Congestion Breakout MT5
CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
3 (1)
Indicators
Introducing "Congestion Breakout MT5" - the indicator that helps you identify congestion zones in your chart and alerts you when the price breaks through them.   Traders know that congestion zones can be key areas of price action and can indicate potential turning points in the market. However, spotting these zones and anticipating breakouts can be a difficult and time-consuming task. That's where "Congestion Breakout" comes in. This powerful indicator uses advanced algorithms to analyze the pri
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
PriceActionOracle
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The PriceActionOracle indicator greatly simplifies your trading decision-making process by providing accurate signals about market reversals. It is based on a built-in algorithm that not only recognizes possible reversals, but also confirms them at support and resistance levels. This indicator embodies the concept of market cyclicality in a form of technical analysis. PriceActionOracle tracks the market trend with a high degree of reliability, ignoring short-term fluctuations and noise around
ADR Alert Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
5 (3)
Indicators
The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do not need to sit and watch it or even look at all! MT4 VERSION AV
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
TheStrat Patterns MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
DoubleBB Marsi
Park Suchun
Indicators
DoubleBB MARSI — All-in-One Chart Tool Optimized for Day Trading Your price position · Market sentiment · Entry signals — all on one screen In One Line DoubleBB MARSI integrates the three essentials of day trading — daily reference levels · RSI sentiment · Double Bollinger Band signals — into a single chart, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions. Three Benefits You Get DoubleBB MARSI is more than a basic indicator — it gives you everything you need across the entire da
Multi Timeframe Trend Agreement Arrow
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Indicators
The ultimate signal filter. Get clear, non-repainting arrows only when the trend on M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes are fully aligned, confirming strong momentum for scalping or short-term trades. Full Product Description Non-Repainting Arrows: Built using precise closing price data ( rates_total - 1 and iBarShift ), ensuring signals are final and never shift or disappear after the bar closes. What you see is what you get. High-Confidence Signals: Filters out noise by requiring agreement acros
Optimized Spike Detector Pro
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Wave Scalping MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Wave Scalping indicator is a short-term trading strategy based on a wave system. It includes a wave line, entry points and position tracking. Signal arrows appear when a candle closes. It consists of a wave line along which signal arrows are built, and arrows - confirmation of directions after the signal arrows. Signal arrows are built taking into account the direction of the trend direction. When confirming signal arrows, there are several types of alerts. To configure the parameters, you can
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
Indicators
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
Scalp With Trend Finder And Signal Finder Dema 3
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
Buy DEMA 3 Scalp  Indicator, Signaling and Trend Finder for Forex DEMA 3 indicator is a professional indicator for finding trends as well as finding entry and exit points for a symbol. This indicator is designed based on the DEMA indicator, which can tell you the signals accurately and quickly. The DEMA 3 indicator can give you accurate and early entry points for swings. Features of the DEMA indicator 3 Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by ema
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Enthusiasm Indicator (TEI), the ultimate tool for maximizing profits on the trading floor. This innovative indicator combines the power of trend analysis with the excitement of market sentiment, providing traders with a unique edge in the ever-changing financial markets. The TEI uses advanced algorithms to analyze the underlying trend of a financial instrument and the enthusiasm of traders to identify high-profit opportunities. This allows traders to capitalize on the combi
Simple Strategy indicator
Vladimir Kuzmin
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Strategy Indicator The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis. Trend Detection Logic Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50 Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50 Advantages Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices Optimal on daily (D1) timefr
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Indicators
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Asset
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection Overview The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a comprehensive multi-timeframe dashb
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
More from author
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
UT BOT Advanced MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Indicators
Advanced UT BOT ALERTS for MT5 Professional Multi-Filter Trend Detection System | Enhanced UT BOT Engine We only provide high-quality indicators. Advanced UT BOT is built for professional use, featuring a stable signal logic and secure calculation process that prevents any delays or false updates. It does not repaint, redraw, remove, or modify past signals in any way. All BUY and SELL signals are generated only after the candle has closed , ensuring consistent accuracy and reliability. There is
Super Signal Market Slayer
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal Market Slayer No Repaint | High Accuracy | Multi-Market Intelligent Trend Indicator In trading, the real challenge is not placing an order, but clearly seeing when a trend has truly begun amid market noise. Market Slayer was created for this purpose. It is a no-repaint intelligent indicator designed specifically for intraday trading. Through multi-layer confirmation and trend-filtering logic, it delivers clear and reliable Buy / Sell signals only at key moments. Key Advantages No r
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Indicators
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT5 Multi-Indicator Divergence Detection and Visualization Tool (Regular / Hidden, 10 indicator sources, lightweight and efficient) Core Value •   All-in-one visualization   — automatically detects and plots   Regular   and   Hidden   divergences, connecting price and indicator pivots with visual lines and clear top/bottom labels. •   Multi-source confluence   — includes MACD / MACD Histogram / RSI / Stochastic / CCI / Momentum / OBV / VWMACD / CMF / MFI,
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicators
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT4 Multi-Indicator Divergence Detection and Visualization Tool (Regular / Hidden, 10 indicator sources, lightweight and efficient) Core Value •   All-in-one visualization   — automatically detects and plots   Regular   and   Hidden   divergences, connecting price and indicator pivots with visual lines and clear top/bottom labels. •   Multi-source confluence   — includes MACD / MACD Histogram / RSI / Stochastic / CCI / Momentum / OBV / VWMACD / CMF / MFI,
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Grab your copy while it’s still available at this price — it may increase at any time! The objective of the black horse indicator is to identify divergences between price action and the VWAP indicator. It employs filters to sift through potential false divergences and signals high-quality, accurate alerts. Bearish divergences are denoted by red dots above the candle, while bullish divergences are represented by green dots below the candle. The primary divergence filter revolves around ATR (Aver
UT BOT Advanced MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicators
Advanced UT BOT ALERTS for MT4 Professional Multi-Filter Trend Detection System | Enhanced UT BOT Engine We only provide high-quality indicators.  Advanced UT BOT is built for professional use, featuring a stable signal logic and secure calculation process that prevents any delays or false updates. It does not repaint, redraw, remove, or modify past signals in any way. All BUY and SELL signals are generated only after the candle has closed , ensuring consistent accuracy and reliability. There is
Black Horse indicator
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
Grab your copy while it’s still available at this price — it may increase at any time! The objective of the black horse indicator is to identify divergences between price action and the VWAP indicator. It employs filters to sift through potential false divergences and signals high-quality, accurate alerts. Bearish divergences are denoted by red dots above the candle, while bullish divergences are represented by green dots below the candle. The primary divergence filter revolves around ATR (Av
Super Signal Market Slayer MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicators
Super Signal Market Slayer No Repaint | High Accuracy | Multi-Market Intelligent Trend Indicator In trading, the real challenge is not placing an order, but clearly seeing when a trend has truly begun amid market noise. Market Slayer was created for this purpose. It is a no-repaint intelligent indicator designed specifically for intraday trading. Through multi-layer confirmation and trend-filtering logic, it delivers clear and reliable Buy / Sell signals only at key moments. Key Advantages No r
Professional Copy Trading System MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Utilities
MT4 Professional Copy Trading System (MT4 Edition) The MT4 Professional Copy Trading System is an industrial-grade, ultra-fast LOCAL Trade Copier , designed for professional traders, signal providers, and institutional-style multi-account management. Industrial LOCAL Architecture (Faster, More Stable) This is a true LOCAL copier , designed to operate when terminals are hosted in the same Windows environment (same PC or the same Windows VPS instance). Key advantages: Ultra-fast synchronization
GEM Signal MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and more practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more
Ultra Fast Copy Trading System
Shengzu Zhong
Utilities
MT5 Professional Copy Trading System Industrial Grade Ultra Fast Local Trade Copier for Serious Traders The MT5 Professional Copy Trading System is a powerful and ultra fast local trade copier built for serious traders, signal providers, account managers, and advanced multi terminal setups. If you need fast execution, stable synchronization, flexible lot control, and reliable long term performance, this system is designed for exactly that purpose. Unlike many basic retail trade copiers, this sol
Filter:
harrier
24
harrier 2026.07.30 07:53 
 

I've been using GoldWave since March, and I bought it because I trust it. I haven't used many indicators before, but since it's easy to use, I'd like to try out a variety of them.

makistar
24
makistar 2026.07.30 07:31 
 

I've been using developer Shengze Zhong's EAs for a long time, and his after-sales support, including regular updates, is simply outstanding. I immediately purchased his new indicator upon its release. The buy/sell signals don't repaint, allowing for retrospective analysis, and the clear TP/SL points make it very easy to use. It supports multiple currencies and offers smartphone notifications, making it ideal for monitoring multiple currencies simultaneously. Personally, I'll be using it in conjunction with my own trading criteria. I'm looking forward to Shengze Zhong's future creations.

sumiohouse
29
sumiohouse 2026.07.30 06:43 
 

I've bought several products from this developer before, and since they’ve all been fantastic, I decided to purchase this one as well. It’s only been a few days since I started using it, but I’m already amazed by its high win rate. I’m really looking forward to long-term profitability with this.

aiparty
238
aiparty 2026.07.30 06:22 
 

I bought this because Gold Wave is a highly reliable developer! The signals are highly accurate and easy to understand. I’m looking forward to my future trades!

Reply to review