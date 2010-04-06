M1 Arrow MT5

  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.9
  • Activations: 20

M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade.

Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies do not require using any settings at all. The indicator automatically chooses the settings based on the strategy mode you use in the indicator.

The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator gives a signal only when two market factors combine into one. The indicator calculates waves of a certain range and to confirm the wave the indicator uses analysis by volume.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS AND GREAT BONUS INDICATORS FOR FREE!


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