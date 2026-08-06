Superhero

5

The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1.

From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get— LIVE SIGNAL

This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be tied to a PC. It's perfect for proprietary trading firms.

A BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER:

Every buyer of this indicator will receive a special utility from me as a gift, which:

  • automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders

  • automatically closes trades when the price reaches target levels

  • supports pending order trading

  • supports the averaging trading mode

If you'd like to receive this excellent and very convenient utility as a gift, please contact me via private messages on the MQL5 platform immediately after purchasing the SUPERHERO indicator. In addition, you'll receive access to the training course "How to Install and Configure SUPERHERO and Start Making Consistent Profits."

About the SUPERHERO Strategy

The SUPERHERO strategy involves intraday trading on price pullbacks in the direction of the trend. 

The Superhero code contains several powerful technical indicators that analyze the trend direction and the volatility range of the price channel, as well as identify the formation of intraday SWING reversals that occur after corrective pullbacks.

The SUPERHERO indicator uses a unique self-optimization algorithm, and once it is added to a price chart, it automatically optimizes itself (adjusts its trading parameters) to provide the user with the most effective trading signals possible in the future.

SUPERHERO System Specifications

  • Trading timeframes: M15, H1, H4

  • Trading hours: 24 hours a day

  • Tradable assets: XAUUSD (GOLD), AUDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, USDCAD, as well as other currency pairs.

I recommend using a VPS to host the MT5 platform with the SUPERHERO system, as well as the MT5 mobile app to receive trading signals as push notifications directly on your smartphone. In this case, the SUPERHERO system will analyze the market and generate trading signals, and you’ll be able to place trades directly on your smartphone. Meanwhile, the SUPERHERO utility will automatically set stop-loss and take-profit orders for each trade and close those trades when the quotes reach the target levels.

Thus, SUPERHERO will operate in semi-automatic mode:

  • The SUPERHERO indicator analyzes the market and sends you trading signals (including push notifications)

  • You make deals

  • The Superhero utility tracks your trades and manages them: it sets stop-loss and take-profit orders and closes these trades when the price reaches the target levels.

Reviews 2
Kris Jef Saelen
1270
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.08.07 09:19 
 

Another great indicator from Ihor. After i bought Divergence Bomber, i couldn't miss this one. With the SuperHero utility and the video instructions from Ihor, it's easy to use.

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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
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Kris Jef Saelen
1270
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.08.07 09:19 
 

Another great indicator from Ihor. After i bought Divergence Bomber, i couldn't miss this one. With the SuperHero utility and the video instructions from Ihor, it's easy to use.

Stephen J Martret
3442
Stephen J Martret 2026.08.06 14:40 
 

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