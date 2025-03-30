The Stats Probability (CStatsBoard) MQL5 Indicator is an advanced analytical tool designed to statistically measure price fluctuations as percentages, presented in a professional, real-time table format within a sub-window. With its high-speed updates and exceptional accuracy, this indicator is a must-have for traders looking to gain deep insights into market behavior and make informed decisions.

Key Features:

The tool is displayed in a sub-window as a sleek, professional table (CStatsBoard) that updates in real time, ensuring fast performance and high precision. It offers four analysis options to evaluate price volatility:

Max Range Stats: Calculates the percentage range between the highest and lowest prices within a given month. Open - High Stats: Measures the percentage difference from the opening price to the highest price of the same month. Open - Low Stats: Measures the percentage difference from the opening price to the lowest price of the same month. Open - Close Stats: Measures the percentage difference from the opening price to the closing price of the same month.

Key Metrics:

The indicator provides the following statistical data for each selected option:

Avg%: The average percentage change for that month across multiple years, offering a benchmark for expected volatility.

Pos%: The probability (in percentage) of a positive price movement for that month, indicating upward potential.

Neg%: The probability (in percentage) of a negative price movement for that month, indicating downward risk.

Std%: The standard deviation of the percentage changes, measuring the consistency or variability of the volatility.

Applications:

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to analyze the historical monthly price behavior of financial instruments. It can be used to:

Identify potential trading opportunities based on recurring patterns.

Set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on historical volatility data.

Manage risk by understanding the likelihood and magnitude of price movements.

Best Suited Instruments (Recommended):

The indicator performs exceptionally well on stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and highly cyclical forex pairs, where monthly price patterns and volatility trends are prominent.

Enhance your trading strategy with the Stats Probability (CStatsBoard) MQL5 Indicator and leverage its real-time, precise insights to stay ahead in the market!