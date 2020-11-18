Market Reversal Alerts MT5

4.43

Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses.

How it works

As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the last opposite-coloured candle, the short-term structure that the current move is standing on. It trails that rectangle along behind price as the trend continues, always tracking the tightest structure level in play. When price weakens enough to close back through the rectangle, that is a shift in market structure: the point where reversals and major pullbacks begin. The rectangle changes to a solid block, and you receive an alert.

A second alert type then confirms when price returns to re-test the reversal zone. Structure shifts that hold a re-test are the higher-probability entries, and the indicator tracks this for you automatically. Alerts are delivered as terminal pop-ups, push notifications to your phone and email, on every symbol and timeframe you run it on, forex, gold, indices or crypto, from one-minute scalping through to daily-chart position trading.

Key features

  • Alerts you to potential market structure changes at key exhaustion points, in real time
  • Automatically draws short-term market structure, no manual marking of levels
  • Trails alert rectangles behind price to find the tightest entries as the trend matures
  • Rectangles convert to solid blocks on alerts, so reversal points are visible at a glance
  • Re-test alerts confirm when a reversal zone has been successfully retested, filtering for the stronger entries
  • View higher timeframe reversal rectangles on your lower trading timeframe, ideal for locating lower timeframe entries at higher timeframe levels
  • Higher timeframe directional bias arrow shown on your chart, so you always know the bigger trend you are trading within
  • Choose all alerts, longs only, shorts only, or direction based on each pair's current trend
  • Pop-up, push and email alerts built in, monitor everything while away from the screen
  • Works on every symbol and timeframe your broker offers

How to trade the alerts

When a reversal alert fires, look left: is price turning at an old support or resistance level, a supply or demand zone, or just beyond one where a stop hunt has occurred? Then check one higher timeframe for the same thing, structure shifts on lower timeframes are most powerful at major higher timeframe levels. When those conditions line up, trade in the direction of the reversal. Place your stop just beyond the most recent high or low, if the shift is genuine, price rarely returns through that peak. A 1.5 to 2 to 1 reward-to-risk is readily achievable, and running a second position trailed behind the new rectangles as they form can extend winners to 5 to 1 and beyond. The indicator also works as a confirmation layer on top of any existing strategy you already trade.

Important: how the indicator draws structure

The indicator always displays the current market structure. As structure evolves, old invalidated rectangles are replaced by the new levels price is actually respecting, this is by design, because you trade the structure that exists now, not history. Your alert notifications are your permanent real-time record of every signal as it fired. To watch exactly how it behaves bar by bar, download the free demo and run it in the strategy tester before you buy, and see the size of the moves that follow the reversal alerts.

Get started

This indicator is the core charting tool of the market structure methodology I have taught for many years as The Market Structure Trader, and structured free training on trading it is available via my profile.

Dashboard to monitor all pairs and major timeframes available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65828

MT4 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46295/

Reviews 26
atlantt
114
atlantt 2024.10.23 17:13 
 

I don't think you can complain for this price. A good indicator in general, with a bit of brainpower you can trade well with it.

Manuel Gonzalez
169
Manuel Gonzalez 2023.11.02 21:51 
 

This has been with complete honesty, my story and my personal experience with the indicator. I bought the indicator 1 year ago and I really hadn't set it up well because I didn't take the time to watch and listen carefully to the setup videos and strategy videos. I knew that the indicator was very good, and that it was my fault. 2 days ago I took the time to watch and listen to the instruction videos with great attention and detail; I configured the indicator properly (I use it in M15 and I can see in said timeframe what is happening in H4... Incredible!!) Therefore, since yesterday everything has changed in a very positive way. They are just gains and profits (I use it on Deriv synthetic indices on MT5 and it works excellent on all assets, whether Boom, Crash (In bullish and bearish trend) it also works excellent on volatility indices. Thank you very much Lee for having a more than excellent product. This is my opinion based on my personal experience, since I am NOT a professional trader (Thursday, November 2, 2023 - 15:49 p.m.)

built2nv
44
built2nv 2023.07.19 02:53 
 

Great Indicator works as described, if you are a seasoned trader and have your indicators that you previously used before the purchase or this indicator and you was profitable, the with this as an add on you should see even more profits flooding in with ease.....adjust your setting within the indicator and the rest will be history.

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Filter:
RZpops1
19
RZpops1 2026.05.26 12:43 
 

Great indicator but all of a sudden i am getting an expert alert stating that the reversal indicator is running to slow, 2203ms please rewrite. How do you fix? it is causing delays

atlantt
114
atlantt 2024.10.23 17:13 
 

I don't think you can complain for this price. A good indicator in general, with a bit of brainpower you can trade well with it.

RetirewithMax
119
RetirewithMax 2024.07.18 23:35 
 

I purchased this indicator after reading the reviews and the comments from other buyers. There is nothing as disappointing as an indicator that redraws till margin call and psychologically expecting the market to reverse in your direction. The strain that comes with seeing yourself losing to the market and yet already lost to the indicator developer is a frustrating feeling. I’m afraid to say to all potential buyers to never lift a finger to purchase this indicator. Buy knowing you’re in it to lose both your equity and the purchase amount. If the developer does not read this with a positive eye and make it non repainting, he’s in it for a total loss. Hopefully it will be updated after this review!

Yocrz
350
Yocrz 2024.01.13 18:38 
 

I purchased this indicator not too long after I had been testing it out. It seems to be repainting because sometimes when the orange frame fills and then I retest again until the empty frame is freed. I think it should be a trend. Once the candle moves for a short while, it will often come back and go in another direction. When I read many people's reviews, I realized that I had to set it up correctly first. I'm Thai and not very good at reading English. But I will try to study your indicator in the hope that it will actually work.

Manuel Gonzalez
169
Manuel Gonzalez 2023.11.02 21:51 
 

This has been with complete honesty, my story and my personal experience with the indicator. I bought the indicator 1 year ago and I really hadn't set it up well because I didn't take the time to watch and listen carefully to the setup videos and strategy videos. I knew that the indicator was very good, and that it was my fault. 2 days ago I took the time to watch and listen to the instruction videos with great attention and detail; I configured the indicator properly (I use it in M15 and I can see in said timeframe what is happening in H4... Incredible!!) Therefore, since yesterday everything has changed in a very positive way. They are just gains and profits (I use it on Deriv synthetic indices on MT5 and it works excellent on all assets, whether Boom, Crash (In bullish and bearish trend) it also works excellent on volatility indices. Thank you very much Lee for having a more than excellent product. This is my opinion based on my personal experience, since I am NOT a professional trader (Thursday, November 2, 2023 - 15:49 p.m.)

built2nv
44
built2nv 2023.07.19 02:53 
 

Great Indicator works as described, if you are a seasoned trader and have your indicators that you previously used before the purchase or this indicator and you was profitable, the with this as an add on you should see even more profits flooding in with ease.....adjust your setting within the indicator and the rest will be history.

Scott Smith
136
Scott Smith 2023.07.18 17:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2023.05.01 19:46 
 

This indicator has a lot of potential, hopefully the developer will keep updating it and adding new things.

danielfm45
130
danielfm45 2023.04.03 21:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2023.04.03 22:17
Not by leaving a review, on the chat system. :) If you bought the wrong one just cancel it and then purchase the correct one. As long as you have not activated it. Contact MQL5 support if you have any problems though and they can help you.
HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2022.12.17 14:04 
 

It is a very accurate indicator. And even if I am still testing it on my demo account, it looks constantly profitable. I am using it in the M1 Timeframe with a H1 Anchor Chart. Thank`s Lee and I really appriciate your good and proffessional work!

[Deleted] 2022.12.02 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2022.09.05 11:58 
 

Rubbish, repaints and reverses all the time!!

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.09.05 12:40
Awesome! Glad you are finding it useful. Any oscillator really as a market condition indicator will help filter out false signals, two even better! :)
Mike Louw
300
Mike Louw 2022.09.01 20:06 
 

Harsh comment goldencobra. This indicator is working extremely well for me, and constitutes the basis of my trading strategy. When it repaints, it means YOU got it wrong from the get go, something I wouldn't brag about. The smart thing is to know what you don't know, so try studying the video courses available to better understand market fundamentals and put it altogether.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.09.01 21:30
Glad you are finding it useful and thanks for the review. :)
goldencobra
149
goldencobra 2022.08.30 17:04 
 

Repaints. Don't waste your money. Total garbage.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.08.30 17:05
The indicator draws in market structure on your chart. Market strucutre shifts so yes of course it re-draws that data. Please visit the website and watch the 20+hours of free education which will teach you how to trade market structure and you will then understand what this indicator is showing you on the chart and understand how you can use it properly. Also live rooms which are free every day too where I teach market structure and trade live with the indicator. www.themarketstructuretrader.com
Trevor Lam
88
Trevor Lam 2022.08.26 12:17 
 

Been using this indicator for 9 months now and has been very useful. A quick and easy way to identify changes in market structure and find my entries. Not to be used on it's own, but it complements my trading strategy perfectly. The Trade manager dashboard written by the same author is also superb! For those who have noticed the repainting, it's simply how it has to work as no price action can be certain moving forward (Have a read on the owners website on how the indicator actually works!) The free training on the website is also top notch.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.08.26 12:24
Thanks for the review, much appreciated. Glad you find the website videos and toold useful. :)
beautifuldarkness
156
beautifuldarkness 2022.08.26 01:43 
 

Changes historical data....repaints

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.08.26 08:31
The indicator draws in market structure on your chart. Market strucutre shifts so yes of course it re-draws that data. Please visit the website and watch the 20+hours of free education which will teach you how to trade market structure and you will then understand what this indicator is showing you on the chart and understand how you can use it properly. Also live rooms which are free every day too where I teach market structure and trade live with the indicator. www.themarketstructuretrader.com
greatman24 GODWIN OGOABIA
30
greatman24 GODWIN OGOABIA 2022.08.12 18:02 
 

This is the Best Indicator! It's a great indicator you will find on the net that will give you a reversal based on price action many traders usually search for manual trading guiding indicators. This indicator will do chart analysis for you automatically. It's really good and great, I love it! It makes my trading so easy, gives me opportunity to trade, more potential profit to enjoy. Thank you very much sir for this great work.

Shaun Clint Hendricks
399
Shaun Clint Hendricks 2022.07.31 13:28 
 

I have yet to lose a trade with this indicator, i use it to support my trading decisions and not let it decide for me what i must do with my money. treat it as a tool and you will be golden. Thank you Lee

Samuel Tamayo Gaviria
185
Samuel Tamayo Gaviria 2022.06.04 17:25 
 

excellent indicator, very useful. I would recommend to the developer to add option of a Timeframe chart that informs the current direction given by the indicator. For example: M1: bullish - M5: Bullish - M15: Bullish - H1: Bearish - H4: Bearish.

David
146
David 2022.05.23 22:20 
 

Brilliant price action indicator, highly recommended!

12
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