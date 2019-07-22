TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator

4.91
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle!
TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several.

There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics" and the second "Advanced Trading Techniques".
Everybody who wants to get the PDF can contact us (visit our profile).
Please send a screenshot from your mql5 account (Purchases tab on the right menu) to check if you rented or purchased TPA.
The first part of the PDF is meant for renters in the first place.
The 2nd extended part of the PDF  is meant only for the owners of lifetime license for TPA and contains even more techniques, tips and tricks, which are not to be seen at first. Both parts of the PDF are definitely worth it, because they contain our experiences over years.


TPA has been developed by traders for traders and is not another combination out of existing indicators or a "magic, solve all situations" tool.


It is the answer for beginners and experienced traders about the misleading concepts of the mainstream, causing 90% of retail traders, never making a living out of trading.


Successful traders are "following the smart money" and do NOT try to catch every move from start to end. Consistent traders catching the large moves after a confirmed start with a good money management. They stay out of choppy, low momentum phases in smaller timeframes and wait for the right signal to enter and re-enter the large moves. This fits to the different trading style like a swing trading or scalping. For a scalpers, after the consultations with our customers we added "early signals" mode to the TPA indicator. It makes better quality of signals but sometimes it can repaint however, this does not spoil the profits.

Once you recognize the potential of so many confirmed re-entries, exit strategies, you'll see that TPA is far from mainstream concepts.

Profitable trading is a kind of art and needs knowledge and training. There is no magic holy grail, solving every situation on every market. By getting away from mainstream thinking, not rushing in and getting rid of illusions about being rich in a month, you are finally on the right track, getting a consistent and successful trader.


What customers say: "It took me a while to get used to TPA to understand the filters, but I see A LOT of potential for this indicator! I honestly haven`t seen something like this in 14 years! It is worth $500+!!!  (SpeedBug)

Successful traders do, what unsuccessful traders are unwilling to do!
Trading needs discipline and strong decisions, not a "gambling attitude"
Settings are very flexible and user-friendly, please take a look at pictures. We highly recommend to visit our blog for more insights. Link is in profile.
There is a demo version available, to run on strategy tester. A lot of articles prove, that backtesting is not meaningful for future profits. Past happenings and actions of the market makers, after news for example, cannot be used for future results.
Therefore we keep that low the price to rent TPA for a full month (less than $ 2 a day) to give everybody the chance to see by himself, what it means to follow the market makers.
Reviews 17
holmes2020
217
holmes2020 2025.08.14 07:51 
 

TPA is an outstanding little system that's light on your computer, just takes some time to find the right setting for different pairs. plenty of setting to do the tick, only downside for me is that due to work i do miss some trades, would love to see an EA for this. thanks

grei56
146
grei56 2024.01.19 12:30 
 

Hello, what I think is missing is a notification on the cell phone when there is a major signal... otherwise the part is TOP!

Sorry, my mistake, I overlooked the setting.

The service is great...respect!

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:30 
 

I find this indicator gives reliable signals. Useful when applied in a MTF approach. Thanks.

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Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Indicators
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Ivan Stefanov
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Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
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4.98 (673)
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Indicators
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4.3 (79)
Indicators
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4.92 (12)
Indicators
"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement  "TPA True Price Action" indicator . Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can`t explain?  A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify? Attention!!! The first run of the TPA Session indicator must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly. Please visit our blog to study actual trades with ex
TPA Sessions MT5
InvestSoft
4.2 (5)
Indicators
"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement  "TPA True Price Action" indicator . Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can't explain?  A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify? Attention!!!  The first run of the TPA Session indicator  must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly. Please visit our blog to study actual trades with
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holmes2020
217
holmes2020 2025.08.14 07:51 
 

TPA is an outstanding little system that's light on your computer, just takes some time to find the right setting for different pairs. plenty of setting to do the tick, only downside for me is that due to work i do miss some trades, would love to see an EA for this. thanks

Anil Varma
1194
Anil Varma 2024.12.17 09:09 
 

Review after trying it for almost a month and half. Found it very useful to generate entry signals for my automated trading. Though with my aggressive style of trading, sometimes I found signals are generated bit late, as it waits for confirmation. I am trying to play around with candle patterns along with indicator signals and that seems to working out well. In all I can say this is really a excellent and must have tool for your trading. I can not leave without saying BIG THANKS to developer and support team, who were always very responsive and helpful to resolve any issue faced with the indicator.

One issue I found that it's user interface is bit clumsy and when one plot more than 1 instances of the indicator on chart (for MTF analysis), there is no space left in the Data Window for information of any other indicator.

This however, does not affect the calculation of indicator and signal quality, just preference of look of information in the Data Window.

EDIT: For the users of this indicator in an EA. Revised review after three months of its use. Biggest Cons of the indicator 'IT REPAINTS'.

In Expert Advisors its Arrow (Change Of Power) and ReEntry signals are not reliable if you draw your strategy at a particular bar while looking (at history) in the chart as its signal. While running the EA, most likely you will not get correct signal at that particular bar.

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2025.03.31 12:09
Thank you for your updated review and for sharing your experience after several months of use. We’d like to clarify that the TPA True Price Action indicator behaves the same way when used manually on the chart and when signals are read by an Expert Advisor (EA). If you see a signal on the chart, the EA will receive the same signal at that moment. The indicator can repaint only when the Early Signal mode is enabled.
This mode was introduced in response to feedback from traders who wanted to receive signals earlier, especially for scalping on lower timeframes. When turned on, the indicator shows signals faster, sometimes before the price movement is fully confirmed. As a result, some signals may later disappear, especially during sudden market reversals. If you're developing an EA based on this indicator, we recommend adding the TPA indicator to the chart to verify the signals directly. It's best to start with a simple strategy and observe how the signals behave in real-time.
KLSADHF
20
KLSADHF 2024.10.14 07:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2024.10.14 11:33
Hi. I just sent you a private message.
grei56
146
grei56 2024.01.19 12:30 
 

Hello, what I think is missing is a notification on the cell phone when there is a major signal... otherwise the part is TOP!

Sorry, my mistake, I overlooked the setting.

The service is great...respect!

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:30 
 

I find this indicator gives reliable signals. Useful when applied in a MTF approach. Thanks.

Craig Allen
38
Craig Allen 2023.07.15 20:51 
 

This indicator works great as a confirmation of my system. The entries and exits are exceptional. Highly recommend. Customer support is exceptional as well!

LifeBehindMatter LBM
117
LifeBehindMatter LBM 2023.03.16 08:45 
 

need pdf

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2023.03.16 09:34
Hello,
I just sent you a private message. Please check.
Christian Boekhoff
215
Christian Boekhoff 2023.02.22 13:23 
 

Volle 5 Sterne. Der TPA ist sehr gut und der Verkäufer hilft sehr schnell und zuverlässig bei Problemen. Ich habe den Indikator in einem EA eingebunden und ohne den Verkäufer wäre das nicht möglich gewesen. Jetzt kann ich alle möglichen Strategien durchtesten :)

Earthy Stag beetle
264
Earthy Stag beetle 2022.10.28 00:35 
 

I was attracted to the indicator because I see it as a way of improving my trade entrances. I am an algorithmic trader, hence my focus has been on integration with EA's and using the signals as part of a strategy. I asked Investsoft (Janusz) for help early on, and it was freely given until I had understood enough to be able to extract signals from the indicator within an EA, and understood from the useful documentation how to use them & configure the indicator. So for support I give 5/5, as I like what the indicator presents, I give them 5/5 for the information. This is a quality product from a quality supplier.

Samit Rajendra Dar
453
Samit Rajendra Dar 2022.09.29 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.09.29 09:02
At first glance, all the indicators look similar, but only after knowing the principle of operation, you can see the difference and the potential of the tool. I have sent you two parts of the TPA user manual in a private message.
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
887
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos 2022.03.30 03:54 
 

Indicator that really helps in the entry and exit of each operation, it also helps to stay in the trend without getting desperate. Prompt response from the seller in delivery of the pdf manual.

Ariel Flavia Santagada
81
Ariel Flavia Santagada 2022.02.12 12:15 
 

hi I need the manual please, I sent you a PM

宏安 顏
75
宏安 顏 2021.07.15 17:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.02.01 12:55
Thank you for your purchase of the TPA indicator. The telegram group has been closed. Instead, based on telegram discussions, we have created an TPA User Manual covering the most important aspects of TPA trading. Contact us in private message to know how to get TPA User Manual.
Sebastian Schmidt
1396
Sebastian Schmidt 2020.10.14 14:50 
 

Also, was ich bislang zu TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator und den TPA Sessions MT5 sagen kann, ist das es in Kombination unschlagbar gut und genau ist. Jeder Neuling kann mit der combo den Handel sehr einfach und intuitiv erlernen. aber auch erfahrene user können mit diesen beiden tools ihr trading verbessern, oder ihrem schon vorhandenen trading style etwas positives hinzufügen. Der Admin aus der Telegram gruppe ist super nett und hilfsbereit. Er hat mir durch einige Einstellungen im MT5 einen ganz neuen klareren blick auf meinen Mt5 und somit auch auf die Märkte ermöglicht. Ich freue mich wieder etwas Positives dazulernen zu können und hab in der Praxis direkt erfolge verbuchen können. Wer das manuelle trading verstehen und letztlich meistern will wird mit diesen beiden Tools in die richtige Richtung geleitet und wird letztlich seinen persönlichen handels style finden.

So what I can say about the TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator and the TPA Sessions MT5 so far is that it is unbeatably good and accurate when combined.

Every newcomer can learn trading very easily and intuitively with the combo. But even experienced users can use these two tools to improve their trading or add something positive to their existing trading style.

The admin from the Telegram group is super nice and helpful. With some settings in the MT5, it gave me a completely new, clearer view of my Mt5 and thus also of the markets.

I am happy to learn something positive again and have been able to record direct success in practice. Those who understand manual trading and ultimately want to master it will be guided in the right direction with these two tools and will ultimately find their own personal trading style.

To all the demo-guys and those who rented TPA for a month. Do not give up that easy! TPA trading is way simpler as you might think. It is unique and very profitable, once you understand how to follow the market makers and when to avoid trading. No other indicators needed. Pure or with a trendfilter setting, you can definitely be profitable too!!!

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.04.03 11:39 
 

Thank you Janusz for your excellent indicator and more importantly for the fabulous support which you and Guard provide after the purchase....best regards..Samit

Tbird
171
Tbird 2020.01.31 20:16 
 

Excellent, light on the system and configurable to suit diff styles. Thanks!

Edit: after a week, this is a reliable indicator that could alone form the basis of a solid trading system. The less the better! With TPA lows for clean charts. There is also a Telegram group for support and community and the developer is very responsive.

maakuone
1336
maakuone 2019.10.25 21:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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