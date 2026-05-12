CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5. Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System

Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator

Unlock the true power of

and trade precisely like the institutions with the

. Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective

, a core pillar of

, and supercharges it with the deadly precision of the

entry method and FVG ( Imbalance ) Zone.

Normal Price $100 !! Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Whether you are trading Forex, Crypto, or Indices on MT5, this algorithm strips away market noise, filters out fakeouts, and delivers high-probability, high-reward trading zones directly to your chart.

Core Features of the CRT Indicator

Absolute Extreme SnR Entry Engine:

Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging engulfing patterns, our system utilizes the Malaysian SnR technique. It scans for the absolute highest Buy-Sell (Resistance) or lowest Sell-Buy (Support) patterns within a strict time window, ensuring you enter at the absolute extreme of the market structure.

Strict Midpoint Validation:

To avoid institutional traps, the indicator patiently waits until 50 percent of the current Higher Timeframe candle has completed before validating any Lower Timeframe entry. This ensures the liquidity sweep is genuine.

Smart UI Interactive Dashboard:

Seamlessly switch between timeframes and toggle visual elements on the fly. The built-in interactive dashboard allows you to change the Higher Timeframe source, hide custom candles, or toggle entry zones with a single click, without ever opening the indicator settings.

Zero-Lag Optimized Memory:

Engineered with professional-grade code optimization. The indicator calculates historical data only once and focuses solely on live ticks, ensuring your trading terminal remains incredibly fast and responsive, even on the lowest timeframes.

Advanced Institutional Filters:

Equipped with strict micro-gap detection and precise sweep validation. If the market attempts a fakeout or violates the strict CRT rules, the setup is instantly invalidated, saving you from unnecessary losses.

How to Use the CRT Method and Malaysian SnR Integration

Trading with the CRT Indicator combines the macro directional bias of ICT Concepts with the micro execution of Malaysian SnR. Here is how the system works for you automatically:

1. Higher Timeframe Liquidity Sweep (The Setup) The indicator monitors your chosen Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1 or H4). It looks for the first candle (C1) to establish a range. When the next candle (C2) manipulates the market by sweeping the high or low of C1, the system identifies a potential liquidity grab and marks the CRT High or CRT Low.

2. The 50 Percent Rule (The Confirmation) Patience is key in Smart Money Concepts. The indicator waits until the C2 candle reaches exactly 50 percent of its total duration. This confirms that the initial sweep was likely a manipulation tactic by market makers, rather than a genuine breakout.

3. Malaysian SnR Scanning (The Trigger) Once the midpoint is reached, the system scans the Lower Timeframe (e.g., M5 or M15) backwards from the current price to the start of C1. For a CRT Sell, it searches for the highest Buy-Sell Resistance pattern. For a CRT Buy, it searches for the lowest Sell-Buy Support pattern.

4. Pinpoint Execution (The Entry) The system locks onto the absolute extreme open price of that specific Malaysian SnR pattern. It instantly plots a highly visual Entry Zone, Stop Loss line, and Take Profit target on your chart. You simply place your limit order at the marked entry line, with your stop loss safely tucked behind the liquidity sweep level.

Why Choose the Ultimate CRT Indicator?

High Risk to Reward Ratio:

By entering at the exact Malaysian SnR extremes after a confirmed ICT liquidity sweep, your stop losses remain incredibly tight while your take profit targets capture massive market reversals.

Eliminates Emotional Trading:

The strict algorithmic rules mean you no longer have to guess if a liquidity sweep is valid. The indicator does the complex multi-timeframe analysis for you.





ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





--- MT4 Version is here ---

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--- If You Want All in One SMC MT5 Version is here ---

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--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT5 Version is here ---

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