Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once.



Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing)



Advantages



1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart.

2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator.

3. Finds "Divergence Bar" and Price Action patterns, including "Outside Bar," "Pin Bar," and "PPR."

4. Finds divergences. The detected signals are displayed on the indicator panel, on the chart, and on the AO.

5. The indicator searches for signals on four timeframes simultaneously. By default, the current timeframe plus three above it is used.

6. Use hotkeys to show/hide classic Profitunity indicators (AO, AC, Alligator, Fractal) in just a few clicks.

7. Equipped with a sophisticated alert system. You can set up notifications only for the signals you need.