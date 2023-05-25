Bill Williams Advanced

5

Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing)

Advantages

1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart.

    2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator.

    3. Finds "Divergence Bar" and Price Action patterns, including "Outside Bar," "Pin Bar," and "PPR."

    4. Finds divergences. The detected signals are displayed on the indicator panel, on the chart, and on the AO.

    5. The indicator searches for signals on four timeframes simultaneously. By default, the current timeframe plus three above it is used.

    6. Use hotkeys to show/hide classic Profitunity indicators (AO, AC, Alligator, Fractal) in just a few clicks.

    7. Equipped with a sophisticated alert system. You can set up notifications only for the signals you need.

    How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
    Reviews 13
    Vladimir Shramchenko
    589
    Vladimir Shramchenko 2026.03.25 05:46 
     

    Купил Ваш индикатор и считаю его самым лучшим из аналогов данного сегмента. ТС "Profitunity" самодостаточная технология качественной торговли. В этом продукте все легко и просто при настройке алертов, которые вовремя показывают необходимые сигналы. Очень рад. что смог найти Вас и пользуюсь данным продуктом в удовольствие!!!

    3230794
    37
    3230794 2025.12.07 16:59 
     

    Отличный индикатор,покупал вместе с обучением,на сайте автора есть подробная видео инструкция к данному индикатору,советую,стоит каждого доллара👍

    sibtullin
    79
    sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:45 
     

    Один из лучших индикаторов по Profitunity. Очень много сигналов по индикатору, не приходится постоянно быть перед монитором и искать сетапы т.к есть оповещение! Экономит очень много времени, остаётся просто проанализировать и входить в сделку! Огромное спасибо Автору!!! Индикатор постоянно получает новые обновления

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    Vladimir Shramchenko
    589
    Vladimir Shramchenko 2026.03.25 05:46 
     

    Купил Ваш индикатор и считаю его самым лучшим из аналогов данного сегмента. ТС "Profitunity" самодостаточная технология качественной торговли. В этом продукте все легко и просто при настройке алертов, которые вовремя показывают необходимые сигналы. Очень рад. что смог найти Вас и пользуюсь данным продуктом в удовольствие!!!

    3230794
    37
    3230794 2025.12.07 16:59 
     

    Отличный индикатор,покупал вместе с обучением,на сайте автора есть подробная видео инструкция к данному индикатору,советую,стоит каждого доллара👍

    Everrest
    58
    Everrest 2025.05.24 13:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    sibtullin
    79
    sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:45 
     

    Один из лучших индикаторов по Profitunity. Очень много сигналов по индикатору, не приходится постоянно быть перед монитором и искать сетапы т.к есть оповещение! Экономит очень много времени, остаётся просто проанализировать и входить в сделку! Огромное спасибо Автору!!! Индикатор постоянно получает новые обновления

    Bruno651
    114
    Bruno651 2024.08.23 18:24 
     

    Данный индикатор, как по мне, самый крутой, очень хорошо по нему ориентироваться, быстро можно оценить ситуацию по инструменту, при этом даже не переключаясь по таймфреймам.. теперь без него даже не представляю как можно анализировать инструменты!! советую !

    victoriauk
    106
    victoriauk 2024.07.11 23:08 
     

    В индикаторе очень здорово собраны актуальные сигналы системы. Все очень понятно по одному взгляду. Честно говоря, когда изучала систему, то думала, как же все их одновременно запомнить и смотреть: и АО и АС и на каждом несколько, да ещё посмотреть разные таймфреймы. А тут все собрано в одном индикаторе, достаточно одного быстрого взгляда. И сразу несколько таймфреймов. Что особенно здорово, что выделены актуальные сигналы, уже не актуальные. Дивергенция есть. Очень удобно и понятно. Обязательно советую прочитать сначала инструкцию, чтобы узнать все функции индикатора. Спасибо автору!

    Yunchits.ruslan
    51
    Yunchits.ruslan 2024.07.03 11:26 
     

    Панель работает как швейцарские часы - идеально! Подобраны самые эффективные сигналы данной стратегии, интерфейс - "юзер френдли", панель интуитивно понятная, лаконичная и не напрягает глаз) Автор постарался на славу, отдельное спасибо! Я мечтал о такой утилите по Биллу и даже задумывался создать ее несколько лет назад, но лень и страх меня одолели, а Андрея нет, благодарю за столь замечательный и появившийся в нужное время в моей жизни продукт!

    plawskij.anatol
    201
    plawskij.anatol 2024.05.27 16:53 
     

    Индикатор Билла Вильямса очень полезен для анализа и торговли как с помощью технического так и Волнового Анализа. Он работает совместно с индикатором Фрактал и Аллигатор, показывая истинные входы по инструменту и отсеивая ложные. Сигналы сразу появляются на панели индикатора, что очень удобно. Единственно посоветую перед его использованием прочитать книгу Билла Вильямса "Новые Измерения в Биржевой Торговле". Разработчик, очень терпеливый и отзывчивый, практически всегда на связи и готов ответить на возникшие вопросы по использованию индикатора. Также большим плюсом является то, что разработчики не стоят на месте, а постоянно совершенствуют  функции индикатора, обновления по которому совершенно бесплатны. Большое спасибо разработчикам за помощника в торговле индикатор Bill Williams Advanced.

    Angler68
    88
    Angler68 2024.05.07 19:14 
     

    Замечательный индикатор для тех, кто использует (или собирается использовать) в своей торговле торговую систему Билла Вильямса "Profitunity". Учитывая то обстоятельство, насколько автор сам вник в материал и сколько сил и времени он вложил в создание индикатора, то, на мой взгляд, это один из наилучших индикаторов по данной системе. Автору огромная благодарность за его труд. Отдельно хотел бы отметить отзывчивость автора на любые вопросы, связанные с использованием индикатора. Однозначно рекомендую!

    alfaoleg
    83
    alfaoleg 2024.05.02 22:22 
     

    Торговая система Билла Вильямса "Profitunity", по сути - самодостаточная технология прибыльной торговли, известна подавляющему большинству трейдеров вот уже 30 лет. Однако, ее повсеместное использование затруднено из-за высокой трудоемкости анализа графиков. Индикатор "Bill Williams Advanced" полностью решает эту проблему за счет автоматизации анализа одновременно на 4-х выбранных таймфреймах и для всех типов сигналов на открытие сделок. При этом, результаты анализа наглядно отображаются в реальном масштабе времени в компактной цвето-графической таблице. Трейдеру остается лишь выбрать для работы наиболее подходящие именно для него сигналы. Несомненным преимуществом индикатора является большое количество настроек, позволяющих максимально удовлетворить индивидуальные предпочтения любого пользователя. Не секрет, что наряду с самостоятельным использованием, большинство элементов системы "Profitunity" легко интегрируются в любую другую торговую систему в качестве фильтров. Автору - огромная благодарность за разработку такого замечательного продукта из категории "Must Have"! Нет никаких сомнений, что данный индикатор будет полезен как начинающим, так и опытным трейдерам.

    Pavel Denisov
    131
    Pavel Denisov 2024.04.12 14:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Lemanqp
    86
    Lemanqp 2023.11.19 19:13 
     

    На виндовс все отлично, на Мак криво отображается но тут скорее проблема из-за не пропорциональных сторон самого ноутбук, в остальном все отлично

    Кирилл Крушинский
    83
    Кирилл Крушинский 2023.08.10 18:59 
     

    Становиться без проблем, единственное что нужно от вас - подвинуть по HUDу его и поставить там где удобно и нужно вам. Сигналит, видит, не тупит. Инструкция обязательна к просмотру. Полезен и удобен

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