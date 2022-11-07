Italo Trend Indicator MT5

4.9

BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS!

ITALO TREND INDICATOR is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different, the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal the candles are colored using a complex algorithm that shows neutral movement therefore showing consolidation, strong buy waves and strong sell waves, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Trend Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you real strong trends and filter out all consolidation, I know is not easy to stay out of consolidations, but Italo Trend Indicator would give you peace of mind, not trading bad trades and taking the good ones, the ones who really has strong movement. The Italo Trend Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next strong trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands the best predictor of strong trends in the market, you are going to have precise signals and the consequence is amazing results when taking trades with the best trend tool that shows what matters.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Trend Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows a circle signal green and red to buy or sell and colored candles, green candles means strong buy trend is going to develop, the red candles means strong sell trend is going to develop and gray candles means the market is inside a consolidation, and you should stay out and wait for another signal to happen. The Italo Trend Indicator also has a professional panel that shows the win rate of the asset based on how much points the market develop after the circle signals, and also if you should look for buy or sell at the moment.

Now you have the perfect trend indicator, you have known the more combinations a trader has, more probabilities to be profitable, you will see the Italo Trend Indicator signals and will trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best trend indicator to enter the market, the indicator is so good that you will see you can trade with be 3 combinations, the circle signal green or red, the green, red and gray candles, and the panel with the win rate, with this combination you have more chances than any other trader on the market to predict strong trends, the probability is on our side! 


MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88733

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Trend Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm 
  • Predict Strong Trends
  • Filter out Consolidation
  • Show signals of buy and sell with colored candles based on a complex  algorithm 
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on charts when the circle signal appears
  • Full customization: Color, styles, number of signals to show and a lot more.
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Candles to Reset Signal: Less than 400 you will have more signals on chart
  • Color Candles by Signal: If "Off" you will have only the signals not the colored candles
  • History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
  • Show Panel: If "Off" chart would be clean without the panel
  • Take Profit Points: The win rate is calculated based on how many points you put here
  • Alerts_On: if "On" you will have alerts on your chart when a circle signal shows itself
  • Fast Keltner Period and Multiplier: The gray consolidation candles are based on these inputs
  • Range Candle Color: Color of the consolidation candles
  • Horizontal and Vertical Shift: If you want to move the panel somewhere else


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr


Reviews 12
Maria
239
Maria 2024.11.01 13:22 
 

Very helpful to make sure you're trading in the optimal direction. Very clear and simple. The bonuses were a great gift as well!

Adelheid Mauler
834
Adelheid Mauler 2024.03.07 10:19 
 

Super Indikatoren verlässlicher Ansprechpartner

moreno bocchetti
298
moreno bocchetti 2024.02.08 15:00 
 

Sviluppatore molto attivo risposte immediate assistenza ottima, i suo prodotti sono molto affidabili grazie per il tuo lavoro Italo sei un grande

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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维京
68
维京 2025.12.06 06:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2025.12.06 14:41
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
Maria
239
Maria 2024.11.01 13:22 
 

Very helpful to make sure you're trading in the optimal direction. Very clear and simple. The bonuses were a great gift as well!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.11.01 13:54
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator and the bonuses, thanks for your feedback, Best regards.
Adelheid Mauler
834
Adelheid Mauler 2024.03.07 10:19 
 

Super Indikatoren verlässlicher Ansprechpartner

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.03.07 11:46
Hi, I appreciate your feedback, thanks for your trust on my work.
moreno bocchetti
298
moreno bocchetti 2024.02.08 15:00 
 

Sviluppatore molto attivo risposte immediate assistenza ottima, i suo prodotti sono molto affidabili grazie per il tuo lavoro Italo sei un grande

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.08 15:13
Thanks for the feedback and your trust on my work, best regards!
dapac
479
dapac 2023.08.30 21:01 
 

Incredibly useful.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.30 22:22
I appreciate your feedback, thank you.
silvioit CORRAO
718
silvioit CORRAO 2023.08.23 17:30 
 

Really interesting (aesthetically too) indicator. It seems really good and easy, and with push notifications, the must for every indicator (I don’t buy indicators without, I cannot remain in front of the Mac for hours). Cheers

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.23 19:35
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, Best regards.
Kenneth Wallace
184
Kenneth Wallace 2023.07.06 16:10 
 

Great seller. Enjoy all of the indicators. seller is always willing to answer your questions. Thanks again 5 stars

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.06 23:20
Hi, I appreciate your feedback, thanks for your trust on my work.
Oleg Moiseyenko
205
Oleg Moiseyenko 2023.02.23 03:03 
 

Nicely run in conjunction with the Italo volume indicator plus TDI, though TDI is just for my calm

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.02.23 11:13
Hi, thanks for your trust on my work, I'm happy that you liked the indicator. Since you mentioned my volume indicator here It is the link for those who want to take a look at it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88582
maghas83
302
maghas83 2022.12.13 19:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.15 23:42
Hi, nothing here is fake, you can send message to all those people who comented here and you will see that they are using the indicator and having results. There are not even 2 days since you purchased and are already saying such accusations and calling me names, so clearly you did not use the indicator enough to make such an unreasonable review, or are you just a troll trying to get attention? Either way, I hope you the best.
yoshiyuki shoji
594
yoshiyuki shoji 2022.12.12 10:41 
 

It would be nice to be able to set the optimal profit and signal settings for each currency pair.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.12 12:35
I appreciate your feedback, thanks
wealthyjapan
34
wealthyjapan 2022.12.11 01:30 
 

Just purchased everything is working well also the creator of the product offers great customer service ! He responds to messages and even sent me the bonus gifts

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.12 12:34
Hello, thanks for your trust on my work
Thorsten
701
Thorsten 2022.12.01 15:13 
 

Really a great indicator and a great tool to trade trend following. Together with the volume indicator a perfect combination!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.02 18:42
Hi, I'm happy that the indicator is helping you take good trades, appreciate your trust on my work. Since you mentioned also my volume indicator here is the link for those who want to look at it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88582
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