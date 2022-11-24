Gartley Hunter Multi
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 February 2025
- Activations: 10
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes.
Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4
Advantages
1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher
2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes
3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest
4. All found patterns are placed in a table where you can quickly switch between them
5. Advanced system of alerts and push notifications. When a pattern appears, the indicator will let you know about it
Gartley Hunter Multi is actually one of the most useful harmonic scanners. It finds patterns fast across many pairs and timeframes, alerts work great, and the table makes switching between setups super convenient.