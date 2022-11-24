Gartley Hunter Multi

5

Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher

2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes

3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest

4. All found patterns are placed in a table where you can quickly switch between them

5. Advanced system of alerts and push notifications. When a pattern appears, the indicator will let you know about it

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ
Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
Reviews 16
Sergey Pedych
39
Sergey Pedych 2026.05.13 14:29 
 

Gartley Hunter Multi is actually one of the most useful harmonic scanners. It finds patterns fast across many pairs and timeframes, alerts work great, and the table makes switching between setups super convenient.

Оксана Пахомова
50
Оксана Пахомова 2025.09.09 16:27 
 

Ура! Наконец то сегодня удалось приобрести эту чудесную бабочку. Начала тестировать. И словила сразу же первый тейк. Интуитивно всё понятно в настройках. Дополнительно есть видео по работе с этим индикатором. Нисколько не пожалела о своём приобретении. Чувствую, что постоянно буду им пользоваться, поскольку вручную перебирать все активы не реально. Очень довольна. Спасибо автору!

Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2025.07.03 07:38 
 

Отличный продукт для поиска сильных сигналов по многим рынкам сразу! Можно искать развороты хоть по 50 актива сразу - это дает значительное количество качественных торговых сигналов в день. Жалко что не нашел этот индикатор раньше. Большое преимущество торговли от разворотов это возможность быстро поставить SL в зону безубыточности.

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Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
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The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
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5 (5)
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The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Pat
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5 (6)
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Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
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Sergey Pedych
39
Sergey Pedych 2026.05.13 14:29 
 

Gartley Hunter Multi is actually one of the most useful harmonic scanners. It finds patterns fast across many pairs and timeframes, alerts work great, and the table makes switching between setups super convenient.

Оксана Пахомова
50
Оксана Пахомова 2025.09.09 16:27 
 

Ура! Наконец то сегодня удалось приобрести эту чудесную бабочку. Начала тестировать. И словила сразу же первый тейк. Интуитивно всё понятно в настройках. Дополнительно есть видео по работе с этим индикатором. Нисколько не пожалела о своём приобретении. Чувствую, что постоянно буду им пользоваться, поскольку вручную перебирать все активы не реально. Очень довольна. Спасибо автору!

Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2025.07.03 07:38 
 

Отличный продукт для поиска сильных сигналов по многим рынкам сразу! Можно искать развороты хоть по 50 актива сразу - это дает значительное количество качественных торговых сигналов в день. Жалко что не нашел этот индикатор раньше. Большое преимущество торговли от разворотов это возможность быстро поставить SL в зону безубыточности.

Vadim S
55
Vadim S 2025.06.24 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Everrest
58
Everrest 2025.05.24 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sibtullin
79
sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:50 
 

Удобный индикатор со своим оповещением! Очень хорошо отрабатывает и находить точки выхода и захода в сделку.

Алексей Падерин
59
Алексей Падерин 2024.08.07 11:00 
 

Огромная благодарность разработчику, за прекрасный продукт! Отлично сканирует и находит лучшие точки входа и точки выхода. Экономит очень много времени для мониторинга любого рынка (что очень важно), оперативно сообщая о формировании бычьих или медвежьих патернов.

Bruno651
114
Bruno651 2024.06.05 15:51 
 

Хочу выразить благодарность разработчику за данный индикатор, это просто находка для меня. Благодаря автоматическому поиску паттернов, я экономлю много времени, которое раньше тратил на ручной поиск паттернов. Разработчик очень отзывчивый человек, активно поддерживает свой продукт, регулярно выпускает обновления и улучшает индикатор. В целом, индикатор стал незаменимым инструментом в моем арсенале трейдера. Всем хорошего настроения!

Nikola Ianin
153
Nikola Ianin 2024.05.13 17:42 
 

Привет всем единомышленникам. Хочу поделиться своим мнением о данном индикаторе. Для меня это просто находка, мне пришлось поработать с многими индикаторами , а главное я подобного еще не где не встречал. Куча плюшек, такие как: мониторинг большое количество инструментов за раз, анализ всех таймфреймов, Оповещение алерт, пуш,эл.почта ( что очень удобно). с сочитанием общей картины, индикатор отрабатывает просто на ура. Доволен находкой этого клада! Советую, не пожалеете!!!

Pavel Denisov
131
Pavel Denisov 2024.05.07 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2024.03.02 07:33 
 

Author very prompt and open to suggestion added email alert upon request 5 stars!

shandeth
25
shandeth 2023.01.23 10:52 
 

Очень хороший индикатор. При установке возникла некоторая сложность, которую Андрей (разработчик) оперативно помог устранить. Помогает найти точку входа и выставить приказы TP и SL. Учитывая предыдущие наработки (индикаторы), с ним не трачу много времени на анализ информации. Подключил уведомления на смартфон, торговля вообще стала без всякого напряжения. Супер. Спасибо.

Vaxik
24
Vaxik 2022.12.14 14:18 
 

Отличный индикатор. Сначала возникли трудности, но Андрей за считаные минуты помог все решить. Спасибо за проделанный труд!

Kai2905
66
Kai2905 2022.12.09 22:32 
 

Отличный индникатор, купил, работает, я доволен

nawafalazemi
456
nawafalazemi 2022.12.01 22:44 
 

slow i want help me

Siarhei Vashchylka
7710
Reply from developer Siarhei Vashchylka 2022.12.01 23:16
Please add me on telegram so I can understand what is the problem: https://t.me/traderevolution
EEWA
71
EEWA 2022.11.27 10:48 
 

Хороший индикатор. Сканирует сразу много пар и присылает уведомления на телефон. Я добавил 20 пар, по описанию можно до 60 пар. Рекомендую!

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