Scalper Vault MT5

  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.9
  • Updated: 3 August 2026
  • Activations: 20

Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5.

The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels.

The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!


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5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Gryffn10
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Gryffn10 2026.07.20 10:37 
 

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Oleg Rodin
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Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.20 11:11
THANK YOU VERY-VERY MUCH, MY DEAR!:) I am touched by your kindness! Thank you for supporting me here! I really appreciate this a lot!:) I wish you many-many green pips in trading! Thank you once again!:)
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