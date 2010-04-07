Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5

CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5



The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions.

The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation, impulse, fluctuation, and divergence. Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement (Impulse). In such scenarios, the indicator detects the pattern, and whenever the large CISD line is touched, followed by the small CISD line breaking in the opposite direction, an arrow issues a trading signal.

The "CSD" concept, as a complement to "CISD," signifies the transfer of order flow and a shift in price direction. It plays a significant role in predicting corrective moves or initiating new trends.





Indicator Specifications Table

Category ICT - Smart Money - Signal and Forecasting Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Trend-following - Reversal - Range Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market All Markets

Indicator at a Glance

BPR zones refer to areas where the price fluctuates within a relatively fixed range, and there is a balance between buyers and sellers. Exiting these zones is usually accompanied by a strong and powerful move, which is why ICT (Inner Circle Trader) traders use these zones as entry points for trades.

The image below shows green boxes representing Bullish BPR Zones, red boxes representing Bearish BPR Zones, and invalid zones are displayed in blue.

Buy Signal Issuance

As seen in the NZD/USD currency pair chart in the 4-hour timeframe, the price starts an upward trend after a fake breakout of the larger CISD line. Once the price breaks the smaller CISD line, the indicator issues a buy signal for entering a Long Position.

Sell Signal Issuance

As seen in the Chainlink cryptocurrency chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the price begins a downward trend after a fake breakout of the larger CISD line. Once the price breaks the smaller CISD line, the indicator issues a sell signal to enter a Sell Position.

Indicator Settings

Light theme : Chart theme settings;

Show BPR : Show or hide BPR zones;

show BPR CISD : Show or hide CISD lines;

BPR CISD Limit : The number of BPR zones relative to CISD zones is set to 4.

Summary

The CISD-CSD + BPR Indicators help traders identify trading opportunities using four elements: Consolidation, Impulse, Swing, and Divergence, along with the addition of Balanced Price Ranges (BPR). Moreover, this indicator issues entry signals using arrows based on these elements when the conditions are right.