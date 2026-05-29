Quasar Sync 3TF

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 products
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 29 May 2026
  • Activations: 5

QUASAR SYNC 3TF: The Ultimate Pro HUD Dashboard A next-generation MTF indicator combining perfect visibility with high-precision trend analysis.

[ 5 Core Features ]

  • 100% Non-Repaint: Arrows and signals never repaint, disappear, or shift after the candle closes.

  • 3TF Sync System: Instantly analyzes the current and two higher timeframes. The panel and candles highlight brightly when all 3 trends perfectly align.

  • 10 Premium Themes: Click the "THEME" button to instantly switch between 10 beautiful UI colors .

  • Tone-on-Tone Pro Design: A refined, eye-friendly UI. Only highlights clearly during a "Sync" for instant market recognition.

  • 1-Click Symbol Changer: Click a symbol name on the panel to instantly change the chart. No more dragging and dropping.

[ How to Trade: Aim for the "SYNC" ]

  • Check the 3 arrows for each symbol on the dashboard.

  • Wait: Wait until all 3 arrows point in the same direction and the row brightly highlights (Perfect Sync).

  • Entry: Trade ONLY when the 3TF Sync occurs. (3 Up arrows = BUY / 3 Down arrows = SELL). Avoid false breakouts and catch the real trend.

[ Recommended For ]

  • Traders struggling with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.

  • Traders who want to monitor multiple symbols smartly on a single chart.

  • Traders who want a highly professional and beautiful trading environment.

[ Special Launch Price ]


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