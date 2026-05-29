Quasar Sync 3TF
- Indicators
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Yuki MiyakeYuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 May 2026
- Activations: 5
QUASAR SYNC 3TF: The Ultimate Pro HUD Dashboard A next-generation MTF indicator combining perfect visibility with high-precision trend analysis.
[ 5 Core Features ]
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100% Non-Repaint: Arrows and signals never repaint, disappear, or shift after the candle closes.
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3TF Sync System: Instantly analyzes the current and two higher timeframes. The panel and candles highlight brightly when all 3 trends perfectly align.
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10 Premium Themes: Click the "THEME" button to instantly switch between 10 beautiful UI colors .
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Tone-on-Tone Pro Design: A refined, eye-friendly UI. Only highlights clearly during a "Sync" for instant market recognition.
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1-Click Symbol Changer: Click a symbol name on the panel to instantly change the chart. No more dragging and dropping.
[ How to Trade: Aim for the "SYNC" ]
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Check the 3 arrows for each symbol on the dashboard.
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Wait: Wait until all 3 arrows point in the same direction and the row brightly highlights (Perfect Sync).
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Entry: Trade ONLY when the 3TF Sync occurs. (3 Up arrows = BUY / 3 Down arrows = SELL). Avoid false breakouts and catch the real trend.
[ Recommended For ]
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Traders struggling with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.
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Traders who want to monitor multiple symbols smartly on a single chart.
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Traders who want a highly professional and beautiful trading environment.
[ Special Launch Price ]
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Currently offered at a special launch price for a limited time.
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To maintain the value of a true professional tool, this is the lowest price available (price will increase in the future).
Please also check out my other products: