Power of Three ICT Indicator SMC MT5

Power of Three ICT Indicator in Smart Money Concept MT5

The Power of Three Indicator is an advanced trading tool available for MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight three crucial market phases: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution, which align with Smart Money trading principles.

These phases represent distinct price behaviors, guiding traders in analyzing market stability, liquidity movements, and directional trends. The indicator marks accumulation zones with red boxes, while manipulation areas appear in green. Buy (Long) signals are indicated with a green arrow, and sell (Short) signals are represented by a red arrow.





Indicator Specifications Table



Category ICT - Smart Money - Signal and Forecasting Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities





Indicator at a Glance



The Power of Three Indicator helps traders pinpoint high-probability trade zones by analyzing the phases of Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution to generate trading signals. This tool can be used across various financial markets, including cryptocurrency and forex, and is particularly beneficial for traders following Smart Money and ICT-based strategies.





Power of Three Indicator in an Uptrend



In a Bitcoin (BTC) 1-hour price chart, a distribution phase forms when the price range within a blue box is smaller than the Average True Range (ATR). When the price breaks out of this range, it moves into the manipulation phase, triggering an automatic buy signal (Long).





Power of Three Indicator in a Downtrend



A 4-hour GBP/USD chart illustrates how the indicator detects short trade opportunities. Red arrows appear when the price leaves the manipulation zone (highlighted in green), signaling an ideal point for entering sell (Short) trades.





Indicator Settings



Theme : Customizable indicator theme

: Customizable indicator theme ATR Period : Average True Range set to 14 periods

: Average True Range set to 14 periods Multiplier of Last : ATR multiplier of 1.5

: ATR multiplier of Accumulation Period : 25-period duration for accumulation

: duration for accumulation Manipulation Swing: Manipulation range set to 3





Conclusion



Built around the Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution model, the Power of Three Indicator serves as a strategic trading tool, offering highly accurate buy (Long) and sell (Short) signals. This indicator is an excellent addition to a trader's arsenal, complementing other technical analysis methods for well-informed decision-making.