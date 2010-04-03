Power of Three ICT Indicator SMC MT5
Power of Three ICT Indicator in Smart Money Concept MT5
The Power of Three Indicator is an advanced trading tool available for MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight three crucial market phases: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution, which align with Smart Money trading principles.
These phases represent distinct price behaviors, guiding traders in analyzing market stability, liquidity movements, and directional trends. The indicator marks accumulation zones with red boxes, while manipulation areas appear in green. Buy (Long) signals are indicated with a green arrow, and sell (Short) signals are represented by a red arrow.
Indicator Specifications Table
Category
ICT - Smart Money - Signal and Forecasting
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Skill Level
Intermediate
Indicator Type
Continuation - Reversal
Timeframe
Multi-timeframe
Trading Style
Scalping - Day Trading
Market
Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities
Indicator at a Glance
The Power of Three Indicator helps traders pinpoint high-probability trade zones by analyzing the phases of Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution to generate trading signals. This tool can be used across various financial markets, including cryptocurrency and forex, and is particularly beneficial for traders following Smart Money and ICT-based strategies.
Power of Three Indicator in an Uptrend
In a Bitcoin (BTC) 1-hour price chart, a distribution phase forms when the price range within a blue box is smaller than the Average True Range (ATR). When the price breaks out of this range, it moves into the manipulation phase, triggering an automatic buy signal (Long).
Power of Three Indicator in a Downtrend
A 4-hour GBP/USD chart illustrates how the indicator detects short trade opportunities. Red arrows appear when the price leaves the manipulation zone (highlighted in green), signaling an ideal point for entering sell (Short) trades.
Indicator Settings
- Theme: Customizable indicator theme
- ATR Period: Average True Range set to 14 periods
- Multiplier of Last: ATR multiplier of 1.5
- Accumulation Period: 25-period duration for accumulation
- Manipulation Swing: Manipulation range set to 3
Conclusion
Built around the Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution model, the Power of Three Indicator serves as a strategic trading tool, offering highly accurate buy (Long) and sell (Short) signals. This indicator is an excellent addition to a trader's arsenal, complementing other technical analysis methods for well-informed decision-making.