Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MSIS MT5

Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT5 (MSIS)
The Market Structure Liquidity Trap Indicator (MSIS) is designed to highlight price movements that entice traders into making decisions based on misleading signals, such as false Support or Resistance levels. This tool identifies deceptive price action, revealing areas where traders might fall into liquidity traps, often resulting in unexpected losses.
Indicator Overview
Category
ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Skill Level
Advanced
Indicator Type
Reversal - Continuation
Time Frame
Multi-Time Frame
Trading Style
Scalping - Day Trading
Market
Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks
Key Features of the Indicator
By accurately detecting Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), Liquidity Zones, and Inducement (IDM), this tool offers traders a clear picture of price movement and potential trade setups. It is ideal for those using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies, making it highly effective for short-term strategies like scalping and day trading in Forex and cryptocurrency markets.
The indicator pinpoints instances where market makers trigger liquidity grabs using false breakouts to activate stop losses.
Liquidity Trap Detection in an Uptrend
During an upward trend, MSIS helps identify critical points such as Change of Character (CHoCH), Inducement (IDM), and Break of Structure (BOS). For example, in a GBP/USD 4-hour chart, price action often resumes its bullish trend following a liquidity sweep. Traders can use these fluctuations to evaluate optimal entry and exit points.
Liquidity Trap Detection in a Downtrend
In a USD/JPY price chart, after a Change of Character (CHoCH), the price moves lower in search of liquidity. This pattern often misguides traders into entering premature short positions. Once liquidity is gathered, price typically reverts to its original direction, reinforcing the importance of monitoring these movements.
Indicator Configuration
- Chart and Object Theme: Matches the chart background color
- Candles to Analyze: Set to 1000 for a broad historical view
- Swing CHoCH: Evaluates 30 candles to the left and right
- Swing BOS: Configured with a break level of 1
- Swing Inducement: Configured with an inducement level of 3
Final Thoughts
The Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT5 (MSIS) allows traders to pinpoint liquidity-driven price moves with precision. By focusing on key structural elements like Change of Character, Break of Structure, and Inducement Zones, this tool provides valuable insights into market behavior, helping traders avoid liquidity traps and make more informed decisions.
