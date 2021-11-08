Boom Crash Trend Indicator
- Indicators
- Rohan Gupta
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Boom and Crash Trend Detector is a Non-Repaint MT5 trading system usually being sold for 50 0$.
Most people use this for Deriv but can be used to forex too.
The boom and crash spike indicator is a spike detecting software, with Multiple features, these features include.
- Spike Alert ( from 10 to 100-second warning before spike)
- Continues spike Alert (for double or continuous spikes at a time)
- supports all Boom/crash Indices
- M6 time frame works best here .
- Bigger time frame trend pointer for Swing trading
- Non-Repaint
Works Best on M6 Time Frame