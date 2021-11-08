Boom Crash Trend Indicator

Boom and Crash Trend Detector is a Non-Repaint MT5 trading system usually being sold for 50 0$.



Most people use this for Deriv but can be used to forex too.



The boom and crash spike indicator is a spike detecting software, with Multiple features, these features include.

Spike Alert ( from 10 to 100-second warning before spike)

Continues spike Alert (for double or continuous spikes at a time)

supports all Boom/crash Indices

M6 time frame works best here .

Bigger time frame trend pointer for Swing trading

Non-Repaint

