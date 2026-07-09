Concepts SMC ICT

DRX SMC Indicator for MT5 – Logic-Based Market Structure & Order Block Tool

Navigating the financial markets takes more than just following moving averages. You need to understand order flow and liquidity. DRX SMC is a professional charting suite designed to map Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies directly onto your MetaTrader 5 charts.

here  ist the full guide ---> klick

This is not a "black-box" system or an AI algorithm promising guaranteed returns. It is a strictly logic-based execution tool built for transparency and strict risk management. Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, DRX SMC uses clean price-action filters. Furthermore, unlike other SMC tools that simply flood your chart with overlapping boxes, this tool actually guides you through the setup, explains the logic, and tracks its own performance.

What Makes DRX SMC Different (The Decision Layer)

Most indicators leave the data interpretation entirely up to you. DRX SMC organizes the market structure into a clear execution cockpit:

  • A+ Setup Score (0–100): Six confluence factors (trend structure, MTF alignment, premium/discount location, fresh zones, liquidity sweeps, and displacement) are combined into a clear verdict. An on-chart checklist shows exactly which factors are met, ensuring 100% transparency.
  • Hit-Rate Statistics: Stop guessing. The tool tracks every A+ setup against its own target and invalidation levels, displaying the live hit rate directly on the chart. You can run it in the MT5 visual tester and verify the logic yourself.
  • Live Setup Plan: For every valid setup, the cockpit clearly displays the exact zone to wait for, the next liquidity target, and the invalidation level where the idea is wrong. Automatic Risk/Reward calculations are included.
  • Trade-Flow Strip: A visual process bar (Bias -> Zone -> Trigger -> Entry) that updates in real-time as market conditions align.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor where the next A+ setup is forming across your entire watchlist without constantly switching charts.

Clean Price Action vs. Lagging Indicators

I removed lagging retail filters like the ADX because they fundamentally lag behind real-time price delivery. By the time a standard oscillator signals an entry, the institutional move is usually over. DRX SMC relies strictly on real-time market structure shifts to provide you with precise invalidation levels.

Core Features

  • Institutional Order Blocks (OB): Automatically detects high-probability supply and demand zones from aggressive displacement moves. Blocks show the volume behind the move and are projected forward with a full mitigation lifecycle.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances: Detects bullish and bearish inefficiencies in price delivery. The indicator highlights these gaps with the CE (Consequent Encroachment) midline for precise entries.
  • Break of Structure (BOS): Trend continuation is confirmed through valid structural breaks. This is calculated on closed candles only, making the signal strictly non-repainting. Includes Swing and Internal structure mapping with HH/HL/LH/LL labels.
  • Change of Character (CHoCH): Provides early warning signals for structural reversals, mapped per timeframe in the MTF matrix (M5–H4).
  • Liquidity Pools & Sweeps: Detects Buy-Side/Sell-Side liquidity, equal highs/lows, and liquidity sweeps so you can anticipate stop-hunts.
  • Premium/Discount & OTE: Auto-calculates the current dealing range with equilibrium and the 0.705 Optimal Trade Entry levels.
  • Context Modules: Includes Higher Timeframe levels (PDH/PDL), Silver Bullet session windows, Volume Profile (POC/VAH/VAL), CBDR with Standard Deviation projections, and a currency strength meter.

Engineered for Day Trading Performance

Chart performance matters. Optimized canvas rendering ensures a single crisp overlay with zero object clutter and no terminal lag. Level lines draw only near the current price to keep historical price action clean. It runs smoothly on volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD), major Forex pairs, Indices, and Crypto.

Customization & Workflow

  • Customizable Cockpit: Click-through settings menu with collapsible sections, zone density presets (Clean/Exec/Full), 3 UI themes (Steel/PRO/Light), and hotkeys.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Read the H4 structural bias while managing execution on the M5 chart using the built-in MTF matrix.
  • Alert System: Receive MT5 pop-ups, push notifications, and emails. Every alert includes the specific reason (Score + Confluence factors).

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Is this a non-repainting indicator? Yes. All structural components like BOS, CHoCH, and setup signals are locked in only on candle close.
  • How does this differ from standard support/resistance? Standard S/R relies on historical touches. This tool targets unmitigated orders and imbalances, adding a verifiable decision layer via confluence scoring and setup plans.
  • Do I need an Expert Advisor (EA) to run this? No, it is a standalone analysis and execution-support tool for manual trading.
  • Is it suitable for beginners? Yes. The visual Trade-Flow and automated setup plan handle the heavy lifting of structure reading, helping beginners see what matters while giving professionals a clean, fast execution environment.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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