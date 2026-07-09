Concepts SMC ICT

DRX SMC Indicator for MT5 – Logic-Based Market Structure & Order Block Tool

Navigating the financial markets takes more than just following moving averages. You need to understand order flow and liquidity. DRX SMC is a professional charting suite designed to map Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies directly onto your MetaTrader 5 charts.

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This is not a "black-box" system or an AI algorithm promising guaranteed returns. It is a strictly logic-based execution tool built for transparency and strict risk management. Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, DRX SMC uses clean price-action filters. Furthermore, unlike other SMC tools that simply flood your chart with overlapping boxes, this tool actually guides you through the setup, explains the logic, and tracks its own performance.

What Makes DRX SMC Different (The Decision Layer)

Most indicators leave the data interpretation entirely up to you. DRX SMC organizes the market structure into a clear execution cockpit:

A+ Setup Score (0–100): Six confluence factors (trend structure, MTF alignment, premium/discount location, fresh zones, liquidity sweeps, and displacement) are combined into a clear verdict. An on-chart checklist shows exactly which factors are met, ensuring 100% transparency.

Six confluence factors (trend structure, MTF alignment, premium/discount location, fresh zones, liquidity sweeps, and displacement) are combined into a clear verdict. An on-chart checklist shows exactly which factors are met, ensuring 100% transparency. Hit-Rate Statistics: Stop guessing. The tool tracks every A+ setup against its own target and invalidation levels, displaying the live hit rate directly on the chart. You can run it in the MT5 visual tester and verify the logic yourself.

Stop guessing. The tool tracks every A+ setup against its own target and invalidation levels, displaying the live hit rate directly on the chart. You can run it in the MT5 visual tester and verify the logic yourself. Live Setup Plan: For every valid setup, the cockpit clearly displays the exact zone to wait for, the next liquidity target, and the invalidation level where the idea is wrong. Automatic Risk/Reward calculations are included.

For every valid setup, the cockpit clearly displays the exact zone to wait for, the next liquidity target, and the invalidation level where the idea is wrong. Automatic Risk/Reward calculations are included. Trade-Flow Strip: A visual process bar (Bias -> Zone -> Trigger -> Entry) that updates in real-time as market conditions align.

A visual process bar (Bias -> Zone -> Trigger -> Entry) that updates in real-time as market conditions align. Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor where the next A+ setup is forming across your entire watchlist without constantly switching charts.

Clean Price Action vs. Lagging Indicators

I removed lagging retail filters like the ADX because they fundamentally lag behind real-time price delivery. By the time a standard oscillator signals an entry, the institutional move is usually over. DRX SMC relies strictly on real-time market structure shifts to provide you with precise invalidation levels.

Core Features

Institutional Order Blocks (OB): Automatically detects high-probability supply and demand zones from aggressive displacement moves. Blocks show the volume behind the move and are projected forward with a full mitigation lifecycle.

Automatically detects high-probability supply and demand zones from aggressive displacement moves. Blocks show the volume behind the move and are projected forward with a full mitigation lifecycle. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances: Detects bullish and bearish inefficiencies in price delivery. The indicator highlights these gaps with the CE (Consequent Encroachment) midline for precise entries.

Detects bullish and bearish inefficiencies in price delivery. The indicator highlights these gaps with the CE (Consequent Encroachment) midline for precise entries. Break of Structure (BOS): Trend continuation is confirmed through valid structural breaks. This is calculated on closed candles only, making the signal strictly non-repainting. Includes Swing and Internal structure mapping with HH/HL/LH/LL labels.

Trend continuation is confirmed through valid structural breaks. This is calculated on closed candles only, making the signal strictly non-repainting. Includes Swing and Internal structure mapping with HH/HL/LH/LL labels. Change of Character (CHoCH): Provides early warning signals for structural reversals, mapped per timeframe in the MTF matrix (M5–H4).

Provides early warning signals for structural reversals, mapped per timeframe in the MTF matrix (M5–H4). Liquidity Pools & Sweeps: Detects Buy-Side/Sell-Side liquidity, equal highs/lows, and liquidity sweeps so you can anticipate stop-hunts.

Detects Buy-Side/Sell-Side liquidity, equal highs/lows, and liquidity sweeps so you can anticipate stop-hunts. Premium/Discount & OTE: Auto-calculates the current dealing range with equilibrium and the 0.705 Optimal Trade Entry levels.

Auto-calculates the current dealing range with equilibrium and the 0.705 Optimal Trade Entry levels. Context Modules: Includes Higher Timeframe levels (PDH/PDL), Silver Bullet session windows, Volume Profile (POC/VAH/VAL), CBDR with Standard Deviation projections, and a currency strength meter.

Engineered for Day Trading Performance

Chart performance matters. Optimized canvas rendering ensures a single crisp overlay with zero object clutter and no terminal lag. Level lines draw only near the current price to keep historical price action clean. It runs smoothly on volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD), major Forex pairs, Indices, and Crypto.

Customization & Workflow

Customizable Cockpit: Click-through settings menu with collapsible sections, zone density presets (Clean/Exec/Full), 3 UI themes (Steel/PRO/Light), and hotkeys.

Click-through settings menu with collapsible sections, zone density presets (Clean/Exec/Full), 3 UI themes (Steel/PRO/Light), and hotkeys. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Read the H4 structural bias while managing execution on the M5 chart using the built-in MTF matrix.

Read the H4 structural bias while managing execution on the M5 chart using the built-in MTF matrix. Alert System: Receive MT5 pop-ups, push notifications, and emails. Every alert includes the specific reason (Score + Confluence factors).

Frequently Asked Questions