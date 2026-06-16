ORB Seeker MT5

Limited Discounted Price! 

Only $99!

After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files.


Catch clean session breakouts with confidence!

ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure.

It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50% partial TP levels. Everything is calculated and displayed directly on the chart in real time.

Trade the London Open, New York session, Asian session, or your own custom market window. ORB Seeker MT5 adapts to the session times you choose, so you can see exactly where the market range is, where the breakout level is, and where the trade levels are placed.

Included FREE as a bonus with every purchase is the ORB Seeker EA. The EA reads the indicator’s breakout signals and can place trades automatically, giving you the choice to trade manually or let the EA handle the entries using the indicator’s signal logic.

 

Why Choose ORB Seeker MT5

  • Multiple Session Support - Set your own pre-market and session times for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading sessions.
  • Complete Breakout Visuals - Session high and low lines, range box, breakout arrows, entry line, SL/TP labels, and optional 50% TP marker.
  • Two Breakout Modes - Use Breakout on Close for candle confirmation or Breakout on Touch for faster breakout detection.
  • Retest / Pullback Mode - Optional retest logic helps filter re-entry signals by waiting for price to pull back into the range before a new breakout is accepted.
  • Flexible SL/TP Options - Choose fixed SL/TP, ATR-based levels, or classic 1:0.5, 1:1, 1:2, and 1:3 risk/reward targets.
  • Breakout Buffer Control - Add a custom buffer beyond the session high or low to reduce premature breakout signals.
  • Built-In Filters - Use MA trend filter, RSI momentum filter, and VWAP filter for extra trade confirmation.
  • No Repainting - Once a valid breakout signal is triggered, the signal remains fixed on the chart.
  • Smart Chart Handling - Automatic session resets, clean object management, and support for multiple breakout signals per session.
  • Full Alert Suite - Pop-up alerts, push notifications, and email alerts with trade details.
  • Bonus EA Included -  Use the included bonus ORB Seeker EA to trade the indicator’s breakout signals automatically.
  • Prop firm safe - Can safely be used for prop firm evaluations, and funded trading accounts.


Recommended Use:

Markets:  Forex, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks.

Timeframes:  M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1.


ORB Seeker MT5 is designed for traders who want a clean and practical way to trade Opening Range Breakout setups. Use it for manual trade planning, alert-based trading, or automated execution with the included free bonus EA.

If you like trading session opens and breakout setups, ORB Seeker MT5 gives you the full ORB structure in one chart tool: range, breakout signal, entry, stop loss, take profit, alerts, and optional automation.

ORB Seeker MT5 is also a perfectly suitable trading tool for prop firm evaluations, and funded trading accounts.


Important note

ORB Seeker MT5 is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions remain your responsibility. Market conditions, spread, volatility, slippage, and broker execution can affect results.


ORB Seeker MT5 is sold only through the official MQL5 Market. If you see it being sold anywhere else, it is not an authorized copy.


Thank you for your support. If you have any questions, ideas, or suggestions for future updates, feel free to contact me. I’m always open to useful feedback from traders who use the tool.

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5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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