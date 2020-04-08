Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge.

Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence.

What Makes This Different

Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next. Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against 100 days of historical data. It finds days with similar gaps, similar opening positions, and calculates exactly how often price reached key levels. No more guessing whether the gap will fill or if yesterday's high will be tested. You get hard percentages based on real data.

Full manual with all inputs explained here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370
Strategy guide to help you find great setups here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371

Pair this with the Risk Reward Calculation + Fast Trade Management Buttons EA For Effortless Stock Index Day Trading - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158934/

Key Features

  • Session-filtered calculations that ignore overnight noise. 
  • Automatic detection of bullish or bearish control. 
  • Gap analysis showing historical fill rates. Pattern matching that finds statistically similar days. Probability percentages for hitting previous session highs, lows, daily levels, and weekly levels. 
  • All key price levels drawn automatically with one-click toggle buttons.

How Traders Use It

A gap down opens 15% of average daily range below yesterday's close. The indicator shows that 82% of similar gaps closed during the session, typically by candle 8. You buy near the open, targeting the gap fill, and take profits within the first hour.

Price opens below yesterday's session range. Historical data shows 0% of similar days ever reached yesterday's high. You avoid holding longs expecting new highs and instead focus on downside targets where the probability favours you.

The indicator detects Bears in Control after three consecutive strong bearish closes. Combined with price below the session moving average, you have confirmation to hold short positions and sell rallies.

Built for Serious Index Traders

Fourteen toggle buttons let you show or hide any element instantly. The statistics panel auto-sizes based on content. Candles are numbered from session open so you always know where you are in the day. Bar 18 is highlighted because statistically, 80% of the daily range is established by that point.

Trade Smarter

When you know that 75% of days matching your current setup hit the previous daily low, you trade differently. When you know only 17% reached the previous close, you set realistic targets. This indicator transforms how you approach each trading day by replacing hunches with probabilities.

Works best on M5 timeframe. Optimised for DAX, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and FTSE 100.

Perfect For Al Brooks Reading Price Action Students

Incorporated into the indicator is a candle numbering system that follows the same methodology taught by Al Brooks along with all the extra statistical data to help you read price action like a professional. It also has a multi bar run logic which will help you identify whether the bulls or bears are in control of the market. Multiple candles in a row the same colour? Wait for a pullback against that direction and jump on the trend. Fully configurable to your liking with candle strength and number of consecutive candles inputs.


Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Market Reversal Alerts EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Market Reversal Alerts EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the re
Market Reversal Alerts EA
LEE SAMSON
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
Market Reversal Alerts MT5
LEE SAMSON
4.43 (21)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The market structure reversal alert indicator identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market structure which typically occur when a reversal or major pullback are about to happen. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a po
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The market structure reversal alert indicator identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market structure which typically occur when a reversal or major pullback are about to happen. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a po
ADR Reversal Indicator
LEE SAMSON
4.23 (13)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns MT5
LEE SAMSON
3 (2)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. MT4 Version Available Here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68709/ This indicator identifies these patterns and
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a da
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132081/ Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trad
Position Trader EA
LEE SAMSON
4.64 (11)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns
LEE SAMSON
5 (4)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. Get the dashboard to monitor all instruments and time frames you trade for symmetrical triangle patterns at once! https:
Opening Range Breakout MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.29 (7)
Experts
Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day, so you know when volatility will occur, and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA. The opening range is t
Opening Range Breakout
LEE SAMSON
5 (4)
Experts
Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day so you know when volatility will occur and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA. The opening range is typ
ADR Reversal Indicator MT5
LEE SAMSON
4.63 (8)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.67 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or rever
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Automatically draw support and resistance levels PLUS propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
ADR Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do no
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (9)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a da
Stock Index Hedge EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Take advantage of the opening volatility of the major stock indexes and profit from the sudden moves created at those times when the market breaks away at the opening bell. The strategies' goal is to simply benefit from those days when the market moves fast and hard in one direction at the open and bank that move. If the market opens weak and directionless, the EA locks in a hedge loss and waits for the market to decide on a direction before exiting the positions. The stock index hedge EA analys
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (4)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Automatically draw support and resistance levels   PLUS   propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97246/ There
ADR Alert Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
3.83 (12)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do no
Multi Timeframe MTF Visual Stochastics Display
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Indicators
AT LAST! A stochastic indicator for MT4 that shows multiple time frames on one chart ! See the actual position of the main and signal lines in 4 separate time frames instantly to help you make educated trading decisions.A true MTF stochastic indicator for traders that need to see visually what the indicator is telling them on multiple time frames, no arrows that just point up or down or numbers displayed. No more flicking between time frames to see where other stochastics are positioned! Stay on
FREE
The Strat Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis The Strat Dashboard   is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern. MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/m
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1. Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or reversa
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Utilities
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain! MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand. For traders that scale into the market gradually wi
