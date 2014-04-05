Mabrouk Command Center

Product Title: Mabrouk Multi-EA Command Center & Equity Guard

Short Description:

The ultimate control panel for MetaTrader 5. Manage your entire account, protect your equity, and synchronize multiple EAs with a single click.

Full Description:

Take full control of your trading environment with the Mabrouk Multi-EA Command Center. Designed for professional traders and developers, this utility provides a centralized dashboard to monitor account health and manage all active strategies simultaneously.

Key Features:

Real-Time Account Monitoring: Track Balance, Equity, Profit, and Floating Drawdown percentage live on your chart.

Emergency "CLOSE ALL": A dedicated high-priority button to liquidate all open positions instantly during high volatility or emergencies.

Global System Toggle: Switch your entire trading operation between ACTIVE and PAUSED states with one click.

Clean & Modern UI: A non-intrusive, customizable dashboard that fits perfectly on any chart template.

How to Use:

Installation: After purchase, download and attach the indicator to only one chart.

Monitoring: Use the dashboard to keep an eye on your account’s Drawdown.

Manual Intervention: Use the Red Button to close all trades if you hit your daily loss limit or during unexpected news events.

Technical Integration (For Developers & Multi-EA Users):